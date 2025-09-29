The New Vaonis Vespera II X_Edition Smart Telescope Looks Stellar

A modern, transparent telescope on a tripod stands outdoors at dusk, with a clear sky and distant mesas in the background. Stars are visible in the sky, and the scene has a calm, twilight atmosphere.

French smart telescope company Vaonis has announced the Vespera II X_Edition, a new limited edition version of its standard Vespera II smart telescope. The X_Edition promises to embody the mechanical and optical precision for which the Vespera series is known.

The biggest difference between the standard Vaonis Vespera II, which remains on sale, and the new X_Edition is its design. The new limited edition version features a milky, mostly transparent shell, allowing users to see the telescope’s complex and sophisticated inner workings, including its camera system, motors, focusing mechanism, circuitry, and more.

A modern, transparent telescope on a tripod stands outdoors at dusk, with a glowing sky and scattered stars visible in the background.

Vaonis hopes its new limited-edition telescope will give astrophotographers and budding astronomers a significantly better look at the engineering that goes into making a smart telescope. In total, the Vespera II X_Edition features 216 individual components, all the way from tiny screws to the large outer shell. During assembly, each telescope must pass 50 different quality control checkpoints. Typically, the end user has no insight into most of these components or the mechanical complexity of their Vaonis telescope, a gap that the Vespera II X_Edition aims to address by providing a more transparent view.

A modern, compact telescope with a transparent casing stands on a tripod, aimed at a star-filled night sky, with a rocky, blurred landscape in the background.

At its core, the new partially-transparent telescope has the same features and promises identical performance to the standard Vespera II. This means it features the same 8.3-megapixel Sony IMX 585 image sensor, tuned for astrophotography, as well as the same 250mm focal length and apochromatic quadruplet optical design. The telescope’s mosaic capture technology enables users to capture higher-resolution images of a selected area of the sky, including up to 24 megapixels.

A person wearing a headlamp stands outdoors at dusk, holding a device next to a large, transparent scientific instrument mounted on a tripod. The sky is a gradient of purple and orange as the sun sets.

A spiral galaxy, glowing with a bright core and swirling arms, is surrounded by countless stars and smaller galaxies against the black backdrop of space.
Andromeda Galaxy
A vivid nebula glows in space with bright blue and orange clouds of gas and dust, surrounded by a backdrop of distant stars on a dark sky.
Rosette Nebula
A night sky image showing a cluster stars
M7

The 11-pound (five-kilogram) smart telescope works alongside a companion app that lets astrophotographers select their target, schedule shooting sessions, and automatically capture and stack individual images to create beautiful composite photos of deep-sky targets. The smart telescope utilizes advanced tracking technology and mechanics to acquire and track targets across the night sky automatically. The telescope can even be set up to capture images of a specific target over multiple nights, ensuring lengthy observation times that result in even better photos.

A glowing tent stands on a flat, sandy landscape under a clear night sky with stars, next to a telescope on a tripod pointing upward; distant hills are visible in the background.

The Vespera II X_Edition is a premium edition release, so it comes with a built-in hygrometer to monitor humidity levels, a protective hard case for storage and transport, and a tall carbon-fiber tripod. Several optional accessories are not included, such as the solar filter, light pollution filter, and dual-band filter. These snap onto the telescope’s lens, and the telescope automatically detects the attached filter.

Pricing and Availability

The Vaonis Vespera II X_Edition is available now for $2,490. The smart telescope comes with a three-year warranty.

