LightPix Labs’ New Flash Looks Like the Perfect Match for Retro-Inspired Mirrorless Cameras

LightPix Labs has announced the FlashQ FM2, a retro-inspired, sleek, and compact wireless flash system designed for photographers who appreciate both style and substance.

Classic Design Meets Modern Engineering

The FlashQ FM2 immediately stands out for its distinctly boxy, minimalist form, inspired by the legendary Contax TLA200 flash of the 1980s. This deliberate nod to rangefinder heritage is more than cosmetic. LightPix Labs has carefully balanced the proportions and surface finishes to visually complement compact mirrorless cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI, X-Pro3, and other similarly styled systems.

The enclosure is crafted from high-strength aluminum alloy, giving the flash a reassuring solidity while keeping the total weight at just 3.6 ounces (101 grams) without batteries. The hard-anodized coating provides durability and scratch resistance, available in classic black or brushed silver finishes to match most camera bodies.

By embracing a form factor that feels at home on smaller mirrorless or rangefinder-style cameras, the FM2 avoids the bulky, utilitarian look common in most modern flashes. LightPix Labs describes it as “rangefinder style,” a design philosophy that values not only function, but also the harmony between a camera and its accessories.

Manual or TTL: Two Paths to Creative Control

The FlashQ FM2 is offered in two configurations to suit different shooting preferences: a Manual Flash, available now, and a Wireless TTL Flash for Fujifilm cameras, set to ship October 15, 2025.

The TTL version communicates directly with compatible Fujifilm cameras, automatically calculating flash exposure for balanced results in dynamic lighting environments. It supports both Front and Rear Curtain Sync as well as Flash Exposure Compensation (FEC), making it ideal for photographers who need consistent, on-the-go results.

Meanwhile, the Manual version offers complete control for photographers who prefer to fine-tune light intensity by hand. The FM2 provides power adjustment from 1/1 to 1/64, with 1/3 EV step precision up to 1/16 power—ideal for those who like to experiment with subtle shifts in lighting ratios and contrast.

This dual-offering strategy ensures that both minimalist street shooters and deliberate studio tinkerers can find a version that suits their creative rhythm.

Wireless Flexibility and Multi-Flash Support

Beyond on-camera use, the FM2 features integrated FlashQ radio technology, enabling wireless multi-flash control without the need for additional triggers or receivers. Users can easily assign the FM2 as either a Master or Remote unit, expanding lighting setups with other FlashQ-compatible flashes.

Operating on a 2.4GHz low-power digital radio system, the FM2 maintains a 10-meter wireless range, offering dependable connectivity in real-world shooting environments. This setup enables flexible lighting arrangements for portraits, product photography, or environmental work, where off-camera direction and shadow control make a significant difference.

For additional versatility, the FM2 also supports S1 and S2 optical slave modes, making it compatible with most camera systems and capable of syncing with both studio and portable lighting setups.

Refined Functionality with Everyday Convenience

LightPix Labs has integrated several thoughtful features to make the FM2 more convenient for modern photographers. A built-in color gel holder allows users to quickly modify the mood or temperature of their light source—whether for creative effects, ambient balancing, or matching tungsten and daylight tones in mixed lighting environments.

The FM2 is powered by two AA-size batteries, supporting either alkaline or rechargeable Ni-MH cells. When used with Ni-MH batteries, the flash recycles in about four seconds at full power, compared to five seconds with standard alkaline batteries.

Charging is handled through a USB Type-C port, which doubles as a sync input for wired connections. This addition provides users with the flexibility to recharge virtually anywhere using a standard USB power source, eliminating the need for proprietary chargers or cables. LightPix Labs recommends Ni-MH batteries for consistent performance and extended lifespan.

The FlashQ FM2 delivers a Guide Number of 20 (at ISO 100) with focal length coverage equivalent to 32mm (in 35mm format), providing sufficient light for portraits, street photography, and small studio work. The flash color temperature is rated at 5600K ±200K, matching standard daylight balance for predictable color reproduction.

With dimensions of 2.36 x 2.05 x 1.99 inches (60 x 52 x 50.5 millimeters), the flash’s compact form makes it small enough to slip into a jacket pocket, yet powerful enough to handle demanding outdoor or travel photography situations.

Compatibility and Expanding Ecosystem

At launch, the FM2 TTL version supports a broad range of Fujifilm cameras, including recent models such as the X100VI, X-T5, X-S20, GFX 100 II, and X-H2, as well as legacy bodies like the X-Pro1, X-T1, and X-A series.

LightPix Labs has confirmed that additional compatibility updates are planned, extending the FM2’s usability across more Fujifilm and potentially other mirrorless ecosystems. The Manual version, meanwhile, remains universally compatible via its standard hot shoe and optical triggering.

Pricing and Availability

The FlashQ FM2 Manual Flash at $79 is available now directly through LightPix Labs’ online store, while the FlashQ FM2 TTL model at $99 for Fujifilm will begin shipping on October 15, 2025. Both are offered in black or silver finishes to complement a range of camera aesthetics.

Image credits: LightPix Labs