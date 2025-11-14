These Photos of ‘Power’ Won This Year’s Prestigious $1 Million HIPA Contest

Audience in traditional Middle Eastern attire faces a brightly lit stage with “POWER” and “HIPA” displayed on a large screen, along with Arabic text and colorful geometric designs.

The world’s most profitable photography contest, HIPA, announced its 14th annual awards themed ‘Power’ on 11th November 2025, where 87,000 images from 50,000 photographers vied for the top honors. This year’s awards ceremony was held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, presented the $200,000 Grand Prize to Italian photographer Gianluca Gianferrari. His photograph captured a dramatic scene of Mount Etna in Sicily erupting, showing the power of nature. The event was attended by award-winning photographers, members of the royal family, dignitaries, and photography and fine-art journalists from around the world.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) was first presented in 2011 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the winners of the two special awards. American photographer Rick Smolan was presented the Appreciation Award for his over four-decade distinguished career as a photographer, author, and influential speaker who has raised critical humanitarian issues.

America claimed a second major prize when the Content Creator Award went to Mark Smith, a photographer and filmmaker who also supplies his own music. Smith is a leading bird photographer and researcher of bird life and habitats.

The HIPA Photographer of the Year Award was presented to Omani photographer Salem Al-Hajri, who crafts unique projects that recount impactful visual stories of Omani and Arab culture. He is also committed to providing opportunities and training for local photographers in and around the Gulf region.

A group of people stand on stage holding trophies during an awards ceremony, with gold confetti falling around them. The backdrop displays "HIPA" and the word "POWER" in bold letters.

Ali Bin Thalith, HIPA’s Secretary General, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan for his continued support of HIPA and the art of photography. He felt that HIPA had spread worldwide and secured a place for photography in society. It has also pushed local talent in the Emirates to seek international recognition. Honoring the visual arts has raised awareness of photography’s power to shed light on vexing global issues.

AI-generated photos were not permitted, and HIPA reserved the right to disqualify any AI-generated submissions.

The judges for 2025 were all well-known photographers – Aida Mangstu of Ethiopia, Armand Sarlangue of France, Dennis Schmelz of Germany, Filip Hrebenda of Slovakia, Jamie Rojo of Spain, Muhammed Muheisen of the Netherlands, and Oscar J. Barroso of Spain.

Here are the winning photos (and videos) this year, along with titles and descriptions submitted by the photographers:

Grand Prize ($200,000): Gianluca Gianferrari of Italy

Italian photographer Gianluca Gianferrari won the $200,000 Grand Prize with his photo “Etna’s Paroxysm,” submitted to the Power category. A paroxysm is a volcanic explosion of short, but intense duration, characterized by lava, gas, and ash emissions within minutes or hours.

A volcano erupts dramatically at night, spewing bright orange lava and ash into the dark sky, with molten lava streams flowing down its slopes and clouds of smoke billowing around the summit.
Etna’s Paroxysm by Gianluca Gianferrari

Above Sicily’s Etna Volcano, glowing lapilli erupt against a snowy backdrop and thus creating a striking contrast. The fiery bursts settle on fresh snow, forming a kaleidoscope of colors under the night sky. This a testament to the unpredictable beauty of nature, where destructive power merges with serenity in a fleeting embrace that is eternally captured by the lens of the camera.

Three men stand on stage, one holding a trophy. Behind them is a large screen showing a photo of a volcano erupting, with text reading "Grand Prize, Gianluca Gianferrari, Italy.

Power 1st Prize ($40,000): Hashem Dardowra of Syria Arab Republic

The $40,000 bounty of the first Prize landed in the lap of Syrian Hashem Dardowra for his ‘The Rise of the Phoenix’ portrait of a brave youngster emerging from the rubble of war with defiance on his face.

A boy with a head wound smiles while being rescued from rubble by a relief worker using a flashlight. Debris surrounds them, and rescue tools are visible in the collapsed area.
The Rise of the Phoenix by Hashem Dardowra

In Syria’s Idlib province, and amidst airstrike wreckage, 14-year-old Khaled emerges as Syria Civil Defense (the White Helmets) free him from the rubble. Rescue teams used power drills, hand winches and acoustic probes to pinpoint the boy’s position and reduce the chance of secondary collapse, as warplanes circle above. Despite noticeable head wounds and a blood-stained bandage, Khaled manages a faint smile that signals he is responsive and defiant.

