Canon Faces Lawsuit Over Wi-Fi in Cameras and Printers

Canon Inc. and its U.S. subsidiary, Canon USA, are facing a new patent infringement lawsuit filed by Irish company Malikie Innovations Ltd. The suit alleges that Canon’s cameras, printers, and companion mobile app use Wi-Fi technology covered by six patents held by Malikie that pertain to how devices wirelessly connect to networks or apps for tasks such as photo sharing and printing.

The lawsuit, filed on November 12, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (case number 1:25-cv-01826), also names Malikie’s investment partner, Key Patent Innovations Ltd., as a co-plaintiff. Together, the companies are seeking remedies for Canon’s alleged unlicensed use of the patented technology. Bloomberg Law, which reported on the lawsuit, has published the full complaint online.

According to court documents, Malikie first approached Canon in March 2024, seeking a licensing agreement for the patents. Malikie reportedly sent letters, emails, and requested meetings with Canon representatives to negotiate a resolution. After six months without agreement, Malikie filed their infringement claims.

As Canon Rumors notes, the patents in question, U.S. Patent Nos. 7,747,934; 9,218,434; 10,484,870; 10,003,730; 9,143,323, and one additional patent, cover functionalities such as sending images from cameras to smartphones or connecting Wi-Fi-enabled printers to networks. Malikie asserts that Canon’s use of these technologies in popular consumer and professional devices constitutes infringement.

Malikie Patent Litigation Background

Malikie Innovations is no stranger to patent litigation. Since acquiring a substantial portion of BlackBerry’s wireless technology portfolio in 2023, around 32,000 patents in total, the company, often in partnership with Key Patent Innovations Ltd., has actively pursued licensing agreements and lawsuits against major tech firms, targeting wireless communications, mobile devices, and networked systems.

Past defendants include Nintendo, which was sued over Nintendo Switch console wireless features; Acer, regarding touch-based interfaces and data connectivity technologies; and Sophos, for mobile device security and cryptographic certificate management. The company has also targeted Toast Inc., a point-of-sale provider, and Vantiva USA, a networking hardware vendor, alleging infringement on patents related to wireless communication and user interface innovations.

These cases illustrate Malikie’s systematic approach to monetizing the BlackBerry patent portfolio. The company typically begins by offering licensing agreements, Canon, for example, was approached in March 2024, as the lawsuit explains. If licensing agreements aren’t reached, Malikie historically escalates to litigation, as is the case here. The lawsuits often cover both device hardware and software functionality, particularly technologies related to wireless connectivity and secure communications.

In the Canon suit, Malikie claims that Wi-Fi implementations in cameras, printers, and associated apps infringe six of its patents. The company’s prior history of enforcement actions could signal a deliberate and targeted strategy, suggesting the Canon case is part of a broader effort to assert rights over wireless and mobile technology patents.

While Malikie’s history demonstrates persistence, the ultimate impact on Canon remains uncertain. Previous defendants have faced varying outcomes, including settlements, licensing agreements, or redesigns to avoid infringement. As with earlier cases, the Canon lawsuit could influence product design, licensing fees, and future wireless features if Malikie succeeds in court or reaches a settlement.

Potential Impact for Consumers

For now, Canon users are unlikely to notice any changes while litigation is ongoing. Cameras, printers, and the mobile app remain fully functional. It is difficult to predict how cases like these will play out, but Malikie is seeking damages.