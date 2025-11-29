Camp Snap 8 (CS-8) Review: Pretty But Preposterous

Chris Niccolls

The original Camp Snap camera was released a while back and became an unexpected hit. This digital camera was extremely limited and lacked an LCD screen in an attempt to bring the fun back to photography. Now Camp Snap is bringing this philosophy into the world of video with the Camp Snap 8 (CS-8), a video camera with no LCD, no playback, and only an EVF for framing.

Styled like an old 8mm film camera, what does this camera bring to the table, and more importantly, what does it lack? Let’s take a look.

Camp Snap 8 Review: How It Feels

The Camp Snap 8 looks fantastic. The design is reminiscent of Canon’s old Super 8 cameras, and analog dials control most of the camera’s important functions. Notably, there is a substantial grip at the bottom of the camera with a trigger. Like many older motion picture film cameras, this trigger needs to be held down to roll video; there is no toggle to start and stop recording. This design choice can make it difficult to film yourself, but a tripod and a hair scrunchy solved that problem for me.

Close-up of a black Camp Snap 8 camera mounted on a tripod, with a pink patterned cloth wrapped around the tripod. A blurred decorated Christmas tree with lights and ornaments is visible in the background.
The trigger needs to be held down, so some creative fixes will have to be employed for selfies.
A vintage black and silver Camp Snap 8 handheld movie camera is displayed on a grid-patterned surface with a light wooden background.
The Camp Snap 8 harkens back to a nostalgic time of home movies and guerrilla filmmaking.
A close-up side view of a vintage black and silver Camp Snap 8 film camera with textured grip, dials, a lens, and a small gauge, set against a blurred beige background.
From a distance, the Camp Snap 8 is quite beautiful.

The three dials include the On/Off switch, an aspect ratio selector (offering native 4:3, 16:9, 1:1 and vertical 9:16) and a filter effects dial (Standard, Vintage 1, Vintage 2, Analog and B&W are offered). These dials look great, but are very plasticky in use, lacking clear click stops to indicate when a setting has been changed.

Equally aesthetically pleasing are the battery and media meters, which have analog needles that jump between 100% to 0%. I love these little meters, and they were a regular conversation starter whenever I had the camera around town.

Close-up of a vintage camera labeled "Camp Snap 8," showing a textured black and silver body with a visible dial and part of a gauge.
There are dials which largely govern the creative choices you get, plus simply turning the camera off and on.
Close-up of a vintage black camera with a textured surface, showing "T" and "W" buttons, and a battery meter with the needle in the red, indicating low battery. Part of a "Camp S" logo is visible.
You can digitally zoom with the big buttons on the camera, and the power remaining utilizes a charming needle gauge.

As mentioned earlier, there is no LCD for framing and playback, only an EVF at the rear of the camera. This EVF has frustratingly poor eye relief, meaning it’s difficult to see your entire frame. This will be a serious concern for glasses-wearers, but even with my eye jammed directly into the EVF, I found it annoying. There appears to be a button beside the EVF, which I hoped would allow me to change the display viewing size, but alas, it is just a plastic bump placed there for appearances, not actually a functioning button.

A close-up of a vintage black and silver handheld film camera with a textured grip, seen from the back and side, placed on a grid-patterned surface with a light wooden background.
The back of the camera houses a very poor EVF to compose with.
Close-up of a vintage black and silver camera, showing part of the lens, textured body, and two round control dials against a blurred beige background.
The video recording begins with a press of the trigger.

At the bottom of the camera is a USB-C port that can be used to charge the internal battery, as well as transfer files from the included 4GB SD card. A 4GB card may not sound like much, but it will allow you to record around half an hour of heavily compressed footage. Frustratingly, the SD is hidden beneath a couple of small screws, meaning card changes in the field will be impossible unless you always carry a tiny screwdriver.

Close-up of a black and silver electronic device showing a USB-C port, a small reset button, and two screws on a textured surface. The background is out of focus.
There is a USB port for charging, but memory card access will require a screwdriver.

Camp Snap 8 Review: How It Shoots

But enough about the design, this is a video camera, so what are the specs? The Camp Snap 8 is based around a Type 1/2.7 2.9K sensor, which is actually fairly close to the size of Super 8 film. This is paired to a 3.19mm f/2 lens, which offers the field of view and depth of field roughly comparable to a 21mm f/13 in full-frame terms. The ultra-wide field of view may seem like an odd choice for a casual family camera, but I strongly suspect these components were originally intended for a dash-cam.

The inability to shoot any frame rate other than 30p would seem to confirm this. It’s also worth pointing out that despite the words “8x Powerful Zoom” emblazoned on the lens, this is a fixed lens that only offers digital zoom. Digitally zooming with such a low-resolution sensor is a recipe for disaster, and “disastrous” is exactly the word I would use to describe any recordings with the full 8x zoom enabled.