Three men stand onstage holding a trophy. The screen behind them reads "1st PLACE, Hashem Dardowra, Syrian Arab Republic, Power" and shows a rescue worker holding a child amid rubble.

Power 2nd Prize ($30,000): Deepak Singh Dogra of India

Indian Deepak Singh Dogra won a $30,000 reward for going face-to-face with the ‘Ultimate Power’ of the sun, using a lens with a focal length of over 2,000 mm and a tracker.

A detailed, close-up image of the Sun shows its bright, fiery surface with swirling textures and prominences, set against a dark black background.
Ultimate Power by Deepak Singh Dogra

The sun powers almost all the natural processes that keep our planet functioning. It is what makes the Earth habitable. The sun is also the primary source of most forms of energy we use today, from solar power to even the ancient sunlight stored in the form of fossil fuels. Just one hour of sunlight has enough energy to meet all of earth’s electricity needs for an entire year. It is the ultimate source of energy — massive, continuous and overwhelmingly powerful.

Three men stand on stage; one receives a trophy. A large image of the sun is displayed on the screen behind them, along with text reading "2nd PLACE, Deepak Singh Dogra, India, Power.

Power 3rd Prize ($20,000): Scott Portelli of Australia

Australian Scott Portelli, a past winner at HIPA for Portfolio, this time collected 3rd prize in Power for $20,000, showcasing the power of ‘jetstreams’ created by penguins for propulsion.

Underwater view of several penguins swimming and diving, leaving streams of bubbles behind them in deep blue water with light filtering from above.
Jetstreams by Scott Portelli

A raft of penguins creates a vortex of air bubbles that are released from their feathers as they propel themselves towards the Antarctic depths. Bubbles act as a coat around the penguins, allowing them to reach speeds of over 20km an hour underwater, making them the fastest of any diving bird. Their stream-lined bodies and strong ‘flippers’ also allow them to dive more than 200 meters to feed on swarms of krill. Penguins will dive more than 400 times a day in order to continuously feed on the abundant food sources and ensure sustenance for themselves and their newborn chicks back at their colonies.

Three men stand on stage at an award ceremony. One man in a tuxedo holds a trophy, flanked by two men in traditional white Middle Eastern attire. A screen behind them displays "3rd Place, Scott Portelli, Australia, Power" and an underwater image.

Color 1st Prize ($40,000): Karine Aigner of the USA

American Karine Aigner won the Color First Prize of $40,000 for her “Jungle Keeper” image.

A jaguar with a golden coat and black rosettes cautiously walks through muddy water in front of a dense, dark green forest backdrop.
Jungle Keeper by Karine Aigner

In Yasuni National Park, a majestic male jaguar prowls through a clay lick in the lush Amazon depths, its muddy paws leaving soft imprints on the mossy bank. In the humid gloom, the jaguar’s spotted coat gleams against rugged rocks and shallow rippling water. Even from over 100 feet away, its piercing gaze commands awe, a rare public appearance before quietly slipping back into the dense forest.

Three people stand on stage at an awards ceremony. A woman in animal print holds a trophy, another woman wears a green dress, and a man wears a white kandura. Behind them, a jaguar image and award text are displayed.

Color 2nd Prize ($30,000): Jinhua Zhi of the USA

The $30,000 Second Prize for Color went to American photographer Jinhua Zhi for documenting “The Flying Hatchet.”

A peregrine falcon and a brown pelican appear to be in mid-air conflict against a clear blue sky, with the falcon swooping toward the pelican, which is twisting its body and spreading its wings.
The Flying Hatchet by Jinhua Zhi

On a cliff in the wild, peregrine falcons defend their nest from larger pelicans. The fastest birds on earth dive-bomb intruders with speed and agility, occasionally striking with fierce attacks. Though pelicans pose no threat to chicks, the falcons’ relentless protective instincts and alertness ensure safety for their offspring. On most occasions, the attacked pelicans manage to fly away, but in some instances, they are killed due to the high speed of the pursuit.

Color 3rd Prize ($20,000): Marcin Giba of Poland

$20,000 for the Third Prize in Color was collected by Polish photographer Marchin Giba for “The Lake Eye” photo.

