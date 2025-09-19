Enchanting ‘Camera House’ Could Be Yours for $785,000

Tucked away in southwest Portland sits a photographer’s potential dream home: the ‘Camera House,’ nicknamed for its resemblance to a vintage box camera.

The cube-shaped house has round windows that imitate camera lenses, and the structure is designed to “capture light, views, and imagination.” The stunning 1,262-square-foot-home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is situated on a 0.23 acre lot.

The building is wrapped in corrugated aluminum and was designed by architect Willard Martin, having been erected in 1976.

Martin is well-known in Oregon, having designed Pioneer Courthouse Square, affectionately known as “Portland’s living room,” which is inspired by the ancient Agora of Athens.

Oregon Live reports that Martin’s inventive design for the Camera House owed to the lot’s dramatic incline, causing him to create a three-story house that has tiers of windows and decks.

Each level is a 12-by-12-foot modular space, which caught the attention of Sunset Magazine in March 1977 which ran a cover story about the house with the headline: “Small is More in Three-Level House in Oregon.”

Sliding doors, open ceilings, and hardwood floors permeate the house, and there is a top-floor office for a photographer to while away the hours editing the day’s images.

“This is a home for an artist or creative who sees their surroundings as both a sanctuary and an experience. Someone who wants to live among the trees in a piece of architectural history and revel in its expressive spirit,” listing broker Craig Weintz tells The Oregonian/OregonLive.

“It’s cinematic, compact and quietly luxurious, with parquet floors, custom Greek sinks, decks on every level, and views straight into the trees.”

The house has an asking price of $785,000. The listing by Redfin can be found here.

In 2024, a series of houses belonging to famous photographer went on the market, including Elliot Erwitt’s Manhattan apartment and photo studio; Erwitt’s Long Island home, which also had a photo studio; Annie Leibovitz’s Californian farm home; and Ansel Adams’ estate in San Francisco.

Image credits: Photographs by Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop