Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake Return to The Camera Store (For One Day)

Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake are returning to The Camera Store (TCS), where their career started! For one day only and in celebration of reaching 250,000 subscribers, the duo are heading back behind the counter to reprise their old roles.

“For one day only, Chris and Jordan will be working the counter just like the good old days, giving you the rare chance to ask them anything: gear questions, photo/video advice, industry takes, stories from the road, behind-the-scenes from their years on YouTube, and more,” The Camera Store writes on the event page. The two are scheduled to work their shift on Wednesday, November 26.

“Browse the shelves, talk shop, or just hang out with two of the most knowledgeable (and entertaining) voices in the camera world. Whether you’re a longtime fan or curious newcomer, this is the perfect opportunity to connect with Chris and Jordan up close—right in the place where it all started.”

Earlier this year, Jordan Drake announced on The PetaPixel Podcast that if the channel reached a quarter million subscribers, the duo would celebrate by going back to TCS and working a shift. After the milestone was reached a few months ago, the two set about scheduling the time to make good on that promise. Now, on November 26 from 9:30 AM until 5:00 PM, photographers and fans in Calgary can come find Chris and Jordan at their old haunt.

“Step into The Camera Store for a one-of-a-kind experience as Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake from PetaPixel, and formerly of The Camera Store TV and DPReview, return to their old stomping grounds for a special ‘behind-the-counter’ takeover,” The Camera Store adds.

The appearance will also be captured on video for a future episode of the PetaPixel YouTube show, so those who take part in the event have a chance of appearing on camera with the duo. The in-person event does require registration so that TCS is able to gauge attendance numbers, but registration is free.

Photographers in the greater Calgary, Alberta area are encouraged to sign up and visit, because if no one shows up to talk to them up front, Chris and Jordan will otherwise be tasked with organizing the stock room.

Image credits: The Camera store