A textured splash of blue-black powder with branching cracks radiating from a bright, central white spot on a white background.
The Lake Eye by Marcin Giba

Above Rybnik in southern Poland, a drone captures a frozen lake whose icy surface forms a striking prophet’s eye. Within the lake, unique snow and ice patterns emerge, a rare gift from nature’s artistry. This fleeting beauty, part of an unfortunately vanishing winter, hints at a childhood frost now fading yet still whispers of ephemeral elegance against a stark, white expanse.

Three people stand on a stage in front of a screen displaying "3rd Place, Marcin Giba, Poland, General - Colour" with abstract art. One person holds a trophy, and the others are dressed in traditional Middle Eastern attire.

Black & White 1st Prize ($40,000): Edward John Grambeau of Australia

$40,000 First Prize for Black & White was awarded to Australian photographer Edward John Grambeau for “Exploding Swell.”

A dramatic black-and-white photo of a large ocean wave curling and crashing, with mist spraying off the crest and textured water patterns visible throughout the wave.
Exploding Swell by Edward John Grambeau

On a Pacific reef, a massive swell surges, its waves crashing with unrelenting force. Spray erupts upward, curling in wild arcs before collapsing into the churning sea. The ocean’s raw power is vividly displayed through this magnificent wave, a dream for surfers and a captivating subject for photographers.

Three people stand on stage at an award ceremony. Behind them, a large screen displays a black-and-white wave photo and text: "1st Place, Ted Grambeau, Australia, General - Black & White.

Black & White 2nd Prize ($30,000): Chris Fallows of South Africa

$30,000 Second Prize for Black & White was awarded to South African wildlife photographer Chris Fallows for his image “Time Will Tell.”

Time Will Tell by Chris Fallows

A matriarch elephant leads her family, her long ivory tusks gleaming. Her massive form strides purposefully, calves trailing close behind. The dry grasslands stretch wide, with faint heat haze on the horizon. Having miraculously survived a poacher’s snare and a hunter’s gun before, will she and her family be able to survive the ravages of a changing climate as well?

Three people stand on stage at an awards ceremony. Behind them, a screen displays a black-and-white photo of elephants and text announcing Chris Fallows’ 2nd place win in the General Black & White category for South Africa.

Black & White 3rd Prize ($20,000): Yousef Bin Shakar Al Zaabi of the United Arab Emirates

$20,000 Third Prize for Black & White was claimed by Emirati royal photographer Yousef Bin Shakar Al Zaabi for his “Sunset Over the Sands.”

Two people walk together across a desert landscape of large, rolling sand dunes, dramatically lit in black and white with deep shadows and highlights emphasizing the curves of the dunes.
Sunset Over the Sands by Yousef Bin Shakar Al Zaabi

As the sun begins to bow toward the horizon, wrapping Liwa’s dunes in a golden hue tinged with nostalgia, a moment unlike any other is born. A camel herder walks calmly across the endless sands, standing tall as if he were part of the eternal landscape. This silent story is told through light and shadow, between a herder and his camel, between earth and sky. The colors of dusk blend with the breath of the dunes, providing depth of reflection and a tranquility that gently touches the soul.

Three people stand on stage at an awards ceremony. The man on the left holds a trophy. Text behind them reads "3rd Place, Yousef Bin Shakar Al Zaabi, United Arab Emirates, General - Black & White.

Sports Photography 1st Prize ($40,000): Vladimir Tadic of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Vladimir Tadic, a photographer from Bosnia and Herzegovina, captures “Victory and Defeat” to win the $40,000 First Prize in the Sports Category.

A referee stands in a boxing ring holding the arms of two female boxers. One boxer jumps joyfully, celebrating victory, while the other stands with tears and disappointment. The crowd watches in the background.
Victory and Defeat by Vladimir Tadic

In a boxing ring, a referee grips the wrists of two teenage girls, one of them about to be declared the winner. As the referee raises the victor’s arm, she bursts into a moment of pure euphoria, her face lit with joy and triumph, realizing that months of training, sacrifice, and determination have led to this achievement. Beside her, the defeated opponent is overwhelmed by disappointment. Her body language speaks volumes, a mix of exhaustion, heartbreak, and the sting of coming so close. Yet, in that contrast between joy and sorrow lies the essence of competitive sport.

