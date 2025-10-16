Photographers Can Preserve History and Win Money in the Wiki Loves Monuments 2025 Contest

Jeremy Gray

Left: A serene river reflects tall pine trees and dramatic mountain cliffs under a clear blue sky. Right: A rustic lodge with steep roofs sits amid steam vents and pine-dotted hills in a golden landscape.

Wikimedia Commons’ annual Wiki Loves Monuments is back and open for submissions until November 1, 2025. The yearly photo competition invites photographers to help document and preserve historic sites (and earn prize money).

The current edition focuses on monuments in the United States, primarily areas listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which is an official list of buildings, districts, sites, and structures that the federal government determines are worth preserving due to their cultural or historical significance. The register includes over 80,000 historical sites, such as Central Park, the Gateway Arch, Hoover Dam, and many more.

A calm river reflects towering rocky mountains and pine trees under a clear blue sky, with light mist rising from the water in a lush, green forested valley.
Three Brothers in Yosemite National Park by Michael Stone (MichaelDPhotos) — 1st Place in 2024 Wiki Loves Monuments 2024 in the United States, CC BY-SA 4.0

When photographers enter the contest, they share their images under a free license that will let anyone use them.

“You help document our history and share it with the rest of the world to enjoy through the internet,” says Wikimedia Commons. “And get a shot at winning a prize!”

A large rustic lodge with a steep roof stands among pine trees, with steam rising from geothermal vents in the foreground and rolling hills in the background under a cloudy sky.
Old Faithful Inn, Wyoming by Erica Kraft (Fotokraft1) — 2nd Place in 2024 Wiki Loves Monuments 2024 in the United States, CC BY-SA 4.0

There are 10 primary prizes up for grabs, including $500 for the first-place winner. Second place wins $350, third gets $200, and fourth through 10th-place photographers each get $50. There are also special prizes, including $200 for the photographer who captures the most sites that were previously not illustrated on Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons, $100 each for the photographers who capture the best photos of Native American sites, and $100 each for the two photographers who capture the best eligible images using a drone.

Wikimedia Commons says that entered photos will be judged on their composition, technical quality, originality, and usefulness for Wikipedia. While pictures of all historical sites are valuable, images of less-photographed sites may perform better in judging.

A white lighthouse with a lit lantern stands on a stone pier at dusk, surrounded by calm water and rocks, with a soft twilight sky in the background.
Portland Breakwater Light, Maine by Xavier Claude (XavierClaude) — 3rd Place in 2024 Wiki Loves Monuments 2024 in the United States, CC BY-SA 4.0

Entries are open now and complete contest details, rules, and prizes are available on Wikimedia Commons. Photos should be uploaded through this link and must be correctly labeled and tagged to be eligible to win. For inspiration on what types of photos have historically done well, check out the winners from 2023 and last year’s top three winners, which are featured in this article.

Image credits: Featured photos shared via CC BY-SA 4.0 license. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

