Dystopian AI App Will Fake Your Vacation Photos

Vacation photos have become a global obsession, and the scramble to capture them is wreaking havoc at major landmarks. Now, a new AI app promises to let travelers skip the crowds entirely — by never leaving home.

Endless Summer is made for when “burnout hits and you need to manifest the soft life u deserve,” writes the app’s developer, Laurent Del Rey. It uses Google’s Nano Banana model to generate photos of the user browsing the markets of Amsterdam, eating noodles in Hong Kong, or cooking on the sandy beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

TechCrunch reports that the app has a simple interface, which involves the user uploading a selfie, and from there the app will generate countless photos showing fake vacation pictures.

made this little photobooth app called endless summer for when burnout hits and you need to manifest the soft life u deserve – with fake vacation pics of you :') first app 100% made by me! just released it on the app store try it out <33 pic.twitter.com/i55nRcE71V — saint laurent del rey (@laurentdelrey) October 6, 2025

Del Rey, whose full-time job is at Meta’s Superintelligence Lab, tells TechCrunch that he was prompted to make the app by the current changing of the seasons.

“As the season ends, I wanted to make something that felt like that. It’s from that feeling that I reverse-engineered the product experience,” he says. “I created an Xcode project and started iterating directly from there, sculpting the code experience, so to speak.”

Speaking of the time of year, Del Rey has also added a Halloween mode, which generates AI photos of the user in various costumes.

since halloween’s coming up, i just released a special theme in my photobooth app to help u figure out how to dress up for it pic.twitter.com/6TaIj04iwY — saint laurent del rey (@laurentdelrey) October 14, 2025

Nano Banana, the model powering the app, is powerful and the results that Del Rey shows on his X account are impressive, at first glance anyway. But it’s a terrifying new world where people can make other people believe they’ve been on vacation somewhere when they haven’t.

At least one person expressed their dismay on Endless Summer’s App Store page.

“Unbelievable That This Exists,” the person titles their complaint. “The point of travel isn’t to have photos of it. The point of travel is experiencing something different. The new experience should enrich your life. Fake vacation photos quite literally do the opposite. They can be deceptive and only reinforce that you aren’t receiving the enrichment. If anything, this will make burnout worse.”

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.