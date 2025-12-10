Adobe’s Revenue Breaks Yet More Records as It Closes Out 2025

Adobe has announced that it has achieved revenue of $6.19 billion in Q4 2025, growing 10% year-over-year. In FY2025 total, Adobe pulled in record revenue of $23.77 billion, growing 11% year-over-year.

The numbers are strong for Adobe. In the fourth quarter alone, the Digital Media segment saw revenue of $4.62 billion, which represents 11% year-over-year growth. It also saw record cash flows for the year of $3.16 billion.

“Adobe’s record FY2025 results reflect our growing importance in the global AI ecosystem and the rapid adoption of our AI-driven tools,” Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO, at Adobe says. “By advancing our innovative generative and agentic platforms and expanding our customer base, we are excited to target double-digit ARR growth in FY2026.”

“Adobe delivered another outstanding year, fueled by strong global demand for our AI solutions across Business Professionals & Consumers and Creative & Marketing Professionals customer groups,” Dan Durn, executive vice president and CFO, at Adobe adds. “Looking ahead to FY2026, we are confident in our ability to deliver industry-leading innovations, double-digit ARR growth and world class profitability.”

In June, Adobe wasn’t tying any of its revenue to AI, but that has changed. The company now says that what it calls “AI-influenced Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)” is now over one third of its overall business and the company intends to continue to launch what it calls “AI-first offerings” as a result.

Additionally, it saw Generative Credit consumption — the way Adobe regulates how often a user can use its Generative AI tools, which it began actively tracking earlier this year — tripled in Q4 2025, which it says is a “great indicator of high-value usage.”

Earlier this year, Adobe seemed to admit that its own Firefly AI model wasn’t able to maintain pace with models from Google, OpenAI, and others and it opened its software platforms to these other models. But it didn’t do so magnanimously, as accessing them still requires a payment to Adobe through its “Premium generative features” designation.

It also may have been able to inflate its generative AI use in this quarter by giving all new and existing subscribers of select plans (which includes Creative Cloud Pro, Firefly Standard, Pro, and Premium, and credit add-on subscriptions ) the ability to use unlimited generations on all AI image models and the Firefly Video model until December 15, 2025. When users aren’t being limited, they’re going to use more. Adobe likely hopes that it can create a habit with these increased usages now and hope users won’t be able to adjust back down and will be forced to pay for it going forward.

Adobe’s profits are up too (up 9% over 2024), but AI is expensive, and it’s unclear how much longer it can pay for the cost of AI and continue to post increased profits as well without raising its prices.

Whatever the case, Adobe’s strategy is still working and the company continues to rake in the dollars.