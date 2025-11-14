These Photos of ‘Power’ Won This Year’s Prestigious $1 Million HIPA Contest

The world’s most profitable photography contest, HIPA, announced its 14th annual awards themed ‘Power’ on 11th November 2025, where 87,000 images from 50,000 photographers vied for the top honors. This year’s awards ceremony was held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, presented the $200,000 Grand Prize to Italian photographer Gianluca Gianferrari. His photograph captured a dramatic scene of Mount Etna in Sicily erupting, showing the power of nature. The event was attended by award-winning photographers, members of the royal family, dignitaries, and photography and fine-art journalists from around the world.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) was first presented in 2011 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the winners of the two special awards. American photographer Rick Smolan was presented the Appreciation Award for his over four-decade distinguished career as a photographer, author, and influential speaker who has raised critical humanitarian issues.

America claimed a second major prize when the Content Creator Award went to Mark Smith, a photographer and filmmaker who also supplies his own music. Smith is a leading bird photographer and researcher of bird life and habitats.

The HIPA Photographer of the Year Award was presented to Omani photographer Salem Al-Hajri, who crafts unique projects that recount impactful visual stories of Omani and Arab culture. He is also committed to providing opportunities and training for local photographers in and around the Gulf region.

Ali Bin Thalith, HIPA’s Secretary General, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan for his continued support of HIPA and the art of photography. He felt that HIPA had spread worldwide and secured a place for photography in society. It has also pushed local talent in the Emirates to seek international recognition. Honoring the visual arts has raised awareness of photography’s power to shed light on vexing global issues.

AI-generated photos were not permitted, and HIPA reserved the right to disqualify any AI-generated submissions.

The judges for 2025 were all well-known photographers – Aida Mangstu of Ethiopia, Armand Sarlangue of France, Dennis Schmelz of Germany, Filip Hrebenda of Slovakia, Jamie Rojo of Spain, Muhammed Muheisen of the Netherlands, and Oscar J. Barroso of Spain.

Here are the winning photos (and videos) this year, along with titles and descriptions submitted by the photographers:

Grand Prize ($200,000): Gianluca Gianferrari of Italy

Italian photographer Gianluca Gianferrari won the $200,000 Grand Prize with his photo “Etna’s Paroxysm,” submitted to the Power category. A paroxysm is a volcanic explosion of short, but intense duration, characterized by lava, gas, and ash emissions within minutes or hours.

Above Sicily’s Etna Volcano, glowing lapilli erupt against a snowy backdrop and thus creating a striking contrast. The fiery bursts settle on fresh snow, forming a kaleidoscope of colors under the night sky. This a testament to the unpredictable beauty of nature, where destructive power merges with serenity in a fleeting embrace that is eternally captured by the lens of the camera.

Power 1st Prize ($40,000): Hashem Dardowra of Syria Arab Republic

The $40,000 bounty of the first Prize landed in the lap of Syrian Hashem Dardowra for his ‘The Rise of the Phoenix’ portrait of a brave youngster emerging from the rubble of war with defiance on his face.

In Syria’s Idlib province, and amidst airstrike wreckage, 14-year-old Khaled emerges as Syria Civil Defense (the White Helmets) free him from the rubble. Rescue teams used power drills, hand winches and acoustic probes to pinpoint the boy’s position and reduce the chance of secondary collapse, as warplanes circle above. Despite noticeable head wounds and a blood-stained bandage, Khaled manages a faint smile that signals he is responsive and defiant.

Power 2nd Prize ($30,000): Deepak Singh Dogra of India

Indian Deepak Singh Dogra won a $30,000 reward for going face-to-face with the ‘Ultimate Power’ of the sun, using a lens with a focal length of over 2,000 mm and a tracker.

The sun powers almost all the natural processes that keep our planet functioning. It is what makes the Earth habitable. The sun is also the primary source of most forms of energy we use today, from solar power to even the ancient sunlight stored in the form of fossil fuels. Just one hour of sunlight has enough energy to meet all of earth’s electricity needs for an entire year. It is the ultimate source of energy — massive, continuous and overwhelmingly powerful.

