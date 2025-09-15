Photographer Captures Awe-Inspiring Images That Blend Earth and Sky

Italian photographer Gianluca Rubinacci transforms vast landscapes and night skies into emotional narratives. A master of the panoramic composition, Rubinacci shares his journey and insights with PetaPixel.

Gianluca Rubinacci’s passion for photography began with a sense of curiosity and a deep appreciation for art in all its forms. Raised in the busy rhythm of a large Italian city, he was surrounded by architecture and movement, yet always felt a pull toward the quiet of natural landscapes. His first real spark came unexpectedly when he encountered a set of photographs of Iceland that struck him with their beauty and scale.

“I was born and raised in a large Italian city, accustomed to the frenetic pace of life there, but I have always been fascinated by natural places,” he recalls.

“When I saw those photos of Iceland, I asked myself, how is it possible to capture such an incredible landscape? I want to do that too. From there began my journey into photography and the discovery of pristine places far from those I had always known.”

A Style Built on Emotion

Rubinacci’s work is rooted in landscape photography, but it is not only about documenting a place; it is also about blending meticulous planning with a deep sense of wonder for the natural world. He approaches each scene as a storyteller, seeking to transform the physical world into an emotional one. His goal is not simply to show what he sees but to communicate what he feels.

“My photographic style stems from a desire to narrate landscapes not just as images, but as emotions,” he explains.

“I strive to convey what I feel when I see a place, whether it is illuminated by the warm light of dawn or immersed in the silence of a starry night. I want to express what I can see with my imagination, which often goes beyond what we can simply observe.”

This philosophy gives his work a unique perspective, where light and detail are carefully balanced to reflect both reality and imagination. For Rubinacci, the most rewarding part of creating is when a planned vision becomes a living image.

“The most rewarding aspect of taking an image for me is definitely seeing an idea first planned in my mind come to fruition. Since landscape photography is so dependent on weather conditions, turning the initial idea into a real photograph is extremely difficult. When all the conditions come together and I manage to translate the idea in my mind into a tangible image, it is incredibly satisfying,” he says.

From Planning to Creation

His process is methodical, yet flexible enough to embrace the unexpected. Rubinacci divides his workflow into three parts: planning, action, and finalization. He begins by researching landscapes through maps and references, choosing locations that inspire him and planning potential shooting conditions with apps such as Google Earth, Photopills, or PlanitPro. Once in the field, however, nature often has the final word.

“Planning helps you be prepared, but it has its limits. The weather is so variable that it is impossible to predict the actual conditions months in advance. What I have learned is that if something does not go as planned, I try to look at things from another perspective. Often, that very change of perspective, that ability to adapt, turns into a creative opportunity that makes the shot unique,” Rubinacci says.

After capturing his images, he turns to editing, using software such as Photoshop, PTgui, and PixInsight. His editing process is gradual and reflective, often taking up to a week as he revisits the images at different times to see them with fresh eyes.

“I prefer this type of approach because it allows me to review the image at different times. This way, I can notice any defects or possible corrections that need to be made. It is a slower process, but it keeps me connected to the photograph as it evolves into its final form,” he explains.

Themes and Inspirations

Much of Rubinacci’s work revolves around the grandeur of the night sky. The Milky Way, in particular, is a recurring theme in his photography, often captured in sweeping panoramas that reveal the full arc of the galaxy. He is also drawn to the Northern Lights and to the rugged landscapes of Northern Europe, where much of his travel takes him.

“In general, all my photography is based on the landscape, as unspoiled as possible,” he says.

“Sometimes I include human subjects in my photos because I like to show how small we are compared to nature. The Milky Way is certainly the subject I return to most often, because it is only visible at certain times of the year, and it challenges me to plan carefully to capture it at its best.”

Tools of the Trade

Although Rubinacci emphasizes that gear does not define a photographer, he recognizes its importance in enabling creative goals. His kit includes two Sony cameras, one of which has been astromodified to expand its sensitivity to light. Wide-angle lenses are central to his work, particularly the Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM, Sony 12–24mm f/4 G, and Samyang 12mm f/2.8. He also frequently incorporates aerial perspectives with a DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone.

“I think gear does not define a photographer, but it certainly helps them realize their projects. For me, it is about having the right tools for the image I want to create, whether that is a wide-angle lens for the Milky Way or a drone to capture the landscape from above,” Rubinacci notes.

Challenges and Triumphs

Landscape photography is full of obstacles, from unpredictable weather to the long waits for perfect light. Yet for Rubinacci, these challenges are part of what makes the art so meaningful. He recalls one particular photograph that remains deeply significant: a panoramic image of the Milky Way captured in Tenerife’s Teide National Park, shown below.

“It took over 250 photos to create. It was the first panoramic shot of the Milky Way I had ever taken using the mosaic plus stacking technique, and I added H-alpha data to capture more detail in the nebulae. Honestly, before leaving, I did not know if I would be able to get all the shots I needed, but in the end, I returned home with the result I wanted. It was incredibly challenging to edit, but the hard work was worth it. Even today, every time I see this photo, I have a vivid memory of the emotion I felt the first time I managed to achieve it,” he says.

Looking Ahead

Currently, Rubinacci sells prints and hosts bespoke one-on-one workshops and collaborations, yet his ambitions continue to grow, with dreams of photographing the landscapes of South America and a desire to refine his artistic voice. His vision of photography is less about individual images and more about developing a lasting identity.

“My greatest aspiration is to continue deepening my photographic vision,” he reflects.

“I would like my photos to have an increasingly distinct identity of their own, and for people looking at them to be able to relate them to me. I believe photography is an art form, just like painting, and just as we can identify a painter by their work, I want my images to carry my voice in the same way.”

For Gianluca Rubinacci, photography is not only a craft but a lifelong dialogue with the earth and the sky. Each frame is an attempt to translate awe into form, to hold onto a fleeting moment of light and preserve it as something lasting. His images ask us not just to see but to feel, to remember that the world is so much larger than us, timeless, and always capable of wonder.

In this way, his work becomes less about the places themselves and more about the emotions they awaken, offering viewers a reminder of how imagination, perseverance, and patience can create moving art.

Image credits: Gianluca Rubinacci