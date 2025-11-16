World Press Photo’s Print Sale Lets You Own Part of Photography’s History

World Press Photo is celebrating 70 iconic photographs taken over the past 70 years with a print sale: 70 Prints for 70 Years. Some of these shots have never been sold as prints before.

The curated selection of 70 photos from the World Press Photo archives was captured by 70 photographers, including influential photographers such as Charlie Cole, Jaime Rojo, Lee-Ann Olwage, Vincent Mentzel, and Diana Markosian, to name just a few. There are also photos that were not captured by people best known for photography at all, like Neil Armstrong’s portrait of Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin on the Moon during Apollo 11.

Alongside very well-known names, the collection also includes work from Joop Swart Masterclass participants, which World Press Photo says helps highlight its focus on educating the next generation of photographers.

Each of the 70 photos will be available as a limited-edition, museum-quality print measuring 20 x 30 cm (a little smaller than 8 x 12 inches). The World Press Photo “70 Prints for 70 Years” print sale runs from November 17 to November 26. After it ends, that’s it, and these prints will no longer be available for purchase. An unframed print costs €150 ($180/£135), while a framed version is €250 ($300/£220). Those who sign up for World Press Photo’s newsletter can get 15% off a print purchase for the first 24 hours of the sale. Those who are already subscribed will also get access to the short-lived discount.

World Press Photo adds that purchasing a print helps directly support photographers “at a time when independent visual journalism faces growing challenges.” The organization says that proceeds from the print sale contribute to its work safeguarding and protecting photojournalism across the globe.

World Press Photo was founded in the Netherlands in 1955 and is perhaps best known among PetaPixel readers for its annual photo contest, which shines a light on global issues through exceptional photography. Each year, the competition showcases the world’s best and most powerful photojournalism and documentary photography work.

“Over the past 70 years, World Press Photo has collaborated with ambitious, brave and innovative photographers who have shaped our collective memory of world events, and offered us new ways of seeing. This sale is a chance to honor that history, while also looking towards the future,” says Joumana El Zein Khoury, Executive Director, World Press Photo. “Each print represents not only a moment in time, but also the courage and creativity of the photographer behind it. By purchasing one of these prints, you are joining us in recognizing the enduring value of visual storytelling and helping us to ensure that the next generation of photographers can continue to tell vital stories.”

All the available prints are listed for purchase on World Press Photo’s 70 Prints for 70 Years sale. It ends on November 26, 2025.

Image credits: World Press Photo. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.