3 Legged Thing’s New Quick Release Camera Straps Target Peak Design

British camera accessory maker 3 Legged Thing has announced the Axis Strap System, a new approach to one of photography’s most fundamental tools.

First reported by Digital Camera World, 3 Legged Thing, best known for its tripods and support gear, is framing Axis as an ecosystem rather than a single product, offering multiple strap types that integrate a custom-engineered quick-release mechanism.

The Kickstarter-backed project aims to rethink the standard camera strap by focusing on adaptability, comfort, and security. The new project has already caught the attention of photographers, having reached its Kickstarter launch goals in under an hour.

Built Around Quick-Release Technology

At the core of the Axis system is QD (Quick Detach) technology, a connection system more commonly found in aerospace, military, and law enforcement equipment. 3 Legged Thing has incorporated QD sockets into its camera brackets since 2023 and is now extending the technology to straps.

The system allows for rapid attachment and detachment of the strap via a push-button swivel and socket design. The company claims this offers photographers both security for their gear and a more flexible way of carrying it, with options to adjust fit and orientation based on body type or shooting style.

Range of Strap Options

The Axis line covers a broad spectrum of use cases, from lightweight wrist straps to wider, padded straps designed for heavier camera rigs. Variants include the Axis Pulse wrist strap, the Axis 24 and Axis 34 for smaller cameras, and the Axis 44 for maximum support. Sling-style straps and a twin sling option are also available for photographers who work with two cameras.

The company has also introduced accessories such as the Axis Anywhere, which allows cameras to be carried via attachment to backpacks or bags, and the Axis Gatekeeper, which converts straps between different configurations.

Like many of 3 Legged Thing’s other products, the new Axis straps will be manufactured in England, with both hardware and textile components produced domestically. 3 Legged Thing says this approach increases quality control, though it also raises production costs.

Pricing and Availability

The Axis Strap System is now live on Kickstarter, with different models and accessories available depending on pledge level. Wrist straps start at $52, and neck camera straps start at $67. Early backers will receive discounted pricing, while general availability and final retail pricing are expected to follow after the campaign concludes and manufacturing ramps up.

Image credits: 3 Legged Thing