$119 Datacolor SpyderExpress Calibrates Your Screen for Photo Editing in 90 Seconds

Datacolor debuts its most affordable display calibration tool yet. The SpyderExpress promises professional-grade results in under two minutes without breaking the bank.

Launching today, the Datacolor SpyderExpress promises accurate screen color without a steep investment. Priced at $119, SpyderExpress delivers professional-grade calibration in about 90 seconds, positioning it as one of the fastest options available in its class.

The device supports up to three connected displays on a single workstation and is compatible with a wide range of monitors, including Apple’s latest XDR screens, such as the MacBook Pro M4 with mini-LED technology. Datacolor is positioning SpyderExpress as a practical choice for hobbyists and working professionals who want dependable results with minimal setup.

Upgradeable Software Ecosystem

Beginning in October 2025, SpyderExpress will join a new upgradeable software ecosystem. This model allows users to purchase additional features through software unlocks rather than replacing hardware. Datacolor states that this shift is designed to help creators grow their calibration toolkit as their needs change.

Available upgrades will include Device Preview, soft proofing, display matching, video-centric tools, and expanded display support, including OLED and additional mini-LED models. Datacolor notes that the upgrade path makes SpyderExpress a future-proof investment for those who may eventually need more advanced tools.

“SpyderExpress gives creators the fastest way to ensure their screen reflects their vision. They can edit faster and share with confidence, knowing their work will appear exactly as intended. And when they are ready for more, Spyder’s new upgradeable platform makes it easy to unlock powerful features with a simple software update,” says Heath Barber, Director of Product Management, Consumer at Datacolor.

What is Included

SpyderExpress ships with the calibration sensor, a serial number for activation, a welcome card with links to software and support resources, and a USB-A adapter. The compact design includes a built-in lens cap for protection during travel, and the device is compatible with both USB-C and USB-A connections.

System requirements include Windows 10 or 11, or macOS 10.14 through macOS 14. A minimum resolution of 1280×768, 1GB of available RAM, and 500MB of disk space are required. An internet connection is also necessary for software download and activation.

Position in the Spyder Lineup

The 850 nits SpyderExpress sits at the entry level of Datacolor’s newly refreshed Spyder ecosystem. The mid-tier Spyder model, priced at $169, builds upon the Express version with enhanced brightness calibration support of up to 3,000 nits, ambient light adjustment, and basic soft proofing tools.

At the high end, SpyderPro, priced at $269, is aimed at advanced photographers, videographers, and editors. It offers calibration up to 12,000 nits, compatibility with high-brightness displays and projectors, and advanced tools such as StudioMatch, 3D LUT workflows, and next-generation Device Preview. SpyderPro also integrates with Datacolor’s LightColor Meter for enhanced accuracy in varied lighting conditions.

Datacolor highlights that, unlike many competing systems, all Spyder models are built on the same hardware platform, making the upgrade path accessible through software unlocks rather than new device purchases.

Market Context

The introduction of SpyderExpress reflects an industry trend toward more accessible calibration tools, both in price and ease of use. Entry-level solutions such as Calibrite’s Display 123 have targeted cost-conscious creators, but Datacolor is differentiating with faster calibration times and native support for Apple’s latest displays.

The company also emphasizes that the new upgradeable model reduces long-term costs by eliminating the need to purchase new hardware as creative demands expand, contrasting with competitors in the space who often require users to invest in higher-end devices to gain access to advanced features.

Pricing and Availability

SpyderExpress is available today through Datacolor, Amazon, and other authorized retailers for $119 in the United States and $159 CAD in Canada.

Image credits: Datacolor/em>