Photographer Explores the Hidden Faces of Insects

A photographer with a passion for hidden details in the natural world takes compelling photos of “overlooked” insects.

While the majority of nature photographers look to train their lenses on furry mammals or scaly sea creatures, Nigerian-Canadian photographer Dara Ojo is more likely to be found in a garden, field, or forest.

“Insects are an overlooked part of our ecosystems,” Ojo tells PetaPixel. “Yet they’re essential and endlessly diverse. Capturing their beauty helps people see them in a new light—not as pests, but as incredible creatures with unique roles in nature.”

Ojo uses specialized macro photography gear that utilizes macro lenses. “My camera has in-body focus stacking/bracketing capabilities, which allows me to capture sharp images with incredible depth of field,” he explains. “Lighting is critical too, so I often work with diffused flash setups to create soft, natural light.”

In a CNN article, Ojo revealed that he was once afraid of venomous spiders. But now he gets up close and personal with creepy crawlies after watching YouTube tutorial videos and taking a course at the University of Alberta, Canada.

Ojo has to study the behavior, habitat, and life cycles of insects before he sets out to shoot. “Sometimes it’s as simple as visiting a local garden, but I also travel to specific locations for unique species or ecosystems,” he adds.

His photography has proven a hit on Instagram where his page is followed by over 120,000 people. UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed even shared one of his photos to mark the 2025 World Biodiversity Day.

Biodiversity is not just nature’s gift — it’s humanity’s lifeline. On this #BiodiversityDay, we must renew our commitment to live in harmony with nature — for people and planet. 📷 @Explorewithdara pic.twitter.com/uHBlsxCH0a — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) May 22, 2025

“Insects can look expressive because of their features, and that can make for really engaging photos,” explains Ojo. “While I don’t try to overly anthropomorphize them, those human-like qualities often draw viewers in — and if that helps them appreciate biodiversity, I’m all for it.”

More of Ojo’s work can be seen on his Instagram and website.

Image credits: Photographs by Dara Ojo