Three men stand on stage holding a trophy. Behind them, a large screen shows a boxing photo and the text: "1st Place Vladimir Tadic Bosnia and Herzegovina Sports Photography.

Sports Photography 2nd Prize ($30,000): Ladislav Perenyi of Germany

$30,000 Second Prize in Sports went to German photographer Ladislav Perenyi for “Apex of Grace.”

A rhythmic gymnast in mid-air performs a split leap, holding a black ball above her head against a black background, wearing a sparkly leotard decorated with beads and sequins.
Apex of Grace by Ladislav Perenyi

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Darja Varfolomeev of Germany soars to gold in rhythmic gymnastics, her split leap defying gravity with a black ball perfectly poised above. Clad in a shimmering gold-embellished leotard, she became the first German rhythmic gymnast to ever win an Olympic gold medal following her performance in Paris. This moment freezes her triumph, a breathtaking fusion of strength and artistry that crowned her Olympic championship.

Three men stand on stage as one receives a trophy for 2nd place in Sports Photography. The screen behind them displays "Laci Perényi, Germany." A gymnast is shown mid-leap on the left side of the screen.

Sports Photography 3rd Prize ($20,000): Masatoshi Ujihara of Japan

Two cyclists in yellow jerseys and helmets speed around a track, motion blur emphasizing their fast movement and dynamic energy. The background is streaked with blue and yellow, creating a sense of velocity.
The Madison by Masatoshi Ujihara

$20,000 Third Prize in Sports was won by Japanese photographer Masatoshi Ujihara for “The Madison.”

During a rider changeover in the Madison event at the Japan Track Cup, two cyclists clasp hands, one propelling the other with explosive force. Their legs blur, bikes tilting on the curved track. In track cycling, where athletes are forced to compete alone, the Madison is unique in that two riders form a powerful tag team and race toward the finish line together. This impressive spectacle, involves rider’s solely relying on their leg strength as they hold hands and push each other forward to accelerate. When their breathing is in sync, one of them is propelled forward with explosive acceleration, overwhelming the other teams and cutting through the air.

Three men stand on a stage during an award ceremony. The man on the left wears traditional Japanese attire and holds a trophy. The two men on the right wear white kanduras. A large display in the background shows text and a sports photo.

Portfolio 1st Prize ($50,000): Ali Jadallah of the Palestinian Territory

Palestinian Ali Jadallah won a $50,000 First Prize for her Portfolio (Story-telling) imagery of the ‘Burden of Survival.’

A woman in a headscarf, visibly distressed and crying, embraces an injured or lifeless person on the ground. Several hands reach in to comfort and support her. The scene conveys strong emotion and grief.
Photo by Ali Jadallah
A grieving man covers his mouth in anguish, surrounded by children and others, as he mourns over a wrapped body with a bloodied bandage on the head, conveying intense sorrow and loss.
Photo by Ali Jadallah
A severely malnourished child with a thin frame lies curled up on a blue hospital bed, using a textured white pillow for support. The child appears weak and frail.
Photo by Ali Jadallah
A woman in a yellow headscarf carries a young girl through debris and dust in a devastated outdoor area, with damaged trees and buildings in the background. A hand is pointing on the right side of the image.
Photo by Ali Jadallah
Emergency responders rush an injured person on a stretcher at night, surrounded by people in orange vests and uniforms, outside a building with bright lights. The scene appears urgent and chaotic.
Photo by Ali Jadallah
A war-torn city with heavily damaged buildings and rubble. People travel on a dusty road using carts pulled by donkeys and vehicles, passing by makeshift tents amidst the ruins. Smoke or dust hangs in the air.
Photo by Ali Jadallah
A child in patterned pajamas lies on an adult’s lap, both partially covered by a blanket, on a stretcher. Their feet are dirty and bruised. The scene appears somber and is set on a tiled floor.
Photo by Ali Jadallah
A long line of people walks through a street surrounded by heavily damaged and destroyed buildings in a city, with debris and rubble scattered everywhere and a cloudy sky above.
Photo by Ali Jadallah
People stand on a city street at dusk as sparks and smoke fill the air, possibly from an explosion or conflict; damaged buildings and power lines are visible in the background.
Photo by Ali Jadallah

For two years, the Gaza Strip has been engulfed by relentless destruction and death, with its people bearing the heavy burden of survival. Yet, during the sacred month of Ramadan, they choose life, coming together to break their fast amidst the rubble. They hold onto a dream of a final photograph, one captured after the war, when homes are rebuilt and loved ones are reunited once again.