Power 3rd Prize ($20,000): Scott Portelli of Australia

Australian Scott Portelli, a past winner at HIPA for Portfolio, this time collected 3rd prize in Power for $20,000, showcasing the power of ‘jetstreams’ created by penguins for propulsion.

A raft of penguins creates a vortex of air bubbles that are released from their feathers as they propel themselves towards the Antarctic depths. Bubbles act as a coat around the penguins, allowing them to reach speeds of over 20km an hour underwater, making them the fastest of any diving bird. Their stream-lined bodies and strong ‘flippers’ also allow them to dive more than 200 meters to feed on swarms of krill. Penguins will dive more than 400 times a day in order to continuously feed on the abundant food sources and ensure sustenance for themselves and their newborn chicks back at their colonies.

Color 1st Prize ($40,000): Karine Aigner of the USA

American Karine Aigner won the Color First Prize of $40,000 for her “Jungle Keeper” image.

In Yasuni National Park, a majestic male jaguar prowls through a clay lick in the lush Amazon depths, its muddy paws leaving soft imprints on the mossy bank. In the humid gloom, the jaguar’s spotted coat gleams against rugged rocks and shallow rippling water. Even from over 100 feet away, its piercing gaze commands awe, a rare public appearance before quietly slipping back into the dense forest.

Color 2nd Prize ($30,000): Jinhua Zhi of the USA

The $30,000 Second Prize for Color went to American photographer Jinhua Zhi for documenting “The Flying Hatchet.”

On a cliff in the wild, peregrine falcons defend their nest from larger pelicans. The fastest birds on earth dive-bomb intruders with speed and agility, occasionally striking with fierce attacks. Though pelicans pose no threat to chicks, the falcons’ relentless protective instincts and alertness ensure safety for their offspring. On most occasions, the attacked pelicans manage to fly away, but in some instances, they are killed due to the high speed of the pursuit.

Color 3rd Prize ($20,000): Marcin Giba of Poland

$20,000 for the Third Prize in Color was collected by Polish photographer Marchin Giba for “The Lake Eye” photo.

Above Rybnik in southern Poland, a drone captures a frozen lake whose icy surface forms a striking prophet’s eye. Within the lake, unique snow and ice patterns emerge, a rare gift from nature’s artistry. This fleeting beauty, part of an unfortunately vanishing winter, hints at a childhood frost now fading yet still whispers of ephemeral elegance against a stark, white expanse.

Black & White 1st Prize ($40,000): Edward John Grambeau of Australia

$40,000 First Prize for Black & White was awarded to Australian photographer Edward John Grambeau for “Exploding Swell.”

On a Pacific reef, a massive swell surges, its waves crashing with unrelenting force. Spray erupts upward, curling in wild arcs before collapsing into the churning sea. The ocean’s raw power is vividly displayed through this magnificent wave, a dream for surfers and a captivating subject for photographers.

Black & White 2nd Prize ($30,000): Chris Fallows of South Africa

$30,000 Second Prize for Black & White was awarded to South African wildlife photographer Chris Fallows for his image “Time Will Tell.”

A matriarch elephant leads her family, her long ivory tusks gleaming. Her massive form strides purposefully, calves trailing close behind. The dry grasslands stretch wide, with faint heat haze on the horizon. Having miraculously survived a poacher’s snare and a hunter’s gun before, will she and her family be able to survive the ravages of a changing climate as well?

Black & White 3rd Prize ($20,000): Yousef Bin Shakar Al Zaabi of the United Arab Emirates

$20,000 Third Prize for Black & White was claimed by Emirati royal photographer Yousef Bin Shakar Al Zaabi for his “Sunset Over the Sands.”

As the sun begins to bow toward the horizon, wrapping Liwa’s dunes in a golden hue tinged with nostalgia, a moment unlike any other is born. A camel herder walks calmly across the endless sands, standing tall as if he were part of the eternal landscape. This silent story is told through light and shadow, between a herder and his camel, between earth and sky. The colors of dusk blend with the breath of the dunes, providing depth of reflection and a tranquility that gently touches the soul.

