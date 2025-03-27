World Press Photo 2025 Shines a Light on Global Issues

World Press Photo has announced the winners of its 2025 World Press Photo Contest, showcasing some of the world’s best photojournalism and documentary photography.

Split into six regions — Africa, Asia-Pacific and Oceania, Europe, North and Central America, South America, and West, Central, and South Asia — there are 42 total winners this year. Each region has three categories — Single, Story, and Long-Term Project. Three winners are selected from Single and Story with one winner from Long-Term Project.

World Press Photo prohibits the use of AI images in its contest — both generative fill and fully generated images. The competition says it has “a multilayered approach to spotting fake or manipulated images.” The original files are examined by “two independent digital analysts.”

Asia-Pacific and Oceania

Europe

North and Central Europe

South America

Africa

West, Central, and South Asia

The World Press Photo of the Year will be announced on April 17 along with two runners up. All of the photos above will be part of a traveling exhibition visiting over 60 locations around the world.