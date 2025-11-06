Leica’s SL3 Camera Gets the Green, Aramid-Clad ‘Reporter’ Treatment

Leica has announced that the SL3 will be available in the popular and arguably iconic dark green Reporter color variant which also sees the camera’s resistance to the elements improved over the baseline version of the camera.

The Reporter series includes the M10-P, Q2, and SL2-S, among others, and not only brings a strong dark green color (not to be confused with Leica’s Safari variant which is a slightly brighter green) to the camera but also sees its resistance to the elements improved with the inclusion of an aramid fabric cover — a class of strong, heat-resistant, synthetic fibers. Kevlar is the most well-known of the aramid fabrics, although it is important to note that while all Kevlar is an aramid fabric, not all aramid fabrics are Kevlar — the latter is known for being particularly robust even amongst this family.

The aramid fabric cover combines with the SL3’s IP54 resistance, which promises high levels of dust protection and protection against splashing water. Most cameras don’t carry an IP rating at all (outside of OM System), so Leica is actually going a step further than most competitors with its promise of a camera that can withstand rough environments.

In addition to the tougher exterior, Leica says that the special trim on the SL3 Reporter has a unique texture, which it says offers a significantly improved grip.

“This ensures enhanced stability when taking photographs and filming. Over time, the trim develops a unique patina that reflects the traces of its photographic journey and the character of a true reportage camera,” Leica says. “The distinctive design is characterized by a combination of dark-green paintwork with black control elements, and the absence of the red Leica logo, which serves to emphasize the SL3 Reporter’s suitability for challenging working environments.”

The interior of the SL3 Reporter is the same as the original, including the backside illuminated 60-megapixel sensor with phase detection and 5.76 million pixels and a 120 frames per second refresh rate electronic viewfinder.

“Every optimization is aimed at enhancing user comfort, such as ergonomics, tactile feel, and menu navigation. As a result, the grip, button layout, and overall camera design have been refined to further promote intuitive handling,” Leica said of the camera when it launched in March. “The updated, streamlined icon and menu design offer a clear structure, facilitating even easier navigation. The distinct separation of photo and video modes proves especially beneficial as it is aided by a specific color code for differentiation: red for photo mode and yellow for video mode.”

The Leica SL3 Reporter is available starting today for $7,995, a slight premium over the standard $7,485 SL3.

Image credits: Leica