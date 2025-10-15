The Nikon Film and Photo Contest Winners Are an Inspiration

Nikon has unveiled the winners of the Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025, one of the world’s largest photo and film competitions. The theme for this edition of the prestigious competition is “Inspire.”

Nikon has held the photo-centric competition for more than 50 years, and last year welcomed filmmakers into the fold. This year’s winners include Grand Prizes for Single Photo and Photo Story categories, and two winners in the Short Film competition for Super-Short Film and 5-minute Film categories.

Alongside the overall winners, the Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025 competition also features five special award winners for each of the two photo categories, Single Photo and Photo Story. It is the same story on the filmmaking side of the competition. Nikon says it received submissions from 180 countries and regions worldwide for the 2024-2025 competition.

“Being involved with the contest as Lead Judge again on this panel of judges was an invaluable experience,” comments Lead Judge Sarah Leen. “I was particularly impressed by how much stronger each individual entry was this year compared to the previous contest. The ‘Inspire’ theme encouraged a wide range of entries, and the diverse creativity expressed was impressive. We received many fascinating works, including beautiful landscapes and portraits, that clearly reflected this theme.”

Grand Prize Winner — Single Photo Category: Tiina Itkonen

Finnish photographer Tiina Itkonen won the overall prize in the Single Photo category for the photo, “Jonas,” seen below.

“I photographed Jonas, an Inughuit boy, in Savissivik in North West Greenland. Savissivik is one of the most remote settlements in Greenland, over thousand kilometers north of the Arctic Circle. This far north the polar night lasts four months and midnight sun shines for four months as well,” the photographer explains.

Itkonen first traveled to Greenland 30 years ago and has since returned regularly to “photograph the polar landscape and its people.”

“When visiting Savissivik I wanted to take time to get to know people. I spent 95 percent of my time socialising with the people and only 5 percent taking photographs. I am grateful for the hospitality of these people. I have been allowed to take part in their everyday life and always feel very much at home in this place,” Itkonen remarks.

Grand Prize Winner — Photo Story Category: Lei Yang

Chinese photographer Lei Yang’s award-winning photo series, “Farewell-able,” explores Yang’s experiences saying “farewell” to their hometown.

“This series was made before I came to Japan. At that time, I parted with people, places, and versions of myself. I realized that some separations are simple, while others are filled with sorrow — those are ‘farewells.’ Farewell-able explores the emotional scale of goodbye through what I found hardest to release,” Yang explains.

“I’m deeply grateful to Nikon for selecting this work. It has allowed a personal farewell to be seen by more people,” the photographer concludes.

Grand Prize Winner — Short Film Competition Super-short Film Category: Hamed Nobari

In the Super-short Film Category, Iranian filmmaker Hamed Nobari’s video “The Small Red, Big Blue,” took top honors.

The 40-second video shows a tiny fish inside a small water puddle on the beach while a child digs a water faucet shape into the sand, leading back to the ocean.

Grand Prize Winner — Short Film Competition 5-Minute Film Category: Ademola Falomo

Ademola Falomo of Nigeria created the winning video, “Finding Serenity,” after being inspired by musician Yamika’s poem during the COVID lockdowns. Feeling inspired, Falomo teamed up with friends to bring the poem to life through video, “exploring peace in chaos and beauty in uncertainty.”

“I am deeply grateful for the acknowledgment of this small dream that has grown into something seen around the world. Created in Lagos, Nigeria, during troubling and uncertain times, this film is a celebration for me, a testament to turning a poem into a visual artifact. What once lived only in my mind now lives on screen, and that is a gift I will always cherish,” the filmmaker says of the victory.

Other Award-Winning Photos

More From the Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025

The rest of the Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025 winners are available on Nikon’s website. The award-winning entries will also be on exhibit in Japan until October 27 as part of the T3 Photo Festival Tokyo 2025 at Tokyo Square Garden. The winning works will also be shown at Nikon facilities in Kyobashi, Tokyo, and in other cities around the world.

Image credits: Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025. All winning photographers are credited in the image captions.