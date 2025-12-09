Filmmakers Behind Hideous AI-Generated McDonald’s Ad Insist ‘AI Didn’t Make It – We Made It’

McDonald’s has released an AI-generated Christmas ad featuring morphed faces and mangled bodies, but the filmmakers behind it insist they “hardly slept” for seven weeks while adding, “AI didn’t make this film. We did.”

The 45-second ad made for McDonald’s Netherlands is titled: ‘It’s the most terrible time of the year.’ It plays on how the month of December and the run-up to Christmas can be quite stressful, naturally McDonald’s is a sanctuary.

It’s a fairly run-of-the-mill ad, except it was all AI-generated. The ad agency behind it, TBWA\NEBOKO, hired Los Angeles-based director duo MAMA, which consists of Mark Potoka and Matt Starr Spice.

While the AI ad itself is controversial enough, it’s the directors’ comments about making the ad that have prompted some hilarious reactions on the platform X, formerly Twitter. In a since-deleted post on the website Little Black Book, MAMA made a passionate defense of the project. Fortunately, 80LV reposted the directors’ quotes.

“For seven weeks, we hardly slept, with up to 10 of our in-house AI and post specialists at The Gardening Club working in lockstep with the directors. Every shot travelled through a rigorously engineered toolchain: real Google Earth plates, advanced style-transfer, pixel-level photo repair, custom LoRAs, control nets, bespoke ComfyUI graphs, and thousands upon thousands of tightly steered iterations. Then came compositing, lighting balance, physics corrections, artefact removal, and final finishing in Flame. We generated what felt like dailies – thousands of takes – then shaped them in the edit just as we would on any high-craft production. This wasn’t an AI trick. It was a film. And here’s the thing I wish more people understood: magic isn’t the technology. The magic is the team behind it, people who pushed, questioned, experimented, swore at broken models, solved impossible problems, and refused to stop until every frame felt cinematic. I don’t see this spot as a novelty or a cute seasonal experiment. To me, it’s evidence of something much bigger: that when craft and technology meet with intention, they can create work that feels genuinely cinematic. So no – AI didn’t make this film. We did.”

The quote at the end, “AI didn’t make this film. We did,” has prompted scathing criticism, as has the insistence that the team went without sleep for the project.

“Our fingers hurt from typing prompts,” mocks one X user in a post that has received over 1.3 million views. “AI bros are some of the most unserious people on the planet.”

X user @jacksfilm also mocked them by pretending to be one of the team: “It’s a lot harder than people think! Prompts that my team used include: make it funny, make it epic AND funny, funnier!!!”

"Hardly slept" As if typing a sentence got them like:

-make it epic AND funny

They typed so hard into the plagiarism machine, you guys. They did that for YOU.

Tellingly, the comments are turned off for the ad on YouTube. PetaPixel has approached the directors and Little Black Book to find out why the post with those controversial comments has been deleted.

The backlash to an AI-generated McDonald’s ad was always going to be strong. Another major multinational corporation, Coca-Cola, also made an AI-generated Christmas ad this year, which also received much criticism.