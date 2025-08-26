’20-Hour’ Line to Enter Burning Man Captured Creatively From Above

While waiting in an extremely long line to enter Burning Man festival, video creator Steven Donovan decided to film the huge pack of vehicles by flying overhead — but no, he didn’t use a drone.

Instead, Donovan used his FPoleV and an electric skateboard to get the cool shot above all the RVs and pickup trucks..

Donovan “only” waited nine hours to enter the Nevada desert festival, but says that fortunately it wasn’t hot out. However, some people waited over 20 hours — some were being turned away because of the congestion.

“I had a timelapse going from the rig the whole time but decided once I got close to the end it would be cool to just skate down the whole line with the 360 camera,” Dononvan tells PetaPixel.

“The hardest part of filming it was the deep patches of dirt I’d hit that threatened to throw me off the board and ruin the smooth motion of the lapse. But I managed to stay on the whole ride so it was ok.”

Donovan used the new Insta360 X5 on 15x speed “timeshift” mode.

FPoleV

The pole that Donovan used to film the video on is a customized 24-foot camera pole that he personally developed from a 16-foot window cleaning pole.

Donovan told PetaPixel back in 2022 how he quit his job cleaning toilets at Glacier National Park in Montana and followed a group of cliff jumpers and began filming them with his pole.

“Between me bringing in a new element of filming, and them progressing so fast and pushing the limits, it got the attention of everybody online,” Donovan said back in 2022.

Donovan would throw the FPoleV after the cliff divers since he wasn’t always able to make the jump with them.

He has continued to use the FPoleV to capture cliff divers as well as other extreme sports, concerts, and lifestyle. The pole comes in particularly useful in areas where drones aren’t allowed, such as national parks.

Burning Man is set to get underway despite a rocky start that saw a huge dust storm tear through the site yesterday, causing chaos.