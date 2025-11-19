NANPA Showcase 2026 Features the World’s Best Nature Photography

Jeremy Gray

A black and white photo of jagged mountains with swirling clouds on the left; on the right, a white bird with outstretched wings and a black head faces forward against a plain background.

The North American Nature Photography Association has revealed the winning photos for its 2026 Showcase, featuring stunning landscape images, action shots of wildlife, eye-popping macro photos, and powerful conservation work.

Best in Show Winner Michelle Valberg Explains Her Winning Photo

This year’s Best in Show Winner is Canadian photographer and Nikon Ambassador Michelle Valberg, who PetaPixel interviewed in 2023.

Valberg earned the NANPA Showcase 2026 “Best in Show” title for her incredible long-exposure black-and-white photograph, Wind & Stone. Valberg captured the stunning landscape, which also took top honors in the competition’s ‘Scapes (landscapes) category, in the iconic Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia, Chile.

Black and white photo of jagged mountain peaks shrouded in flowing clouds, creating a dramatic and mysterious atmosphere with strong contrasts and soft, misty streaks through the scene.
Best in Show — ‘Wind & Stone’ by © Michelle Valberg, Torres del Paine, Patagonia, Chile | 2026 NANPA Showcase

“I am honored to receive the NANPA Showcase 2026 Best in Category and Show award,” Valberg tells PetaPixel. “It means more than recognition for a single photograph. It reflects the values that guide my work in the field.”

“NANPA promotes nature photography as a way to communicate, to deepen appreciation for the natural world, and to encourage environmental protection. That mission echoes everything I strive for when I step into wild places with a camera. Their commitment to education, inspiration, and opportunity mirrors the path I’ve walked throughout my career,” Valberg continues.

A person sits in a kayak on calm water, surrounded by mist, taking photos with a large camera. Trees and greenery are visible in the background.
Photo of Michelle Valberg by Sandy Sharkey

Valberg says she captured this photograph after finishing a week-long workshop in Patagonia that she co-led with National Geographic photographer and Canon Explorer of Light, Keith Ladzinski.

“Every day we watched the Torres del Paine breathe and shift,” Valberg recalls. “Every second reshaped this incredible scene. The wind carved its own rhythm across the sky and the clouds raced with a kind of wild grace. I was enamored by that constant change.”

When Ladzinski left after the workshop, he lent Valberg his NiSi filter kit, saying, “Use the filters, you won’t regret it.”

Valberg admits she’s never been much of a filter person and hesitated to accept them. She eventually relented and said she’d give them a try as she continued working in Patagonia.

“While creating a time lapse, I saw how quickly the clouds were moving so I grabbed the kit and used a polarizer and a 10-stop ND and gradient filter,” Valberg says. “The mountain stood firm while the sky streamed above it, around it… I wanted to reveal that feeling.”

The final “Best in Show” photo was a 30-second exposure shot at ISO 40 and f/22 on Valberg’s Nikon Z8. She used her Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens.

It took her a few tries to capture the exact flow and motion she wanted, but she nailed it and knew, while shooting, that this would ultimately be a black-and-white conversion.

“This scene belonged in black and white,” Valberg knew. “The language of tone and texture spoke more clearly [in black and white] than color.”

The experience also sparked a new love for filters.

“When the image appeared on the back of my camera, I felt a shift in my own approach. It reminded me that stepping outside my comfort zone can open new creative paths. Wind & Stone became the photograph that really changed my mind about filters. I am now even a NiSi Ambassador!”

“Patagonia is a magical place. It holds a gravity that pulls you in and stays with you long after you leave. I am returning with my family in December for the holidays and I can’t wait to experience this amazing place with my husband and son,” Valberg says.

The photographer will also be returning to co-lead another winter puma workshop next July and another workshop in February 2027.

“It keeps calling,” she says. “At first, I was consumed with the idea of seeing pumas.  It was my dream.  Within the first seconds of being in Patagonia, I felt something larger rise around me.”

Valberg loves the raw beauty of the landscapes and how the wind shapes every moment in the region. “It feels like a living canvas, always shifting, always surprising. Patagonia feeds creativity.”

For a wildlife and nature photographer like herself, Patagonia delivers a sense of scale, texture, and spirit that is often so elusive.

Wind & Stone also reflects Valberg’s broader commitment to nature.

“At the heart of my work is a desire to listen to the land and to the animals. Every photograph begins with presence, patience and respect. I try to move quietly, let the place speak, and follow the feeling rather than the expectation (not so easy to do). Wind & Stone reflects that intention. It represents the moment when nature reveals something honest and you rise to meet it with your own honesty.”

