The Nubia Z80 Ultra Smartphone Looks Like a Vintage Camera

A few weeks ago, PetaPixel reported on a series of Chinese smartphones with interesting photography-oriented kits and accessories, including the then-upcoming Nubia Z80 Ultra. That impressive new smartphone and its accompanying camera kit have been launched globally today, and the photo capabilities on offer are well worth a closer look.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered Nubia Z80 Ultra promises a robust and powerful camera system. It has a pair of new fifth-generation custom optics, which deliver 18mm and 35mm equivalent focal lengths. These 50-megapixel sensors, Type 1/1.55 and Type 1/1.3, respectively, are joined by a 64-megapixel 70mm Type 1/2 telephoto camera, which is the same as the prior model.

This camera setup is quite different from most smartphones, which almost universally include a primary camera with a focal length around 24mm, rather than 35mm. Nubia is clearly targeting a different type of mobile photographer, one with slightly more classic photographic sensibilities.

Nubia also treats its 18mm and 35mm lenses as part of its “dual-primary camera system,” which is again different from much of the competition, which generally describes triple camera systems as “main, ultra wide, and telephoto.” The new “dual-primary camera system” is powered by the company’s “Light and Shadow Master 990 Sensor” system.

This retro-inspired approach to focal lengths carries forward to other aspects of the Nubia Z80 Ultra, including its aptly named Retro Photography Kit 2.0, developed in collaboration with Fotorgear. This is much more than just a case, per Nubia.

The kit includes a premium rangefinder-inspired leather-textured grip with a titanium-toned aluminum alloy chassis, a “classic lens hood,” and a shoulder strap. The case also has custom camera controls, including mechanical buttons and a Leica-inspired red shutter release. Combined, these accessories “give your device the unmistakable look and feel of a classic camera,” the Chinese smartphone maker explains. Particularly from the back, it looks like an old-school-style digital camera.

Beyond the camera features, the Nubia Z80 Ultra has other competitive specs and features. The phone has a large 7,200 mAh battery, 80W fast charging, a 6.85-inch 144Hz AMOLED with 2,000-nit peak brightness, and what Nubia describes as class-leading mobile gaming performance. The Nubia Z80 Ultra runs a customized version of Android 16.

The Nubia Z80 Ultra is available globally now, starting at $649 in international markets, £579 in the United Kingdom, and €649 in Europe. The Nubia Z80 Ultra Retro Kit is $149. Complete specifications and purchasing details are available on Nubia’s international website.

Image credits: Nubia