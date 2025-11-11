Apple’s Unusual iPhone Pocket Is a $150 3D-Knitted Fashion Statement

A phone is held by a black, textured strap floating in the air; next to it, a woman stands with a blue version of the strap hanging from her sleeve, holding a phone at her side.

Apple’s newest iPhone “case,” iPhone Pocket, is more like a functional fashion accessory that can carry an iPhone and other various pocketable items. It is a stretchy sock-like accessory designed to be carried or worn.

The result of a collaboration between Apple and Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake, named for its late founder, iPhone Pocket apparently builds upon the simple concept of “a piece of cloth.” iPhone Pocket is a singular 3D-knitted construction that is designed to fit any iPhone model and, as Apple puts it, “all pocketable items.”

Two models in minimalist outfits pose against a plain white background. The left model wears a black outfit with a bright yellow bag, while the right model wears a white sweater and carries a black sling bag.

iPhone Pocket features a ribbed open structure that promises the same qualities as Issey Miyake’s original pleats, a groundbreaking women’s fashion item in the 1980s, which were constructed from yarn-derived fabrics. Apple and Issey Miyake say that iPhone Pocket was “born from the idea of creating an additional pocket.

Two smartphones are partially inserted into ribbed, brightly colored knit sleeves—one yellow-green and one orange—standing upright on a white background. The camera lenses of each phone are visible.

iPhone Pocket is made to be worn in various ways. The stretchable external pocket can be carried, tied to bags, or worn directly on the body, whether hanging from an arm or shoulder or slung across the user’s torso. It comes in two designs to support different use cases: one with a short strap and the other with a longer strap.

“The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use,” says Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of Miyake Design Studio.

A close-up of an orange foldable smartphone with three camera lenses, partially covered by a textured brown fabric with a tag that reads "ISSEY MIYAKE.

A black geometric tote bag with triangular patterns, featuring a bright pink ribbed scarf tied around one handle. The bag also has a black tag attached to the same handle.

“iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way.’ The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at Issey Miyake — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation.”

From Apple’s side, Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of Industrial Design, notes the company’s shared passion for craftsmanship and simplicity with Issey Miyake.

A white smartphone with dual cameras is partially wrapped in and emerging from a sculptural, ribbed, purple fabric against a plain white background.

“This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products. The color palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colors — allowing users to create their own personalized combination. Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favorite everyday items,” Anderson continues.

This is not the first time Apple has released a knitted “pocket” for a product. More than 20 years ago, Steve Jobs jokingly unveiled iPod Socks, a set of colorful knit “socks” designed to protect an iPod. Although Jobs announced the iPod Socks in a tongue-in-cheek way, they were very much a real product, and Apple sold them for $29 a pop for nearly a decade.

Eight colorful, textured fabric phone sleeves stand upright in a row. One dark blue sleeve has an opening displaying a smartphone inside. The sleeves are yellow, orange, purple, pink, red, blue, brown, and black.

Pricing and Availability

Unlike nearly all of Apple’s new product releases, the iPhone Pocket is a limited-edition product. Further, given that it has been designed in collaboration with a well-known Japanese fashion brand, it should come as little surprise that iPhone Pocket is not cheap. The short strap design, which comes in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black colorways, is $149.95. Meanwhile, the long strap version, available only in sapphire, cinnamon, and black, is $229.95.

iPhone Pocket will be sold online in select countries starting November 14, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, and Greater China, among others, and it will be sold at Apple Store retail locations in major cities. In the U.S., it will be available in-store only at Apple SoHo in New York City.

,
, , , , , , ,
