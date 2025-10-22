$999 Fujifilm X-T30 III Has the Same Sensor and a New Film Simulation Dial

Fujifilm has announced the X-T30 III, the company’s latest entry-level interchangeable lens camera. The photography-first camera combines Fujifilm’s tried-and-true 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 image sensor with the company’s latest X-Processor 5 image processor, all while keeping the price accessible.

The Fujifilm X-T30 III may not feature a new image sensor, instead sticking with the same 26.1MP sensor as the X-T30 II released in 2021, but Fujifilm says the move to the newer, faster X-Processor 5 enables new features.

The new camera offers better battery life, now up to 425 shots per charge when using Economy Mode. It also includes Fujifilm’s latest subject detection autofocus modes, powered by deep-learning AI. The X-T30 III can automatically detect and track a wide range of subjects, including animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and even drones.

The extra processing power also enables improvements to video recording, even though Fujifilm positions the camera primarily for photographers. The X-T30 III supports 6.2Kp30 internal recording in HEVC 4:2:2 10-bit quality and also includes 4Kp60 and 1080p240 recording modes. Further, it supports open gate recording.

Since the X-T30 II’s launch four years ago, Fujifilm has developed some new Film Simulations, including Reala Ace and Nostalgic Neg., both of which are now included in the X-T30 III. They’re also accessible via the camera’s top-plate dedicated Film Simulation dial, similar to what is available on newer cameras like the X-E5 and X-M5. In total, the X-T30 III features 20 Film Simulations.

Otherwise, the X-T30 III is very similar to its predecessor. It has the same size and weight as before, measuring 118.4 x 82.8 x 46.8 millimeters (4.66 x 3.26 x 1.84 inches) and tipping the scales at just 378 grams (13.3 ounces). The camera retains the same central viewfinder position and dial-based design, like other models in the X-T range. Since it’s aimed more at newer photographers, the X-T30 III also has an Automatic mode position on the top of the camera, which automatically detects the scene and selects optimal focus and exposure settings.

Those who enjoy using Fujifilm Instax Link printers will be pleased to know the X-T30 III can connect to them without an app and can even crop in-camera to fit Instax mini, Instax Square, and Instax Wide formats.

“X-T30 III is for stills-inspired storytellers ready to make their next move — leveling up beyond their smartphones or earlier Fujifilm X Series gear and into a more intentional image-making process,” says Victor Ha, vice president, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions.

“It combines a compact form factor and traditional design with modern innovations like AI autofocus, longer battery life, and one-button simplicity for ease of use in everyday situations. The added Film Simulation dial encourages artistic exploration with straight out of the camera results, reminding users of the strengths of Fujifilm’s image quality and color science, while support for interchangeable lenses provides additional creative flexibility as both their photo and video skills and interests grow,” Ha continues.

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm X-T30 III will be available in late November for $999.95 in a body-only configuration. The camera will cost $1,249.99 in Canada.

The new X-T30 III will also be sold in a kit with the new XC 13-3mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS lens in mid-December for $1,149.95 in the U.S. and $1,449.99 in Canada.

The Fujifilm X-T30 III comes in silver, charcoal gray, and black colorways.

Image credits: Fujifilm