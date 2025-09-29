Once-in-a-Lifetime Bird in Flight Eclipse Photo Wins Bird Photographer of the Year

Jeremy Gray

A triptych showing: left, a bird swimming among fish underwater; center, a bird silhouetted against a solar eclipse; right, a close-up of a bird’s blood-stained head and beak against a white background.

Photographers worldwide entered over 25,000 images into this year’s Bird Photographer of the Year competition, and Canadian wildlife and nature photographer Liron Gertsman took the grand prize and £3,000 in cash for his incredible portrait of a frigatebird silhouetted against last year’s total solar eclipse.

Regular PetaPixel readers may recognize Gertsman’s award-winning shot, as we interviewed Gertsman for a feature story in April 2024 to learn about his years of preparation, how he captured the shot, and why he traveled from Canada all the way to Mexico for the eclipse.

A bird in silhouette flies in front of a solar eclipse, with the sun’s corona forming a glowing ring around the dark moon in the background.
‘The Frigatebird and the Diamond Ring’ by © Liron Gertsman (Canada) — Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 and Gold Award, Birds in Flight | Bird Photographer of the Year

This is an image I’ve wanted to get for a long, long time,” Gertsman told PetaPixel over the phone after returning from Mexico with a memory card full of incredible eclipse photos. “[A bird in flight in front of the eclipse] has been a dream shot in my mind.”

“I spent well over a year of planning to capture my dream of a bird in front of the total solar eclipse,” Gertsman tells Bird Photographer of the Year. “I enlisted the help of a boat to position myself near some islets off Mazatlán that were frequented by seabirds. As the moon uncovered the sun’s edge at the end of totality, I captured this image during the eclipse phase known as the ‘diamond ring’ — a moment that lasts mere seconds.”

A person using a camera to photograph a lunar eclipse, surrounded by numerous flying birds under a dusky sky.
Gertsman shooting during the eclipse | Photo by Jack Bailey

“Exceptional bird photography takes technical excellence, artistic vision, and dedication,” explains Bird Photographer of the Year Director Will Nicholls. “When everything comes together, you get a spectacular image like this one.”

For many more details about how Gertsman captured this winning photo and many more off the coast of Mexico during 2024’s “Great North American Eclipse,” be sure to read PetaPixel‘s feature, “How a Photographer Captured His Spectacular Dream Eclipse Photo.” Gertsman is an exceptionally talented and inspiring photographer.

Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 — Tomasz Michalski

Alongside Gertsman’s overall grand prize, the Bird Photographer of the Year contest also names a “Young Bird Photographer of the Year.” The 2025 winner is Polish youngster Tomasz Michalski, who also won for a silhouetted photo of a bird. In Michalski’s case, the picture depicts a black vulture, with the bird’s head and part of its torso and wings occupying a significant portion of the black-and-white frame.

Silhouette of a bird with a curved beak, possibly a raptor, perched on a hill or branch, set against a plain white background.
‘Minimalist Wings’ by © Tomasz Michalski (Poland) — Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 and Gold Award, 15-17 Years | Bird Photographer of the Year

Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 Category Winners

The competition, which partnered this year with Birds on the Brink to help support bird and wildlife conservation efforts, also includes an assortment of categories: Best Portrait, Bird Behavior, Birds in the Environment, Birds in Flight, Black and White, Urban Birds, Conservation (Single Image), and Creative Perspectives. Gertsman won the “Birds in Flight” category and Michalski won the 15-17 Years section of the youth competition, so their images are omitted below.

Best Portrait

A close-up side view of a white duck with a bumpy, red, fleshy face and beak, possibly a Muscovy duck, with striking blue eye and specks of red on its beak and feathers, set against a plain white background.
‘Bloody Petrel’ by © Steffen Foerster (Germany) — Gold Award, Best Portrait | Bird Photographer of the Year
A black raven perches on a weathered tree branch, its beak open as it calls out, visible breath escaping into the cold, dark, and misty atmosphere with a blurred, moody background.
‘Voice of the Ash Forest’ by © Maxime Legare-Verzina (Canada) — Silver Award, Best Portrait | Bird Photographer of the Year
A black bird with a yellow beak and red legs stands on snow as snowflakes fall, with another similar bird in the blurred background against a snowy landscape.
‘Snowstorm’ by © Luca Lorenz (Germany) — Bronze Award, Best Portrait | Bird Photographer of the Year

Bird Behavior

A golden eagle with wings spread stands on top of a deer carcass in a misty forest surrounded by trees and moss-covered ground.
‘Angel or Demon’ by © Francesco Guffanti (Italy) — Gold Award, Bird Behavior | Bird Photographer of the Year
A Western Capercaillie bird stands on a tree stump with its tail fanned out and feathers illuminated by sunlight, showing dark plumage and a red marking above its eye.
‘King of the Forest’ by © Mateusz Piesiak (Poland) — Silver Award, Bird Behavior | Bird Photographer of the Year
A male houbara bustard stands on rocky ground, displaying striking white and black plumes on its neck, with its head turned and one wing partially lifted, set against a blurry, sandy background.
‘Swollen Chest’ by © Chen Ein-Dor (Israel) — Bronze Award, Bird Behavior | Bird Photographer of the Year