Valberg is a big believer in showcases like the one NANPA does annually, as “Photographs can educate, inspire and open doors into places many will never see in person.”

“Contests like NANPA help make that possible. They shine a light on the beauty and fragility of our natural world and invite people to step into these stories with understanding and curiosity,” Valberg explains.

“As nature photographers, we all want our images to help people feel more connected to the wild world that shapes us. I am always searching for the pulse that binds us to these places. If a photograph can stir wonder or spark a desire to protect the places we hold dear, it carries the purpose I care about most. Everyone who is part of NANPA holds that same belief and that shared commitment strengthens the work we all do,” Valberg concludes.

For photographers who would love to learn photography skills directly from Michelle Valberg, she offers wildlife photography tours and workshops. For those who cannot attend in-person workshops, Valberg also offers an online wildlife photography course alongside filmmaker Joel Haslam.

NANPA Showcase 2026 Category Winners

Alongside Valberg’s top honors, NANPA Showcase 2026 also features winners, runners-up, and judges’ choice photos across its eight categories. These 28 winning photos and two videos are featured below, organized by category.

Birds

A small bird chick stands on white sand among tall green beach grass, bathed in warm, golden sunlight. The background is softly blurred, creating a peaceful, natural scene.
First Place — ‘Spartina Baby’ by © Kelley Luikey, Beaufort, South Carolina | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A white bird with orange feet and a black cap on its head is photographed from the front, wings spread wide and tail fanned out, against a light background.
Runner-Up — ‘Symmetry in Motion’ by © Lee Greengrass, Shoreline at Mountain View, Mountain View, California | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A black-and-white photo of a duck diving underwater, causing clear, dynamic splashes and ripples on the calm water's surface, viewed from above.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Brandt’s Cormorant Diving’ by © Kevin Lohman, Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey, California | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A blurred photograph shows white birds in flight against a backdrop of tall, leafless trees and a deep blue sky, creating a sense of motion and abstract patterns.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Echoes in Flight’ by © Yoshiki Nakamura, Kushiro, Hokkaido, Japan | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A young owl with fluffy feathers perches on a mossy branch, partially hidden behind strands of hanging moss, with soft sunlight filtering through in the background.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Owlet in Paradise’ by © Amy Marques, Central Florida | 2026 NANPA Showcase

Mammals

A light-colored adult fox stands in a grassy field while a fox cub playfully nuzzles or bites at the adult’s chin. The background is softly blurred, giving the scene a gentle, warm atmosphere.
First Place — ‘Fox Kit With Helper’ by © Marcia Walters, San Juan Island National Historic Park | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A bat flying over water.
Runner-Up — ‘Bat Bath’ by © Hira Punjabi, India | 2026 NANPA Showcase
Close-up of an elephant’s face and ear, highlighting its rough, wrinkled skin with details of orange and gray textures. The eye is partially closed, suggesting a calm, serene expression.
Judges’ Choice — ‘African Elephant in Red Dust’ by © Kevin Lohman, Tsavo East National Park, Kenya, Africa | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A coyote walks along a dirt hill in the foreground with a blurred cityscape and buildings in the background during dusk.
Judges’ Choice — ‘A Coyote in San Francisco’ by © Karthik Subramaniam, San Francisco, California | 2026 NANPA Showcase

‘Scapes

Abstract image of a beach landscape with horizontal stripes in shades of blue, brown, white, and green, suggesting water, sand, and grass, slightly blurred to create a sense of motion.
Runner-Up — ‘Coastal Flow’ by © Mary Louise Ravese, Cape Cod, Massachusetts | 2026 NANPA Showcase
Aerial view of winding, braided blue rivers flowing across a grayish, textured landscape, creating an abstract pattern resembling veins or roots.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Tasman Braids’ by © Greg Vaughn, South Island, New Zealand | 2026 NANPA Showcase
Smooth, white sand dunes with textured, wavy lines cast soft shadows, creating a flowing, abstract pattern in the sunlight. The image emphasizes the curves and natural beauty of the desert landscape.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Mesquite Sand Dunes’ by © Randall Dunn, Death Valley National Park | 2026 NANPA Showcase

