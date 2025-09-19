Enchanting ‘Camera House’ Could Be Yours for $785,000

Matt Growcoot
A modern house entrance with a red wooden door, vertical siding, and the number 3200 above. Red horizontal railings, potted plants, and trees in the background complete the scene.
The entrance to the property resembles a vintage camera. | Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop

Tucked away in southwest Portland sits a photographer’s potential dream home: the ‘Camera House,’ nicknamed for its resemblance to a vintage box camera.

The cube-shaped house has round windows that imitate camera lenses, and the structure is designed to “capture light, views, and imagination.” The stunning 1,262-square-foot-home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is situated on a 0.23 acre lot.

A modern interior hallway features wood flooring, a staircase with a metal handrail, a wooden front door with a round window, a diamond-shaped window, an easel, a small table, and white closet doors.
Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop
A modern living room with red lounge chairs, a patterned rug, a wooden coffee table, abstract art on the walls, and a staircase leading to an upper floor. Natural light fills the open space.
Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop
A modern blue house with large windows and two wooden balconies, surrounded by lush green trees. The balconies have seating areas, including yellow chairs, and the house has a geometric, contemporary design.
Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop

The building is wrapped in corrugated aluminum and was designed by architect Willard Martin, having been erected in 1976.

Martin is well-known in Oregon, having designed Pioneer Courthouse Square, affectionately known as “Portland’s living room,” which is inspired by the ancient Agora of Athens.

Oregon Live reports that Martin’s inventive design for the Camera House owed to the lot’s dramatic incline, causing him to create a three-story house that has tiers of windows and decks.

Each level is a 12-by-12-foot modular space, which caught the attention of Sunset Magazine in March 1977 which ran a cover story about the house with the headline: “Small is More in Three-Level House in Oregon.”

A modern, open-concept living space with two loft levels, orange-accented cabinetry, gray furniture, colorful artwork, and large windows, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere.
Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop
Modern kitchen with red cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a gray countertop, and a round window above the sink that looks out onto greenery. A small red pot sits on the stove.
Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop
Modern, open-concept living space with large windows, wood accents, a patterned rug, and a floor lamp. Lush green trees are visible outside, filling the room with natural light.
Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop
A modern bathroom with a blue ceiling, large round mirror reflecting trees, white tiled walls, wooden vanity with drawers, two blue vessel sinks, round wall lights, and a potted plant on the counter.
Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop
A wooden deck with a slanted roof, surrounded by trees. The deck has two yellow lounge chairs, a small round table, and a yellow woven chair. Glass doors are open to the outdoor space.
Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop

Sliding doors, open ceilings, and hardwood floors permeate the house, and there is a top-floor office for a photographer to while away the hours editing the day’s images.

“This is a home for an artist or creative who sees their surroundings as both a sanctuary and an experience. Someone who wants to live among the trees in a piece of architectural history and revel in its expressive spirit,” listing broker Craig Weintz tells The Oregonian/OregonLive.

“It’s cinematic, compact and quietly luxurious, with parquet floors, custom Greek sinks, decks on every level, and views straight into the trees.”

Bright living room with large windows, a modern orange chair with a yellow pillow, geometric rug, houseplant, and glass doors opening to a wooden balcony with trees outside.
Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop
A modern house with a flat roof, gray exterior, and a circular window on the wooden door. It features orange railings and a matching planter, surrounded by green trees. The address "3200" is displayed above the entrance.
Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop

The house has an asking price of $785,000. The listing by Redfin can be found here.

In 2024, a series of houses belonging to famous photographer went on the market, including Elliot Erwitt’s Manhattan apartment and photo studio; Erwitt’s Long Island home, which also had a photo studio; Annie Leibovitz’s Californian farm home; and Ansel Adams’ estate in San Francisco.

Image credits: Photographs by Justin Jones, Jones Media Shop