Three people stand on stage during an award ceremony. A woman receives a plaque from a man in traditional white attire, while another man stands beside them. A screen behind them shows photos and the award winner's name and details.

Portfolio 2nd Prize ($40,000): Marek Biegalski of Poland

The Portfolio (Story-Telling) Second Prize for $30,000 was won by Marek Biegalski of Poland for his series’ Whispers of Light.’

Aerial view of a landscape with deep blue ridges and valleys, featuring two golden, sunlit patches that resemble glowing islands among branching, tree-like patterns.
Photo by Marek Biegalski
Aerial view of rugged, dark blue ridges with bright orange sunlight illuminating the edges, creating a dramatic contrast and highlighting the textured terrain.
Photo by Marek Biegalski
A dramatic aerial view of rugged, eroded desert landscape with deep ridges and valleys, a lone butte on the left, flat mesas in the background, and warm sunrise light highlighting the terrain.
Photo by Marek Biegalski
Aerial view of a rugged landscape with dark blue ridges and valleys, featuring a bright, jagged golden line of sunlight illuminating a central crevice.
Photo by Marek Biegalski
Aerial view of deep blue, textured landscape with branching patterns resembling river valleys or tree roots, featuring small patches of bright orange highlights.
Photo by Marek Biegalski

Utah’s Factory Butte is home to breathtaking landscapes, towering rocks, expansive deserts, and serene canyons that offer an unparalleled canvas for nature’s artistry. Light plays a key role in transforming these dramatic terrains, revealing a spectrum of contrasts from soft, pale hues at dawn to bold, saturated tones at sunset. It doesn’t just illuminate the scenery, it brings it to life, creating moods and enhancing textures in ways that captivate the soul.

Three men stand on stage during an awards ceremony. The man on the left holds a trophy. Text behind them reads: "2nd Place Marek Biegalski Poland Portfolio (Story-Telling)." Abstract images are displayed in the background.

Portfolio 3rd Prize ($30,000): Ammar AlSayed Ahmed of the United Arab Emirates

Photo by Ammar AlSayed Ahmed

The Portfolio (Story-Telling) Third Prize was captured by Ammar AlSayed of the United Arab Emirates for taking us on a colorful ride on the ‘Wings of Wonder’ series.

Photo by Ammar AlSayed Ahmed
Photo by Ammar AlSayed Ahmed
Photo by Ammar AlSayed Ahmed
Photo by Ammar AlSayed Ahmed
Photo by Ammar AlSayed Ahmed
Photo by Ammar AlSayed Ahmed
Photo by Ammar AlSayed Ahmed
Photo by Ammar AlSayed Ahmed
Photo by Ammar AlSayed Ahmed

Under magnification, insect wings reveal a hidden universe where nature’s artistry unfolds in exquisite detail. Captured with precision and patience, each frame transforms a small fragment of the insect world into a spectacle of light, color, and geometry. The transparency, fragility and intricate structure of every wing offer a glimpse into the remarkable adaptations that allow these creatures to flourish.

Three men in traditional Emirati attire stand on stage; one holds a trophy. Behind them, colorful abstract images are displayed along with text announcing "3rd Place" in portfolio storytelling for Ammar Alsayed Ahmed from the United Arab Emirates.

Drone (Video) 1st Prize ($40,000): Karim Iliya of USA

American photographer Karim Iliya won First Prize of $40,000 for Drone (Video) “Blood of the Earth.”

Above Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano, glowing lava spews in violent bursts, reshaping the nearby landscape. These mythical forces embody creation and destruction, birthing empires while reshaping terrain, fueling life as Earth’s lifeblood. They are not just an earthly phenomenon, but are also found in our solar system and across the cosmos, dotting planets and moons with molten cores.

