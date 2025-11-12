This is What a Meteor Looks Like from an Airplane

A stewardess captured stunning video of an exceptionally bright meteor while “handing out sandwiches” on a flight.

Sasha Bashnya wrote on her Instagram page, “Money comes and goes, but I will never again be 22-year-old-me watching a meteor from a porthole.”

Incredible video of a bright bolide captured by a flight attendant during a flight over the European part of Russia 📹 sasha_bashnya_ pic.twitter.com/UquuNnhGoG — Curiosity (@MAstronomers) November 11, 2025

The bright green object was spotted blazing through the skies over Moscow on the evening of October 27. Some Muscovites believed President Putin was testing a 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile. But that wasn’t the case.

According to the Metro, head of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Sergey Bogachev, says that “fireballs” can be spotted on a regular basis — if you know where to look.

Geologist Sergio Almazán shared a video of the same bright meteor, also known as a bolide, rocketing across the rooftops of Moscow.

AVISO ☄️

Brillante #meteoro cruza los cielos de #Rusia 🇷🇺

Esta noche un brillante meteoro iluminó los cielos de #Moscú, #Russia #fireball #bólido #meteorito

Vía @WeatherSarov1 pic.twitter.com/lyDtuXUtNq — Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) October 27, 2025 👽 Moscow in shock — a mysterious bright green object flew over the city Early this morning, Moscow residents spotted a dazzling green flash in the sky. An unidentified object streaked above the city and vanished, leaving a glowing trail behind. Eyewitnesses say it could be a… pic.twitter.com/EbtyRb6Ltf — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 27, 2025

Gulf News reports that the green hue of the meteor shows that nickel is present in the composition. A similar green fireball was captured on camera in Turkey in 2023.

When a meteoroid, which is a chunk of rock or metal from space, enters Earth’s atmosphere, it’s moving incredibly fast — usually between 11 and 72 kilometers per second. At those speeds, the air in front of it doesn’t have time to move out of the way. Instead, it gets compressed. That compression heats the air to extreme temperatures — thousands of degrees Celsius — which in turn heats and vaporizes the outer layers of the meteoroid. The glowing streak is the superheated air and vaporized material around it, emitting light.

A similar fireball was spotted in Japan a few months ago.