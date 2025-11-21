Negative Supply’s New Pro Film Carrier Promises Better Large-Format Film Scanning

Negative Supply has launched the Pro Film Carrier 4×5, an all-new sheet-film holder designed to deliver higher precision, improved workflow, and broader format compatibility for photographers digitizing large-format negatives.

The $999 Pro Film Carrier 4×5 system marks a significant step up from the company’s existing Basic 4×5 kit, incorporating a fully machined chassis, new hinge mechanisms, and a modular masking system intended to support a wide range of film sizes.

A New Precision-Machined Carrier With ANR Clamshell Glass

At the center of the new design is a clamshell-style ANR (anti-Newton ring) glass assembly, built from two hinged plates that interlock to keep the film completely flat. Negative Supply’s proprietary floating hinge mechanism allows users to adjust tension depending on film thickness, ensuring even pressure and minimizing distortion. The frame, knobs, and retention components are all CNC-machined from 6061 aluminum and finished in a hard-anodized coating for durability and long-term use.

Four corner leveling knobs allow users to fine-tune the film plane to align precisely with the camera’s sensor plane, an important requirement for high-resolution scanning setups.

The Pro Film Carrier 4×5 continues Negative Supply’s modular approach and introduces a more flexible mask system than previous models. In addition to standard 4×5 sheet film (including full-rebate scans), users can add optional masks for a wide variety of single-cut formats, including 35mm frames, 120/220/620, panoramic 6×12, and legacy sizes such as 116 and 616. These masks also accommodate film strips, expanding the carrier’s utility beyond large format.

According to the company, this makes the Pro Film Carrier 4×5 the most universal holder it has produced to date. With the appropriate mask installed, users can capture some format, such as 6×12, in a single exposure while maintaining full light masking.

Designed for Faster Workflow

The hinged body is intended to speed up loading and scanning compared to earlier systems. Flush-mounted magnets keep components aligned without risking crimped film, while replaceable ANR glass sheets extend the carrier’s long-term usability.

For those using the company’s 4×5 Light Source Basic MK2 or 4×5 Light Source Pro MK2, a dedicated adapter plate is required to mount the new carrier. An optional 4×5 Film Scanning Hood can also be magnetically attached to block stray light and increase contrast.

Pricing and Availability

The Pro Film Carrier 4×5 is available starting today for $999 on the company site or via special order on B&H. It ships with a fully assembled CNC-machined chassis and both ANR glass plates. Optional masks and the required adapter plate for Negative Supply’s 4×5 light sources are sold separately.

Image credits: Negative Supply