A digital screen viewed through a circular lens displays a date and time setting: November 28, 2025, with time options shown as 23 and 15. The interface has a green background and blue buttons.
Here you can see the terrible eye relief when using the viewfinder.

The native and highest resolution aspect ratio is 4:3, which captures video at 2,880 x 2,144. The other aspect ratios are various crops of this mode. In good light, there is reasonable detail, though in low light, the quality drops swiftly. My attempt to film my kids tobogganing at night resulted in footage that could be used at the top of Wikipedia’s article explaining video noise. Any modern smartphone will produce much more pleasing footage… but you won’t look nearly as cool shooting it.

View from inside a car looking up through the windshield at cloudy sky, with a rearview mirror reflecting a person holding a camera taking a picture.
The video quality is pretty bad, and belongs inside a car, because it is basically a dash cam.

It’s worth pointing out that there is no exposure control on this camera; everything is fully automatic, and the camera generally tries to use very fast shutter speeds, which can result in choppy movement (though it would allow you to clearly make out the license plate of the person who cut you off at rush hour). Initially, I thought camera settings could be adjusted with the three control buttons on the side of the camera, but these are only for setting the date and time.

A young child wearing a pink jacket and a light-colored knit hat sits in the back seat of a car, smiling at the camera with a seatbelt fastened. Snowy scenery is visible through the window.
Don’t expect any exposure controls to speak of. This is a very basic tool.

In terms of audio, there is an internal mono microphone, but no way to monitor sound levels or adjust recording volume. The early model I received for review did not have a cold shoe on top, just a facsimile, but the latest production models will include both a usable cold shoe and a mic jack. Audio quality from the internal mics was quite poor, but some may find that adds to the footage’s charm.

A boy in a black shirt and shorts opens a door with a stick in a kitchen, while another child with light brown hair films him using a vintage video camera. The kitchen has wooden cabinets and appliances.
Kids will find the camera fun and simple, and might overlook the lack of capability.

Let’s talk about that footage, because it may not be what you’d expect. Despite the camera’s stylings, the footage does not give an 8mm look, even with some of the vintage-inspired filters. The fixed 30p frame rate and very fast shutter speed give it more of a “video” feel. The closest approximation I could come up with was a VHS camcorder, due to the 4:3 aspect ratio and video frame rate. However, the ultra-wide field of view still keeps this footage from achieving 80s home video chic.

A close-up image of a middle-aged person’s face wearing black-framed glasses, with stubble, light skin, and blue eyes looking slightly to the left. The background is out of focus.
The lens gives a non-traditional ultra-wide look, but if you digitally crop tighter as shown, the quality fades quickly.

The Camp Snap 8 Is Fleeting Fun

OK, so technically this thing is a confusing mishmash, but the most important question remains: is it fun to shoot video with a Camp Snap 8? I have to admit that having only an EVF and being forced to hold the trigger down made me smile the first few times I used this. Also, my 10 and 5-year-old kids had fun running around and filming each other. Those moments may be worth dropping a couple of hundred bucks for you. My concern is that once the footage is downloaded, the disappointment at the overall quality could discourage a family from bringing this big plastic novelty on the next vacation, and just rely on a smartphone instead.

A man wearing a dark jacket clears snow from a camera lens with a brush outside, with snow falling and several houses in the background on a winter day.
Expect a soft, VHS-like quality to the images.

I can see potential for a future model that would be much more compelling. With an actual zoom lens, 24p recording, and a more usable EVF, there’s a chance for Camp Snap to take the good ideas here and make a much more competent product in the future.

A vintage black and silver Camp Snap 8 movie camera with a textured body, lens, and control buttons, shown against a light wood background.

Are There Alternatives?

If you love the look but want to shoot actual Super8 film, the Kodak Super8 Camera is currently selling for a cool $5,495. More practically, there are plenty of kids’ cameras out there that offer similar image quality for less than $100, but they will lack the vintage charm of the Camp Snap 8.

Buy the Kodak Super 8 Camera new on B&HBuy the Kodak Super 8 Camera used on KEH.com

Should You Buy It?

Probably not. It’s a great conversation starter, but the limitations of the Camp Snap 8 make it a short term novelty which will likely be E-Waste before the next holiday season rolls around.

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Camp Snap Camera Camp Snap is a $40 Point-and-Shoot Digital Camera for Kids
A person holding a green film camera up to their eye, smiling, with a bridge and water in the background. The image includes text reading "PetaPixel Reviews" at the bottom left corner. Camp Snap Camera Review: Light-Hearted and Nostalgia Packed
A black and silver retro-style digital camera labeled "Camp Snap Pro," shown from the front against a beige background. The camera has a large lens, flash, and viewfinder. Camp Snap Pro Point-and-Shoot Has More Megapixels and a Xenon Flash
A vintage black and silver Super 8 film camera with a large lens and a pistol grip handle, set against a plain, light beige background. Camp Snap’s New Screen-Free Digital Video Camera Channels the Super 8
Discussion