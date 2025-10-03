20 Award-Winning Photos From 1839 Awards’ Photographer of the Year

1839 Awards announced the winners of its International Photographer of the Year Contest. The winning photographers in the Professional and Non-Professional categories demonstrate excellent artistic and technical achievement in photography, as do the additional winning photographers across many diverse categories.

1839 Awards International Photographer of the Year — Jaime Travezán

Photojournalist turned portrait and fashion photographer Jaime Travezán is this year’s International Photographer of the Year. His award-winning series, “Dream,” was shot as promotional material for the fashion designer Ade Bakare and features rich, vibrant colors, creative compositions, and innovative photo editing techniques.

The photographer explains that he shot this campaign right after returning from a trip to Namibia, and Travezán says he was still “under the spell of the red desert in Sossusvlei. He “wanted to bring some of that landscape into the work.”

“We photographed the strikingly beautiful Ololade in a London studio against a plain white backdrop,” the photographer explains. He and his team later combined these portraits with black-and-white landscape photos from Namibia, which were creatively processed to appear vibrant and colorful.

“For ‘Dream,’ the Namibian desert demanded the use of red. Because the series is about an oneiric state, I pushed that red to its limits,” Travezán explains.

1839 Awards International Discovery of the Year — Li Tung

Taiwanese photographer Li Tung, who has been creating visual artwork for eight years, won the Non-Professional category in the International Photographer of the Year Contest. His image, which also won the “Abstract” category in the Non-Professional competition, shows three nude bodies from behind.

“This work is an extension of my long-term art series Form (體). I have always been deeply fascinated by the fragmented nature of human self-perception,” Tung explains of the winning shot, “Embodied Syntax.”

Selected Category Winners

The rest of the category winners for both the Professional and Non-Professional sections of the 1839 Awards Photographer of the Year are available on 1839 Awards website. NSFW Warning: Please be advised that the gallery contains nudity.

Image credits: 1839 Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.