Historic Photo Archive of Yazidi People in Happier Times Discovered in Pennsylvania

The Penn Museum in Philadelphia has discovered and digitized historic photos of the Yazidi people in northern Iraq during the 1930s.

The treasure trove of images depicts a “thriving” Yazidi community and modern-day members of the community have rejoiced at their existence after centuries of persecution — most recently at the hands of ISIS.

Many of the photographs were taken by Penn Museum archaeologist and Assyriologist Ephraim Avigdor Speiser who led archaeologists studying ancient Mesopotamian civilizations and befriended a nearby Yazidi community, photographing them between 1930 and 1937. It depicts scenes of daily Yazidi life, including Iraqi vistas, rituals, work, farming, leisure, portraits, and family gatherings.

The photographs are almost 300 in number and were discovered this year by Ph.D. student Marc Marin Webb while researching cultural heritage preservation in post-conflict Yezidi communities for his dissertation.

Webb discovered the photos inside the Penn Museum’s Archive and shared them with Yazidis during a trip to Iraq for his own research. The local residents responded gleefully to the images, sharing their own stories with Webb.

“The archives of the Penn Museum’s excavations in the 1930s hold immense value in documenting, preserving, and promoting cultural heritage, memory, and identity in Iraq,” Webb says per a Penn Museum press release.

“During the so-called Islamic State’s occupation, thousands of lives were lost. Most houses were burned and pillaged. More than 60 Yezidi religious sites were destroyed. Local archives of photographs and other historic documents vanished. It was an intentional campaign to destroy Yezidi cultural identity, heritage, language, religion, and memory, that amounted to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.”

After the photos proved to be popular with the Yazidis, the Penn Museum decided to digitize and restore the 300-strong collection. Staff members from the Penn Museum’s Photography Department produced and cleaned the high-resolution scans.

Ansam Basher, a Yazidi who now lives in England, tells AP she was “overwhelmed ” with emotion after she saw photos of her grandparents’ wedding day in the collection.

“No one would imagine that a person my age would lose their history because of the ISIS attack,” 43-year-old Basher tells AP. “My albums, my childhood photos, all videos, my two brothers’ wedding videos (and) photos, disappeared. And now to see that my grandfather and great-grandfather’s photos all of a sudden just come to life again, this is something I’m really happy about. Everybody is.”

