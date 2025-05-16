Soviet Spy Cameras Disguised as Briefcases For Sale at Leica Auction

A series of inventive spy cameras used by the KGB during the Cold War are set to be auctioned next month at the Leitz Photographica Auction in Germany.

On offer at the auction is a unique spy briefcase hiding a modified Soviet Zorki-6 rangefinder attached to a plate which fires when the spook squeezes the bag.

Kosmo Foto reports that the Zorki-6 has an adapted Orion 15-28mm lens with fixed focus attached.

Leitz Photographica says the camera works via an “ingenious system allowing to crank and release the shutter by squeezing the case”. It means the camera can be operated discreetly so the target is none the wiser. The brilliant setup is expected to sell for between 1,400 and 1,600 Euros.

The briefcase isn’t the only covert camera in the auction: a Czech-made Meopta Oko II/TI-340 spy camera shoots 16mm film and can be hidden inside a document folder. The motorized body can shoot up to 70 exposures and is engineered to operate silently. Kosmo Foto notes that only a handful are thought to have survived the Cold War.

Other spy cameras on sale include the Krasnogorsk Tochka S-25, a James Bond-style device that uses 9.5mm film in special cassettes. “The size is almost identical to a Riga Minox,” writes Leitz.

But perhaps the rarest item in the auction is a previously unknown subminiature spy camera that was used by the Stasi, East Germany’s feared secret police. It shoots 9x9mm square format images and measures a minuscule 1.1 inches by 0.6 inches (3cm by 1.5cm). This camera is expected to go for between €6,000 and €8,000 (roughly $7,000 and $9,000).

The auction is on June 27 in Wetzlar, Germany. The full catalog can be viewed here.