Doorbell Camera Catches Florida Gator Standing on Two Legs and Knocking on Door

A Florida man got a frightful surprise after checking his Ring doorbell camera which showed two alligators waiting on his porch.

One of the gators stood up on its hind legs like it was trying to find the doorbell, while its accomplice sat there menacingly as if on lookout duty.

The man whose Ring doorbell camera it is posted the clip to Reddit with the caption, “Had a few visitors this morning.”

“Welcome to Florida…where you might see gators casually climbing up the front door of your house,” writes local weatherman Matt Devitt on Instagram. “This was recently on a doorbell cam in Ave Maria.”

“Yes 911 … there are two dinosaurs at my front door,” writes one commenter. Others joked that they would immediately list their house for sale.

Another Alligator Knocks on a Door in Florida

Meanwhile, in a separate incident much further upstate near Orlando, another doorbell camera captured an alligator standing on its hind legs and “knocking on the door.”

Resident Nathalie Gaines tells Fox News that she “heard a knock at the door and then nothing else.” After a short while, she heard another knock at the door so went to check the camera and realized “there was a full-blown alligator sitting at our front door.”

Gaines reckons the reptile measured seven to eight feet. “It stood up and kind of banged on the door,” Gaines says. “We always see wildlife, but not this up close, knocking on the door.”

Eventually, the alligator got tired of waiting to be let in and headed back to the nearby water.

Doorbell cameras are capable of capturing truly amazing footage that would not normally be caught on film, for example earlier this year PetaPixel reported that for the first time ever, the sight and sound of a meteorite crashing to Earth was captured by a Ring camera.

Image credits: Reddit / Byzvntine / Ring.