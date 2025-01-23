Hypnotic Fireflies Photo Wins OM System Photo Contest

Alongside teasing its next camera, OM System announced the winner of its “Creativity. It’s in Our Nature” photo competition.

Appalachian Mountain-based and British-born photographer Michele Sons won the top prize, a week-long trip with a guest to Japan to capture photos alongside OM System ambassador Lisa Michele Burns. Sons also won an OM System camera kit worth approximately $2,500. OM System says the contest received over 5,000 submissions.

“This mesmerizing capture of fireflies illuminating a tranquil forest seamlessly balances motion and stillness, creating a fairytale-like atmosphere,” the contest jury comments. “The fireflies paint the forest with vibrant yellow specks, filling the scene with magic and wonder. Although it might seem like a simple image, there’s more to it than meets the eye. The natural approach makes this a truly deserving winner.”

The competition’s six-member judging panel included Lisa Michele Burns and fellow OM System ambassadors Hannu Huhtamo, Anna Salvador, Carl Johanson, Ante Badzim, and Alicia Rey.

Michele Sons has an unusual background. The professional landscape and nature photographer, author, and educator has degrees in environmental biology and physical geography. While she has a diverse portfolio, she has captured many images of fireflies in the lush forests of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Appalachia. Sons has a free e-book, Firefly Dreams, documenting how she captured the ethereal firefly photos.

“Super excited to be heading to Japan as part of the prize, but also to begin working with some new (lighter) equipment!” Sons writes of her well-earned victory on Instagram.

It’s unclear when Sons will head to Japan for her trip with Lisa Michele Burns, but if the timing is right, Sons may be able to photograph fireflies in Japan, too. PetaPixel spoke with professional photographer Daniel Kordan in 2021 about his magical firefly photos from Japan.

“Watching fireflies is a very exciting thing,” Kordan told PetaPixel, adding that capturing good photos requires a lot of patience, a bit of luck, and technical expertise.

“Capturing the enchanting dance of fireflies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is no easy feat, but the results are pure wonder!” Sons explains.

Image credits: Image by Michele Sons, provided courtesy of OM System