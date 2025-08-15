The Awe-Inspiring Finalists for Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025

The finalists for Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 have been officially revealed, showcasing breathtaking images that celebrate the ocean’s beauty and highlight the urgent need to protect it.

This year’s submissions include extraordinary moments of wild ocean wonder, such as a marine iguana ‘mid-sneeze’, a troupe of skeleton shrimps that has colonised a gorgonian coral, and a spaceship-like jellyfish that appears to be departing Earth’s atmosphere.

“In the midst of a deepening climate and biodiversity crisis on our blue planet, ocean photography has never been more important. These images are far more than just beautiful – they are powerful visual testaments to what we stand to lose, and they remind us of the urgent need for protection,” says Ocean Photographer of the Year director Will Harrison.

Category winners, along with the overall Ocean Photographer of the Year (OPY) 2025, will be announced in September. All of the finalists can be viewed on the OPY website.

Ocean Photographer of the Year is presented by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain.