15 Breathtaking Photos From the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Jeremy Gray

A collage of three images: a lioness faces a snake on rocks, several bats fly in darkness, and two white wolves move through a snowy landscape.

The Natural History Museum in London unveiled a first look at 15 of the breathtaking photos that are in the running to win the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, including a lion staring down a cobra, a pack of Arctic wolves, and bats flying through the dark toward the camera.

The 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest attracted 60,636 total entries, the most ever in the contest’s illustrious history. Of these 60,636 photos, 100 will be selected for the powerful exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London that opens on October 17, 2025. The 15 photos featured in this article offer an early sneak peek at the exhibition.

A lioness stands alert on a rocky surface, staring intently at a black snake slithering nearby under a cloudy sky.
Wake-up Call by Gabriella Comi (Italy), Highly Commended, Animal Portraits | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A group of bats flies through a dark, stone-walled space at night. One bat is in sharp focus in the foreground, its wings outstretched, while others appear blurred in the background.
Nature Reclaims Its Space by Sitaram Raul (India), Highly Commended, Urban Wildlife | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Five arctic wolves with white fur walk across a snowy, white landscape. One wolf is close to the camera, while the others are scattered in the background, blending into the wintry scene.
Inside the Pack by Amit Eshel (Israel), Highly Commended, Animal Portraits | Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The final winners will include the prestigious Grand Title and Young Grand Title awards. The Natural History Museum notes that many young photographers entered this year, including photographers as young as nine years old. The winners will be unveiled during a special ceremony on October 14, hosted by wildlife TV presenters and conservationists Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

A significant focus of wildlife photographers and conservationists worldwide is how habitats are changing, primarily for the worse and to the detriment of animals. Alongside the award-winning photos, the exhibition will provide information about habitat loss, aided by the Natural History Museum’s novel Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII).

A large group of penguins stands in a line on the edge of a high, snowy ice shelf above cracked sea ice and dark water, under a cloudy sky in a polar landscape.
Ice Edge Journey by Bertie Gregory (United Kingdom), Highly Commended, Animals in their Environment | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A sloth clings to a fence post wrapped in vines beside barbed wire in a grassy, rural area under a blue sky with scattered clouds. A dirt path and trees are visible in the background.
No Place Like Home by Emmanuel Tardy (France), Highly Commended, Urban Wildlife | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A lone cow stands in the middle of a vast area covered with colorful garbage and plastic debris, viewed from above. The cow is surrounded by densely packed waste, highlighting severe pollution.
Toxic Tip by Lakshitha Karunarathna (Sri Lanka), Highly Commended, Photojournalism | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Aerial view of intersecting roads and industrial areas bordered by reflective water surfaces, capturing the orange and gold hues of sunset and clouds mirrored on the water.
Clouds of Gold by Jassen Todorov (USA), Highly Commended, Wetlands: The Bigger Picture | Wildlife Photographer of the Year

“BII measures how much of a region’s natural biodiversity remains on a scale of 0 to 100%. Adopted as an official Global Framework Biodiversity indicator for decision-making, it is an essential tool for understanding, monitoring and communicating biodiversity changes on a global scale and tracking international progress towards conservation goals,” the Natural History Museum explains.

Underwater scene showing several long-nosed fish swimming near submerged tree roots and aquatic plants in clear, turquoise water. Sunlight filters through the water, illuminating the scene.
Fragile River of Life by Isaac Szabo (USA), Highly Commended, Wetlands: The Bigger Picture | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A majestic stag with large antlers stands in tall, golden grass, lifting its head and bellowing, with a dark, blurred background.
Rutting Call by Jamie Smart (United Kingdom), Highly Commended, 10 Years and Under | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A bear walks along the shore of a lake, with a mountain partially covered by clouds in the background and a bird flying above. The image is in black and white.
Essence of Kamchatka by Kesshav Vikram (India), Highly Commended, 11-14 Years | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A close-up of a flamingo’s head and beak, shown upside down, alongside its pink, webbed foot extended against a light grey background.
Pink Pose by Leana Kuster (Switzerland), Highly Commended, 15-17 Years | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A close-up of a wild canid, possibly a jackal or coyote, looking over its shoulder with its bushy tail curled up, partially obscuring its face. The background is a soft, blurred tan color.
A Tale of Two Coyotes by Parham Pourahmad (USA), Highly Commended, 11-14 Years | Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This year’s judges had many wonderful things to say about this year’s entries.

“Selected from a record-breaking over 60,000 images, this preview presents just a small insight into the 100 awe-inspiring, impactful and moving images in store for visitors to our exhibition in October,” says Kathy Moran, Chair of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Jury. “As an advocate for the power of photography, there is nothing more rewarding or moving than seeing our relationship to the natural world, in all its complexity and splendor, shared on the world’s biggest platform for wildlife photography.”

Dr. Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum, adds that this year’s images are a strong example of the storytelling power of wildlife photography.

“Now in its sixty-first year, we are thrilled to continue Wildlife Photographer of the Year as a powerful platform for visual storytelling, showing the diversity, beauty and complexity of the natural world and humanity’s relationship to it. With the inclusion of our Biodiversity Intactness Index, this year’s exhibition will be our best combination of great artistry and groundbreaking science yet, helping visitors to become inspired to be advocates for our planet,” Gurr says.

Four delicate, tall fungi with round, speckled blue caps grow on a surface, accompanied by a small yellow sphere on the left. The background is smooth and muted, highlighting the whimsical appearance of the fungi.
Slime Family Portrait by Kutub Uddin (Bangladesh), Highly Commended, Natural Artistry | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Three cheetahs stand together, with one holding a small antelope prey in its mouth. The image is in black and white with a white background, highlighting the animals’ spots and intense focus.
Deadly Lessons by Marina Cano (Spain), Highly Commended, Behavior: Mammals | Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A large jellyfish with a golden-brown bell and trailing tentacles floats in green-tinted water, surrounded by numerous blurred, smaller jellyfish in the background.
Jelly Smack Summer by Ralph Pace (USA), Highly Commended, Underwater | Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. Tickets are on sale now for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, opening on October 17 at the Natural History Museum in London. The exhibit will run until July 12, 2026, and will also be toured internationally.

Image credits: Natural History Museum, London. Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award winners announced by the Natural History Museum, London Sleepy Polar Bear Portrait Wins the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award
2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year The 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s Most Commended Photos
Top Photos From the 2021 Wildlife Photography of The Year Competition
Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 competition Horseshoe Crab Photo Wins 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Discussion