Three men stand on stage during an award ceremony. The man on the left, in a suit, receives a trophy from the man in the center, who wears traditional Middle Eastern attire. Another man in similar attire stands to the right. Text is displayed in the background.

Drone (Video) 2nd Prize ($30,000): Chrisander Bergan of Norway

$30,000 Second Prize for Drone (Video) “One More Flight” was won by Norwegian Chrisander Bergan.

A drone sweeps from Africa’s tribal gatherings to Svalbard’s abandoned cities, contrasting power and silence. The aerial footage captures real moments — loud energy and still weight —  across diverse landscapes across the world. This global quilt, stitched from above, reflects a shared planet, inviting awe at nature and humanity’s intertwined stories unfolding in every frame.

Three men stand on stage as one receives a trophy. Behind them, a large screen shows “2nd Place,” the name “Chrisander Bergan,” the country “Norway,” and “Drone (Video),” with a black rock landscape image displayed.

Drone (Video) 3rd Prize ($20,000): Shantha Kumar Nagendran of India

Indian videographer Shantha Kumar Nagendran claimed Third Place in the Drone (Video) Category for “Origin to Orbit.”

A journey from untouched forests and snowy peaks to sprawling skylines, tracing humanity’s evolution. The aerial narrative spans villages to space, weaving seven years of diverse landscapes into a story of progress and growth. Above the clouds, Earth’s fragility shines, a sky-high reflection of growth and belonging.

Three men stand on stage, one in a suit holding a trophy, and two in white traditional Middle Eastern attire. A large screen behind them displays "3rd Place," the winner's name, country (India), and "Drone (Video).

In 2025, three special awards were presented for the 14th Season, themed ‘Power’. The honorees have redefined photography and created a lasting impact on its future: Rick Smolan, Mark Smith, and Salim Al-Hajri.

Photographer of the Year Award ($80,000): Salim Al-Hajri

Al-Hajri is an Omani (the Sultanate of Oman is a country to the east and south of the United Arab Emirates) photographer using his creative visual storytelling to celebrate Omani and Arabic culture. He uses his lens masterfully to capture the region’s rich, colorful identity.

A man wearing a traditional Omani outfit and kumma (cap) smiles at the camera. The photo is in black and white, with a gradient background.
Salim Al-Hajri (photo provided)
Photo by Salim Al-Hajri
A man in traditional clothing rides a camel at high speed, kicking up a dramatic spray of dust and sand, set against a vivid blue sky with a crowd of people visible in the background.
Photo by Salim Al-Hajri
Photo by Salim Al-Hajri
Photo by Salim Al-Hajri
A group of men in traditional clothing ride decorated horses through thick smoke and fire during a cultural event or performance, with expressions of focus and excitement on their faces.
Photo by Salim Al-Hajri
A woman in traditional attire wears an ornate headdress with metal adornments and a face covering, featuring intricate patterns and jewelry, against a blurred desert background.
Photo by Salim Al-Hajri
Photo by Salim Al-Hajri
Photo by Salim Al-Hajri

Al Hajri has documented traditional Arab customs through 19 photography workshops. These promoted the Sultanate of Oman in the “We are Oman” series and also workshops on Tbourida (traditional Moroccan horseback displays).

Al-Hajri has been celebrated with regional and international photo prizes. He was awarded a gold medal in the Black & White category at the FIAP International Photography Competition as part of the Omani national team. His work has been showcased by Qatar Museums during the Qatar Creates Festival and the Qatar Photo Festival.

Three men in traditional Middle Eastern attire stand on a stage. One is holding an award. Behind them, text reads "HIPA Photographer of the Year, Salim Sultan Al-Hajri, Sultanate of Oman" next to a colorful landscape photo.

Photography Content Creator Award ($50,000): Mark Smith

Mark Smith, based in Florida, is an acclaimed bird photographer, filmmaker, and educator. He tells us that his favorite bird is the Osprey, as “it never gives up.” Smith has captured rare and dramatic moments in the lives of many raptors, like bald eagles, hawks, and owls.