Sports Photography 1st Prize ($40,000): Vladimir Tadic of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Vladimir Tadic, a photographer from Bosnia and Herzegovina, captures “Victory and Defeat” to win the $40,000 First Prize in the Sports Category.

In a boxing ring, a referee grips the wrists of two teenage girls, one of them about to be declared the winner. As the referee raises the victor’s arm, she bursts into a moment of pure euphoria, her face lit with joy and triumph, realizing that months of training, sacrifice, and determination have led to this achievement. Beside her, the defeated opponent is overwhelmed by disappointment. Her body language speaks volumes, a mix of exhaustion, heartbreak, and the sting of coming so close. Yet, in that contrast between joy and sorrow lies the essence of competitive sport.

Sports Photography 2nd Prize ($30,000): Ladislav Perenyi of Germany

$30,000 Second Prize in Sports went to German photographer Ladislav Perenyi for “Apex of Grace.”

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Darja Varfolomeev of Germany soars to gold in rhythmic gymnastics, her split leap defying gravity with a black ball perfectly poised above. Clad in a shimmering gold-embellished leotard, she became the first German rhythmic gymnast to ever win an Olympic gold medal following her performance in Paris. This moment freezes her triumph, a breathtaking fusion of strength and artistry that crowned her Olympic championship.

Sports Photography 3rd Prize ($20,000): Masatoshi Ujihara of Japan

$20,000 Third Prize in Sports was won by Japanese photographer Masatoshi Ujihara for “The Madison.”

During a rider changeover in the Madison event at the Japan Track Cup, two cyclists clasp hands, one propelling the other with explosive force. Their legs blur, bikes tilting on the curved track. In track cycling, where athletes are forced to compete alone, the Madison is unique in that two riders form a powerful tag team and race toward the finish line together. This impressive spectacle, involves rider’s solely relying on their leg strength as they hold hands and push each other forward to accelerate. When their breathing is in sync, one of them is propelled forward with explosive acceleration, overwhelming the other teams and cutting through the air.

Portfolio 1st Prize ($50,000): Ali Jadallah of the Palestinian Territory

Palestinian Ali Jadallah won a $50,000 First Prize for her Portfolio (Story-telling) imagery of the ‘Burden of Survival.’

For two years, the Gaza Strip has been engulfed by relentless destruction and death, with its people bearing the heavy burden of survival. Yet, during the sacred month of Ramadan, they choose life, coming together to break their fast amidst the rubble. They hold onto a dream of a final photograph, one captured after the war, when homes are rebuilt and loved ones are reunited once again.

Portfolio 2nd Prize ($40,000): Marek Biegalski of Poland

The Portfolio (Story-Telling) Second Prize for $30,000 was won by Marek Biegalski of Poland for his series’ Whispers of Light.’

Utah’s Factory Butte is home to breathtaking landscapes, towering rocks, expansive deserts, and serene canyons that offer an unparalleled canvas for nature’s artistry. Light plays a key role in transforming these dramatic terrains, revealing a spectrum of contrasts from soft, pale hues at dawn to bold, saturated tones at sunset. It doesn’t just illuminate the scenery, it brings it to life, creating moods and enhancing textures in ways that captivate the soul.

Portfolio 3rd Prize ($30,000): Ammar AlSayed Ahmed of the United Arab Emirates

The Portfolio (Story-Telling) Third Prize was captured by Ammar AlSayed of the United Arab Emirates for taking us on a colorful ride on the ‘Wings of Wonder’ series.

Under magnification, insect wings reveal a hidden universe where nature’s artistry unfolds in exquisite detail. Captured with precision and patience, each frame transforms a small fragment of the insect world into a spectacle of light, color, and geometry. The transparency, fragility and intricate structure of every wing offer a glimpse into the remarkable adaptations that allow these creatures to flourish.

Drone (Video) 1st Prize ($40,000): Karim Iliya of USA

American photographer Karim Iliya won First Prize of $40,000 for Drone (Video) “Blood of the Earth.”