Birds in the Environment

A cormorant swims underwater, surrounded by a dense, swirling school of silver fish, creating a circular, dynamic scene filled with movement and light.
‘Feasting at Sunset’ by © Franco Banfi (Switzerland) — Gold Award, Birds in the Environment | Bird Photographer of the Year
A white bird, likely a ptarmigan, stands camouflaged against a snowy slope with visible tracks in the snow, blending into the icy, textured landscape.
‘Structures’ by © Levi Fitze (Switzerland) — Silver Award, Birds in the Environment | Bird Photographer of the Year
A group of king penguins stands and walks on a wet, reflective beach under a cloudy sky, with some penguins appearing to call out while others look ahead toward the water.
‘Triumphant Arrival’ by © Steffen Foerster (Germany) — Bronze Award, Birds in the Environment | Bird Photographer of the Year

Birds in Flight

Swallows fly in a clear blue sky above vibrant orange marigold flowers, viewed from a low angle among the tall green stems and bright blossoms.
‘Through the Marigolds’ by © Baiju Patil (India) — Silver Award, Birds in Flight | Bird Photographer of the Year
Five birds flying against a surreal background of large and small brownish spots on white, creating an abstract, dreamlike sky.
‘Overflight’ by © Tibor Litauszki (Hungary) — Bronze Award, Birds in Flight | Bird Photographer of the Year

Black and White

A black-and-white photo of a large flock of birds flying in the sky, with one bird in the foreground spreading its wings wide near a rocky cliff, and sunlight shining through the bottom left.
‘The Giant’ by © Jannik Jansons (Germany) — Gold Award, Black and White | Bird Photographer of the Year
A black and white high-contrast photo of a swan swimming on water, with bright sunlight creating a glowing effect and the swan’s reflection visible on the water’s surface.
‘Black and White Swan’ by © Raoul Slater (Australia) — Silver Award, Black and White | Bird Photographer of the Year
A bird perches on top of a streetlamp in the rain, surrounded by blurred trees and circular light bokeh in the black and white background.
‘On My Own’ by © Jim Lee (Singapore) — Bronze Award, Black and White | Bird Photographer of the Year

Creative Perspectives

Abstract painting with swirling lines in warm colors forms the profiles of two faces. A luminous blue and green hummingbird appears to fly in the center, standing out against the dark background.
‘Photo Art’ by © Philipp Egger (Italy) — Gold Award, Creative Perspectives | Bird Photographer of the Year
A white bird, likely a swan, appears to fly over water in a blurred, dreamlike scene with sweeping blue and white streaks, creating a sense of motion and fluidity.
‘Landing in a Sea of Swans’ by © Andreas Hemb (Sweden) — Silver Award, Creative Perspectives | Bird Photographer of the Year
‘Under Your Nose’ by © Jim Lee (Singapore) — Bronze Award, Creative Perspectives | Bird Photographer of the Year

Urban Birds

A single black bird stands on a large, bright grid of solar panels, with rows of panels extending into the distance in a symmetrical pattern.
‘Feathered on Panels’ by © Alex Pansier (Netherlands) — Gold Award, Urban Birds | Bird Photographer of the Year
A bird nest with a white bird inside is built in a glowing streetlamp at night, with the warm light illuminating the lamp against a dark blue background with windows visible.
‘Urban Incubator’ by © Tomáš Grim (Czech Republic) — Silver Award, Urban Birds | Bird Photographer of the Year
A stone statue of St. Pierre is set in a niche on a stone wall. Two barn owls perch in round holes on either side of the statue, looking outward. The wall features weathered bricks and the name "St. Pierre" below the statue.
‘Sainte Trinité’ by © Benoit Henrion (France) — Bronze Award, Urban Birds | Bird Photographer of the Year

Conservation (Single Image)

A bird with outstretched wings is taped to a flat surface beneath a spotlight, casting a circular shadow behind it. The bird appears to be part of a scientific or educational display.
‘Radiographing’ by © Sarthak Agrawal (India) — Gold Award, Conservation (Single Image) | Bird Photographer of the Year
A large bird stands inside a glass enclosure with green plants and a branch, viewed from outside a beige building with a stone base and a covered walkway.
‘Trapped’ by © Charlotte Keast (United Kingdom) — Silver Award, Conservation (Single Image) | Bird Photographer of the Year
A large excavator scoops trash at a landfill, while a marabou stork stands on top of a garbage pile beneath the machine’s bucket against a clear blue sky.
‘Vanishing Species’ by © Hira Punjabi (India) — Bronze Award, Conservation (Single Image) | Bird Photographer of the Year

There are also winners across three youth categories, divided by age range. Michalski won the 15-17 Years Old category, so his image is not included below.

A bright red bird with a curved beak perches on a branch, surrounded by green leaves, against a dark, black background.
‘Jewel of the Forest’ by © Harry Sedin (Sweden) — Gold Award, 12-14 Years | Bird Photographer of the Year
A colorful bird with blue, yellow, and brown feathers is flying above yellow wildflowers, wings spread wide, against a blurred green background.
‘Graceful Flight Over Wild Bloom’ by © Sasha Jumanca (Germany) — Gold Award, 11 and Under | Bird Photographer of the Year

All the awarded images, including silver and gold award winners for each main category and special category winners, are featured in a hardcover photography book by Princeton University Press. The book is available now on the Bird Photographer of the Year website for £35.

Inspired bird photographers are encouraged to enter the 2026 Bird Photographer of the Year competition, which is now open.

Image credits: Bird Photographer of the Year. All photographers are credited in the individual image captions.

,
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
How to Use the Auto Mask Feature in Lightroom to Target Your Edits
Jollylook Auto is a ‘Modern Vintage’ Instant Film Camera
Quick Tip: How to ‘Auto’ a Single Slider in Lightroom
Facebook Now Auto-Enhancing Your Smartphone Photos
Discussion