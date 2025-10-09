Snappr, ‘The Uber for Photography’, is Expanding into Europe

The Snappr photography platform is expanding its service into Europe. It already operates in the U.S. and Australia.

Axios reports that the move comes after the tech startup recently raised $28 million in Series B funding.

CEO Matt Schiller tells Axios that Snappr regularly works with major clients like DoorDash, Redfin, and Instacart. And that there is a rising demand for high-quality visual content.

“We have brands that have done hundreds of thousands of shoots with us,” Schiller tells Axios. “They have particular needs and specs. We have an app that creators can use to access the brand guidelines live while they’re on a shoot.”

But it’s not just large companies that can use Snappr; someone wanting to book a photographer for a proposal, a portrait shoot, or even a family gathering can use the app or website to find a photographer in their area. It means that clients can potentially book a photographer at the last minute if there is one available to accept the job.

Snappr has also moved into AI image. Axios notes that the company can “generate AI-enhanced images that align with brand guidelines.” Schiller says that every AI image the company produces has a “creator in the loop,” and the client isn’t just buying masses of AI slop from a model. “We basically guarantee clients that every image they get is like 100% usable,” he adds.

In 2020, Snappr raised $14 million in Series A funding and was dubbed “Uber for photography.” The company already operates in 57 cities, and as part of its launch into Europe, the app will add the French, Italian, Spanish, German, and Dutch languages.

Snappr began life in Australia in 2016, and it now employs over 250 people, with 20 of them in a San Francisco office. Chris Moody of Foundry, a VC firm that led Snappr’s recent Series B funding, tells Axios that “very few companies have the technology and resources to deliver professional photography at scale.”

There has been criticism for Snappr: with some photogprahers complaining that the pay is below the going rate. However, others view the extra income as a supplment to their main gig.