Macro/Micro/All Other

Close-up of overlapping, colorful butterfly wing scales in shades of brown, tan, black, and white, creating an intricate, textured pattern with diagonal lines and shimmering details.
First Place — ‘Calleta Silkmoth’ by © Bruce Taubert, Arizona | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A group of ants on a leaf.
Runner-Up — ‘Communal Feeding’ by © Karen Campbell, Woodland in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A black and white underwater photo of a manta ray gliding gracefully through the water, surrounded by soft rays of light filtering from above.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Gentle Glider’ by © Angela J. Sanchez, Sea of Cortez, Baja California Sur, Mexico | 2026 NANPA Showcase
Close-up view of textured blue ice, showing swirling patterns and smooth, translucent surfaces with various shades of blue and white, resembling an icy cave or glacier wall.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Blue Ice Beauty’ by © Carol Grenier, Iceland | 2026 NANPA Showcase

Conservation

A smiling person in outdoor gear kneels in a grassy wetland, cupping small frogs or toads in their hands, with a white cooler labeled "Reno" beside them. Sunlight filters through the surrounding trees.
First Place — ‘A Fistful of Frogs’ by © Ryan Wager, Lassen, California | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A scientist in a white lab coat and blue gloves examines a small amphibian under a lamp in a laboratory, with containers and shelves visible in the background.
Runner-Up — ‘To Save a Salamander’ by © Ryan Wagner, Vancouver, Washington | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A group of people on a rocky shore hold black umbrellas arranged in the shape of an orca whale. In front, red letters on the ground spell "WE NEED SALMON." Several boats and signs are visible nearby.
Judges’ Choice — ‘We Need Salmon’ by © Ray Pfortner, Maury Island, Washington | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A vibrant blue bird lies lifeless on a sandy road, while another bird stands in the background, slightly out of focus, seemingly observing the scene.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Speed Kills’ by © Karen Blackwood, Kruger National Park, South Africa | 2026 NANPA Showcase

Altered Reality

A dense, spiraling cluster of orange, black, and white monarch butterflies forms a kaleidoscopic, mandala-like pattern, with their wings overlapping and creating vibrant textures and symmetry.
First Place — ‘Kaleidoscope of Monarchs’ by © Bruce Leventhal, Natural Bridges State Park, California | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A close-up of a wildebeest standing in tall, dry grass. The background is soft and textured, blending the animal’s fur and horns with the natural surroundings. The image has an artistic, almost painted effect.
Runner-Up — ‘Wildebeest Dreams’ by © Betty Sederquist, Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania | 2026 NANPA Showcase
Abstract black-and-white image featuring layered, feathery, and translucent shapes radiating from a dark central point, creating a sense of flowing motion and depth.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Leaf Dance’ by © Wendy Kaveney, Garfield Park, Indiana | 2026 NANPA Showcase
Several white birch tree trunks stand close together, surrounded by a dense network of thin, blue and purple branches, creating an abstract, colorful forest scene.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Blue Birches Fantasy II’ by © Maryellen Stone, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Massachusetts | 2026 NANPA Showcase

Comedy/Humor

A moose with branches tangled in its antlers stands in a snowy field, closely inspecting a camera with a large lens mounted on a tripod. Snow-covered mountains are visible in the background.
First Place — ‘The Wildlife Photographer’ by © Deena Sveinsson, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A small bird perches on a car's side mirror, its reflection clearly visible as it appears to interact with itself. The words "Objects in mirror are closer than they appear" are printed on the mirror.
Runner-Up — ‘Warbler in Mirror’ by © Marta Cody, Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, Florida | 2026 NANPA Showcase
Two slender foxes with large ears interact playfully on sandy ground. One fox nuzzles the other's neck while the second fox stands alert, looking forward. The background is softly blurred in earthy tones.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Who Are You Wearing?’ by © Brian Clopp, Dugway, Utah | 2026 NANPA Showcase
A group of people stands on a forest path taking photos, while a black bear carrying a fish in its mouth walks nearby among lush green foliage.
Judges’ Choice — ‘Clueless in Alaska’ by © Mark Kelley, Anan Creek, Wrangell, Alaska | 2026 NANPA Showcase

Video

First Place — ‘Bighorn Lambs, Badlands Nursery’ by David and Shiela Glatz, Badlands National Park, South Dakota, USA

Runner-Up — ‘The Lakeside Puma Nursery’ by David and Shiela Glatz, Lago Sarmiento, Patagonia, Chile

The NANPA Showcase 2026 competition also includes Top 100 and Top 250 Showcase Winners.

Image credits: North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA). All photographers are credited in the individual image captions.

, ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
NANPA Showcase 2024 The Splendid Nature Photos That Won NANPA’s 2024 Showcase
Nikon Ambassador Michelle Valberg on Storytelling in Wildlife Photography
Here Are Exclusive NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Lens Sample Photos
Photo of Kangaroo in a Burned Forest Wins 2021 BigPicture Competition
Discussion