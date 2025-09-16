Daredevil Jumps Over Burning Man Festival in Spectacular Video

A wingsuit pilot captured a breathtaking video as he jumped above the famous Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.

Johannes Grasser flew above Black Rock City, filming a bird’s-eye view of the temporary municipality that is in the shape of a semi-circle.

The Austrian daredevil tells PetaPixel that he was part of a camp group at the festival called the Burning Sky camp.

“To be allowed to skydive there, you need to have logged a significant number of jumps, contribute to the camp, and help with the organization,” Grasser explains.

“Of course, you also have to pay a contribution that makes it possible to operate a drop zone in the desert. Each member of the camp then receives a limited number of flight tickets, which are also meant to be gifted. This way, everyone has the chance to fly in the plane at least once.”

For those not familiar, Burning Man works via a gift economy as revelers step outside of usual consumerist culture.

Grasser’s spectacular flight lasts for about four minutes and ends as he touches down on terra firma with Burning Man attendees cheering for him.

“Being able to skydive over Black Rock City and land on the Playa is a real privilege,” Grasser says. “It’s probably the most remote place on the planet where skydiving is possible. It feels like landing on Mars or something.”

To record his descent, Grasser used a GoPro Hero 11 Mini with a neutral density filter attached.

“On this jump, I was focusing a lot on filming,” Grasser says. “It was my first jump together with José from Switzerland, whom I met there.”

“Every wingsuit pilot flies a little differently,” he adds. “And it’s not easy to get a good video right away on the first try. But after opening the parachute, I can fully enjoy the location.”

PetaPixel previously covered Grasser’s wingsuit jump from the top of the 14,700-foot tall Täschhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps.

The annual Burning Man festival is certainly a magnet for photographers thanks to its alien-like surroundings. It has been photographed from space and this year, video creator Steven Donovan filmed the extremely long line to get into Burning Man by whizzing through the huge pack of vehicles on an electric skateboard with a giant pole.