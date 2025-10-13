Tilta Debuts Compact Double-Hinged Monitor Mount for Videographers

Tilta has announced the Extended Pro Monitor Mount, a versatile new accessory designed for filmmakers who need fast, flexible monitor positioning in dynamic shooting conditions. The mount introduces a refined double-hinge design, extended reach, and a tool-free locking system that promises to simplify on-set adjustments for camera operators and assistants alike.

First reported by CineD, the Tilta Extended Pro Monitor Mount supports 360° rotation and roughly 260–300° of tilt, adapting seamlessly to a wide range of viewing angles and setups. Whether the monitor is positioned off a top handle, on a cage side rail, or facing the operator directly, the extended reach promises to give greater control over ergonomics and balance. The result is a cleaner workflow and less time spent re-rigging when creative momentum matters most.

Developed in collaboration with Argentinian filmmaker and camera assistant Matias Mayolo, the Tilta Extended Pro Monitor Mount brings a thoughtful approach to everyday rigging challenges. Its double-hinged swivel arm provides an extra layer of flexibility, allowing operators to raise or lower the monitor instantly without breaking down the camera setup. This should be especially useful when moving quickly between tripod, handheld, and low-angle configurations, where monitor visibility can shift drastically.

Ease of use is central to Tilta’s design philosophy, and this new mount follows suit. Each joint in the arm features large hand-tightened screws that let users fine-tune resistance and lock positioning without tools. This tool-free adjustment system means the mount can be quickly repositioned mid-shoot, helping operators respond to changing camera angles, lighting conditions, or blocking.

A built-in 1/4″-20 thread with locating points adds an extra layer of practicality. It supports small accessories such as a wireless video transmitter, cable clamp, or articulating arm, offering more ways to streamline compact builds. Combined with the NATO rail quick-release system, setup and teardown become faster, cleaner, and more efficient, qualities appreciated on documentary, commercial, and narrative sets alike.

Tilta has also paid attention to compatibility, an area where small design details make a big difference. The mount’s top features a 1/4″-20 screw with retractable locating pins, designed to fit both standard spacing and SmallHD monitor mounts. This ensures a secure connection that minimizes twist or slippage during handheld or gimbal operation. For camera teams constantly reconfiguring rigs, this reliable connection helps maintain a consistent monitor orientation no matter the angle or movement.

The locating pins are retractable, offering flexibility for users who work with third-party displays or cages that use different standards. It’s a small but thoughtful feature that speaks to Tilta’s ongoing focus on practical rigging solutions that work across ecosystems.

Crafted from aluminum alloy and stainless steel, the Tilta Extended Pro Monitor Mount blends strength with portability. The robust materials protect against bending and fatigue, while the precision-machined joints maintain smooth, repeatable movement over time. Weighing just 0.5 pounds (0.23 kilograms) and measuring 5 x 4 x 3 inches (12.7 x 10.2 x 7.6 centimeters), the mount is light enough to live on a cage full-time yet sturdy enough for heavy field use.

Its black anodized finish offers a clean, professional look that pairs well with modern camera systems. Despite its compact footprint, the mount is capable of supporting monitors and lightweight accessories without adding unnecessary bulk to your setup. For camera operators who value efficiency and balance, it’s an elegant combination of strength and simplicity.

Tilta continues to refine its ecosystem of modular accessories, and this latest release embodies that approach, streamlined, adaptable, and grounded in real on-set experience. For operators and ACs seeking more control over monitor placement without adding clutter, the Extended Pro Monitor Mount promises to offer a smart, reliable upgrade that enhances flexibility across all shooting styles.

Pricing and Availability

The Tilta Extended Pro Monitor Mount (NATO) — Black is available now for pre-order for $53, with orders expected to ship within two to three weeks.

Image credits: Tilta