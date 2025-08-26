15 Breathtaking Photos From the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Natural History Museum in London unveiled a first look at 15 of the breathtaking photos that are in the running to win the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, including a lion staring down a cobra, a pack of Arctic wolves, and bats flying through the dark toward the camera.

The 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest attracted 60,636 total entries, the most ever in the contest’s illustrious history. Of these 60,636 photos, 100 will be selected for the powerful exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London that opens on October 17, 2025. The 15 photos featured in this article offer an early sneak peek at the exhibition.

The final winners will include the prestigious Grand Title and Young Grand Title awards. The Natural History Museum notes that many young photographers entered this year, including photographers as young as nine years old. The winners will be unveiled during a special ceremony on October 14, hosted by wildlife TV presenters and conservationists Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

A significant focus of wildlife photographers and conservationists worldwide is how habitats are changing, primarily for the worse and to the detriment of animals. Alongside the award-winning photos, the exhibition will provide information about habitat loss, aided by the Natural History Museum’s novel Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII).

“BII measures how much of a region’s natural biodiversity remains on a scale of 0 to 100%. Adopted as an official Global Framework Biodiversity indicator for decision-making, it is an essential tool for understanding, monitoring and communicating biodiversity changes on a global scale and tracking international progress towards conservation goals,” the Natural History Museum explains.

This year’s judges had many wonderful things to say about this year’s entries.

“Selected from a record-breaking over 60,000 images, this preview presents just a small insight into the 100 awe-inspiring, impactful and moving images in store for visitors to our exhibition in October,” says Kathy Moran, Chair of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Jury. “As an advocate for the power of photography, there is nothing more rewarding or moving than seeing our relationship to the natural world, in all its complexity and splendor, shared on the world’s biggest platform for wildlife photography.”

Dr. Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum, adds that this year’s images are a strong example of the storytelling power of wildlife photography.

“Now in its sixty-first year, we are thrilled to continue Wildlife Photographer of the Year as a powerful platform for visual storytelling, showing the diversity, beauty and complexity of the natural world and humanity’s relationship to it. With the inclusion of our Biodiversity Intactness Index, this year’s exhibition will be our best combination of great artistry and groundbreaking science yet, helping visitors to become inspired to be advocates for our planet,” Gurr says.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. Tickets are on sale now for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, opening on October 17 at the Natural History Museum in London. The exhibit will run until July 12, 2026, and will also be toured internationally.

Image credits: Natural History Museum, London. Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.