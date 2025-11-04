Tenba’s First-of-its-Kind Rolling Camera Case Converts to a Backpack

Kate Garibaldi

Four black rolling suitcases stand side by side on a white background; one has a tripod attached, and another is shown with backpack straps visible.

Tenba has introduced the Roadie V2, an updated series of rolling camera cases designed to bridge the gap between airport travel and on-location work. The refreshed lineup introduces several new design features, most notably the addition of optional removable backpack straps, a first for a rolling camera case.

A Two-in-One Design for Travel and Terrain

Roller cases are a mainstay for traveling photographers, offering protection and convenience through airports and city streets. However, once the terrain becomes uneven — whether sand, grass, or gravel — rollers often fall short. As reported by Digital Camera World, Tenba’s designers recognized this limitation and spent years reworking the original Roadie concept into a more adaptable system.

The Roadie V2 introduces what Tenba describes as the industry’s first removable backpack strap design, allowing users to convert the roller into a backpack when needed without the added bulk of integrated straps.This detachable approach helps preserve internal storage space and maintains the bag’s streamlined exterior profile. For situations requiring a quick transition from paved walkways to rugged paths, the Roadie V2’s versatility aims to reduce the need to carry multiple bags.

Redesigned for Strength and Practicality

Beyond its hybrid design, the Roadie V2 series has been comprehensively re-engineered. Each case features a rigid polypropylene shell rated to withstand up to 500 pounds (240 kilograms) of pressure, ensuring stability and protection for sensitive equipment. Custom-designed wide-track wheels offer smoother and quieter rolling, aided by a four-caster system on the Spinner models that improves maneuverability over rougher ground.

The exterior is crafted from water-repellent 1680D ballistic nylon with reinforced stress points and YKK zippers, materials chosen for durability and long-term reliability. Despite the rugged build, Tenba has aimed for a discreet aesthetic that resembles a standard carry-on suitcase rather than an obvious camera case, reducing unwanted attention when traveling with valuable gear.

An open camera bag reveals organized compartments holding camera bodies, several camera lenses, and accessories including cords, memory cards, and a passport in mesh zippered pockets on the left side.
Tenba Roadie v2 Spinner 21 Air
Two open suitcases: one contains toiletries, clothes, and a passport in mesh pockets, while the other is filled with camera equipment and lenses in padded compartments. Both bags are gray with blue zippers.
Tenba Roadie v2 Spinner 21 International
A suitcase, camera, several camera lenses, a laptop, smartphone, wallet, battery charger, batteries, blower, and camera accessories neatly arranged on a white surface.
Tenba Roadie v2 Spinner 22
A person wearing a denim shirt, dark jeans, and sneakers is pulling a black wheeled suitcase by its handle. Only the lower half of the body is visible against a white background.
Tenba Roadie v2 Roller 24

Interior Organization and Device Protection

Inside, the Roadie V2 features a fully configurable divider system that accommodates professional camera setups. Depending on the model, the interior can fit up to three camera bodies and as many as ten lenses, including telephoto optics up to 600mm primes. Each bag also features a padded sleeve for laptops up to 16 or 17 inches, depending on model, as well as a secondary compartment for accessories or a portable lighting system.

Other practical details include a drop-in tripod sleeve, a hidden AirTag pocket for tracking, and optional accessories such as a backpack strap kit and a luggage liner conversion insert.

Four Sizes for Different Needs

The Tenba Roadie V2 collection comprises four main models, each designed for specific use cases and travel requirements. The Roadie V2 Spinner 21 International is the most compact option and complies with most international carry-on regulations. It can hold up to three cameras, ten lenses, and a 16-inch laptop. The Roadie V2 Spinner 21 Air Case is similar in size but includes an additional protection board, allowing the case to be safely checked or shipped when needed. The Roadie V2 Spinner 22 offers slightly more interior space while still maintaining carry-on compatibility for many domestic airlines. Finally, the Roadie V2 Roller 24 is the largest in the series and is designed for oversized equipment such as studio strobes or cinema gear, with capacity for a 17 in (43.2 cm) laptop.

Each model shares the same build quality, four-wheel spinner design, and modular internal organization system, making them interchangeable within a professional travel setup.

A man wearing glasses and a denim shirt carries a black rolling suitcase as a backpack. The suitcase's wheels and handle are visible, showing it is designed for both rolling and carrying on the back.

Close-up of the corner of a black suitcase featuring two sturdy, black swivel wheels with a unique honeycomb design and reinforced plastic housing for extra durability.

Close-up of a black Tenba bag with water droplets on its textured surface, highlighting its water-resistant material. The Tenba logo and "New York, 1977" text are visible on a label.

Pricing and Availability

The Tenba Roadie V2 collection backpacks are available to pre-order now, with pricing starting at $490 (£445) for the Spinner 21 International while the the larger Spinner 21 Air Case is priced at $550 (£500), the Tenba Roadie v2 Spinner 22 comes in at $500, and the Roadie Roller 24 at $530 (£490). The optional removable backpack strap kit is sold separately for $40 (£52).

Image credits: Tenba

