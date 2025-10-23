Leonardo DiCaprio and David Fincher Once Tested a RED Camera Using Just a Single Match

Leonardo DiCaprio and director David Fincher are movie titans of the modern age; therefore it is surprising that the two have never worked together. Unless you count the time the pair tested a RED camera together in 2010 for a clip called The Match.

At the time, Fincher was directing The Social Network and DiCaprio also happened to be in Boston as he was finishing Shutter Island. In fact, the same hallway where The Match was filmed briefly appears in The Social Network.

The 36-second clip was done as a favor for RED’s founder Jim Jannard, who posted the video on the Reduser forum in 2010, according to The Fincher Analyst website.

“This was shot by David Fincher on a RED ONE with a Mysterium-X sensor at ISO 2000 and a Master Prime at T 1.3 (or slightly stopped down from there),” Jannard wrote. “Key light is only a match. When the match goes out, Leo’s face goes black.”

Jannard also revealed that there was no noise reduction done to the shot, while the camera operator Jeff Cronenweth said that there was “a lot more light on the monitor than visible by eye in the scene itself.”

15 years later, and the clip has been going viral across Reddit, Instagram, and other platforms. Amir Shaya says that “testing a camera with DiCaprio is like learning to parallel park in a Lamborghini.”

Fincher and DiCaprio have long been rumored to collaborate. The Fight Club auteur is set to direct The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

However, according to Hollywood insiders, DiCaprio is reportedly hesitating to reprise his role as Rick Dalton — even after being offered $3 million for just a single day of filming.