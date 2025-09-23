The Natural Landscape Photography Awards Shuns AI and Composites

While some photo competitions allow for liberal image manipulation and even artificial intelligence, there is none of that in the Natural Landscape Photography Awards which has just announced its winners.

The rules are clear: there can be no generative AI, no compositing of different photographs, and RAW files are checked by judges to ensure authenticity. The competition is designed to promote photographers looking to work within the constraints of the natural landscape and traditional bounds of photography.

Both film and digital shooters are allowed to enter. The winner takes home $5,000 while category winners and runners-up are also awarded. This year’s contest received over 11,000 entries from more than 1,100 photographers in 64 countries.

Joy Kachina took home the top accolade of Photographer of the Year for her portfolio that documents the enchanting nature of Tasmania, Australia.

Photograph of the Year went to Margrit Schwarz for her image taken during a 12-day raft trip on the Colorado River. She captured ancient layers of stone, “shaped by time and water into abstract forms.”

Grand Landscape Category

Abstract Landscapes Category

Ilan Shacham won the abstract category with his photo of the Dead Sea, a lake with about 10 times more saline than the ocean. The ‘pearls’ in the images are hardened balls of salt as ridges of salt run randomly through the picture.

Intimate Landscapes Category

Project of the Year Category

Project of the year went to Hanneke Van Camp for her frozen landscapes of Sápmi, the cultural region traditionally inhabited by the Sámi people.

“It has become my part-time home,” says Van Camp. “A place of incredible beauty but also of fragility, facing threats from climate change and exploitation. Through this project, I hope to share its unique diversity and invite others to reconnect with nature and the values it carries.”

To see all of the contestants and for information about next year’s competition, head to the Natural Landscape Photography Awards website.