Above Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano, glowing lava spews in violent bursts, reshaping the nearby landscape. These mythical forces embody creation and destruction, birthing empires while reshaping terrain, fueling life as Earth’s lifeblood. They are not just an earthly phenomenon, but are also found in our solar system and across the cosmos, dotting planets and moons with molten cores.

Drone (Video) 2nd Prize ($30,000): Chrisander Bergan of Norway

$30,000 Second Prize for Drone (Video) “One More Flight” was won by Norwegian Chrisander Bergan.

A drone sweeps from Africa’s tribal gatherings to Svalbard’s abandoned cities, contrasting power and silence. The aerial footage captures real moments — loud energy and still weight — across diverse landscapes across the world. This global quilt, stitched from above, reflects a shared planet, inviting awe at nature and humanity’s intertwined stories unfolding in every frame.

Drone (Video) 3rd Prize ($20,000): Shantha Kumar Nagendran of India

Indian videographer Shantha Kumar Nagendran claimed Third Place in the Drone (Video) Category for “Origin to Orbit.”

A journey from untouched forests and snowy peaks to sprawling skylines, tracing humanity’s evolution. The aerial narrative spans villages to space, weaving seven years of diverse landscapes into a story of progress and growth. Above the clouds, Earth’s fragility shines, a sky-high reflection of growth and belonging.

In 2025, three special awards were presented for the 14th Season, themed ‘Power’. The honorees have redefined photography and created a lasting impact on its future: Rick Smolan, Mark Smith, and Salim Al-Hajri.

Photographer of the Year Award ($80,000): Salim Al-Hajri

Al-Hajri is an Omani (the Sultanate of Oman is a country to the east and south of the United Arab Emirates) photographer using his creative visual storytelling to celebrate Omani and Arabic culture. He uses his lens masterfully to capture the region’s rich, colorful identity.

Al Hajri has documented traditional Arab customs through 19 photography workshops. These promoted the Sultanate of Oman in the “We are Oman” series and also workshops on Tbourida (traditional Moroccan horseback displays).

Al-Hajri has been celebrated with regional and international photo prizes. He was awarded a gold medal in the Black & White category at the FIAP International Photography Competition as part of the Omani national team. His work has been showcased by Qatar Museums during the Qatar Creates Festival and the Qatar Photo Festival.

Photography Content Creator Award ($50,000): Mark Smith

Mark Smith, based in Florida, is an acclaimed bird photographer, filmmaker, and educator. He tells us that his favorite bird is the Osprey, as “it never gives up.” Smith has captured rare and dramatic moments in the lives of many raptors, like bald eagles, hawks, and owls.

According to the Release of the award, Smith, “With over 2 billion video views, 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and 2.1 million followers on Instagram,… has become one of the most recognizable voices in the world of avian storytelling.”

Smith uses ultra-slow-motion videography to reveal the details of bird behavior during hunting and in flight.

As an artist and advocate, he has been featured by the National Audubon Society.

Photography Appreciation Award ($100,000): Rick Smolan

Smolan is a former photojournalist for Time, Life, and National Geographic. When Smolan’s name comes up, it is usually associated with the A Day in the Life Book series, which gave a significant boost to the mass-market coffee-table book industry. He has sold 5 million copies worldwide, and many have reached #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

America 24/7 was one of the largest crowd-sourced photo books and reached 1.4 million copies in print. Oprah Winfrey featured it in her ‘Favorite Things Program.’

Tracks is a 2014 feature film produced by the Oscar-winning producers of ‘The King’s Speech.’ The movie is based on Smolan’s National Geographic article about Robyn Davidson’s 1,700-mile, nine-month solo camel trek across the harsh Australian outback. Adam Driver plays Smolan.

Smolan has published around 80 books, including 24 Hours in Cyberspace, which has been archived at the Smithsonian. Another notable one is America’s Ongoing Struggle for Justice, which is about racism, misogyny, and inequality. It was selected by People magazine as one of the “10 Best Books of the Year.”