A sequence of images shows an osprey swooping down over calm water, skimming the surface with its talons, and creating splashes, all reflected clearly in the water below.
Photo by Mark Smith
A close-up of an osprey with wings spread wide and talons extended, diving downward. The text reads: "Mark Smith. Osprey: The Glorious Pursuit of Unbridled Determination.
Photo by Mark Smith
An osprey rises from the water with its wings spread wide, clutching a fish in its talons. Water splashes around the bird as it lifts its catch from the surface of a calm lake.
Photo by Mark Smith
A cormorant and an osprey compete over a fish in choppy water; the osprey flies upward gripping the fish in its talons while the cormorant lunges from the water, trying to snatch the fish.
Photo by Mark Smith
A close-up of a white pelican with ruffled feathers in front of a white background. Large text reads, "The Spirit of Birds" with "Mark Smith" in smaller text below.
Photo by Mark Smith

According to the Release of the award, Smith, “With over 2 billion video views, 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and 2.1 million followers on Instagram,… has become one of the most recognizable voices in the world of avian storytelling.”

Smith uses ultra-slow-motion videography to reveal the details of bird behavior during hunting and in flight.

As an artist and advocate, he has been featured by the National Audubon Society.

Three men stand on stage holding a photography award. Behind them, a screen displays a large image of a pelican and the text: "PHOTOGRAPHY CONTENT CREATOR AWARD, MARK SMITH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Photography Appreciation Award ($100,000): Rick Smolan

Smolan is a former photojournalist for Time, Life, and National Geographic. When Smolan’s name comes up, it is usually associated with the A Day in the Life Book series, which gave a significant boost to the mass-market coffee-table book industry. He has sold 5 million copies worldwide, and many have reached #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

A smiling man with glasses and a beard stands outdoors, wearing a blue jacket, navy shirt, and beige pants. He has a vintage camera around his neck and a brown shoulder bag. The background is blurred greenery.

A woman stands beside a camel in shallow, clear blue water under a dramatic sky with wispy clouds. The camel is on a lead and both appear relaxed in the scenic outdoor setting.
Photo by Rick Smolan
A boy in a red polo shirt sits on a swing outdoors, looking down and smiling at a handheld digital device. The text above him reads "One Digital Day: How the Microchip is Changing Our World.
Photo by Rick Smolan

A young girl in a white dress and veil stands beside a boy in a T-shirt and shorts holding a cat, with the text "A Day in the Life of Canada" above them. They are outdoors on a grassy area.

Six hands of diverse skin tones create a circle of water around the text “Blue Planet Run: The Race to Provide Safe Drinking Water to the World.” The cover is white with blue text and water splash effects. The book cover for "The Human Face of Big Data" features a digital blue human face surrounded by a network-like pattern, with the title in large yellow-green text and authors Rick Smolan and Jennifer Erwitt listed below.

Book cover of "From Alice to Ocean: Alone Across the Outback." A woman and a camel stand in clear, shallow blue water under a bright sky. Title text appears above them in large yellow letters.
Photo by Rick Smolan
A woman holding a black bucket stands close to a camel, touching its face, on the May 1978 cover of National Geographic magazine. The magazine’s yellow border and headlines are visible.
Photo by Rick Smolan

America 24/7 was one of the largest crowd-sourced photo books and reached 1.4 million copies in print. Oprah Winfrey featured it in her ‘Favorite Things Program.’

Tracks is a 2014 feature film produced by the Oscar-winning producers of ‘The King’s Speech.’ The movie is based on Smolan’s National Geographic article about Robyn Davidson’s 1,700-mile, nine-month solo camel trek across the harsh Australian outback. Adam Driver plays Smolan.

Smolan has published around 80 books, including 24 Hours in Cyberspace, which has been archived at the Smithsonian. Another notable one is America’s Ongoing Struggle for Justice, which is about racism, misogyny, and inequality. It was selected by People magazine as one of the “10 Best Books of the Year.”

A man receives the Photography Appreciation Award on stage from two men in white kanduras. Behind them, a screen displays magazine covers and the text: "PHOTOGRAPHY APPRECIATION AWARD RICK SMOLAN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Full disclosure: PetaPixel was invited as a special media guest to attend the HIPA award ceremony in Dubai. HIPA paid airfare, room, and board.

About the author: Phil Mistry is a photographer and teacher based in Atlanta, GA. He started one of the first digital camera classes in New York City at The International Center of Photography in the 90s. He was the director and teacher for Sony/Popular Photography magazine’s Digital Days Workshops. You can reach him here.

