PicSee Solves the Problem of Friends Not Sending You Photos

How often do people go out with friends, take a bunch of photos, and then forget to share them? It’s a common problem: many people have dozens, if not hundreds, of images of their friends and family on their phones that they just never sent. Others have to hound their friends to get the photos they want. A new photo-sharing app PicSee aims to solve this problem from both sides automatically.

PicSee launched this week on Android and iOS and is built by Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of Koo, a former social media network in India. As Techcrunch reports, PicSee is an AI-powered mutual photo sharing app. The AI, which is required to identify people in pictures, runs locally on-device, and PicSee promises robust privacy and security controls.

PicSee’s developer, Billion Hearts, says it solves the problems of people having to bug their friends asking for photos while also making the image-sharing process itself automatic, so the people with the pictures will be able to easily send them without having to do any of the tedious tasks like searching for and sending certain photos to specific people.

The app searches through photos on a device, identifies the people in them, and then compares the image library against a face capture. For someone who desperately wants their photos from their friends, they can send an invite link to PicSee to their friend, along with a face capture. The recipient then just needs to open PicSee and let the app handle the sorting and sending.

This is a two-way street, though. Once two users connect via PicSee, the exchange occurs in both directions. However, as PicSee explains, “Your friends get their pics from you only if they you yours.” It’s a “give-to-get” system.

The app will also detect when new photos of connected people are added to the phone’s image library and prompt the user to send those as well, helping prevent the problem of unsent images in the first place.

Bidawatka tells Techcrunch that PicSee has a filter for NSFW photos and will also block screenshots from being exchanged.

“With 18 trillion photos in the world — most sitting unseen on phones — PicSee can become the default way memories are exchanged, past and future. That’s the big deal: it changes photo sharing forever!” the company says.

PicSee is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store. The app is free to download and use.

Image credits: PicSee