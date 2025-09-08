Photographer Explores the Hidden Faces of Insects

Matt Growcoot
Close-up of a pink, furry elephant hawk-moth with large green eyes, facing the camera against a blurred green background.
Photos by Dara Ojo

A photographer with a passion for hidden details in the natural world takes compelling photos of “overlooked” insects.

While the majority of nature photographers look to train their lenses on furry mammals or scaly sea creatures, Nigerian-Canadian photographer Dara Ojo is more likely to be found in a garden, field, or forest.

“Insects are an overlooked part of our ecosystems,” Ojo tells PetaPixel. “Yet they’re essential and endlessly diverse. Capturing their beauty helps people see them in a new light—not as pests, but as incredible creatures with unique roles in nature.”

Close-up of a large spider holding and feeding on a small frog, with the frog’s head gripped by the spider’s hairy legs and fangs; both animals are on a natural earthy surface.

A close-up of a ladybug covered in water droplets, resting on a green blade of grass against a plain light blue background.

Close-up of a dragonfly’s head, showing its large compound eyes and detailed facial features, with blurred wings and a green blade of grass in the foreground.

A close-up of a vividly colored moth with orange, white, and black markings on its body and wings, resting on a textured surface. The moth’s wings show orange patches and black lines.

Ojo uses specialized macro photography gear that utilizes macro lenses. “My camera has in-body focus stacking/bracketing capabilities, which allows me to capture sharp images with incredible depth of field,” he explains. “Lighting is critical too, so I often work with diffused flash setups to create soft, natural light.”

In a CNN article, Ojo revealed that he was once afraid of venomous spiders. But now he gets up close and personal with creepy crawlies after watching YouTube tutorial videos and taking a course at the University of Alberta, Canada.

Extreme close-up of an insect’s face, showing large compound eyes, segmented antennae, and detailed mouthparts, with fine textures and hairs visible on its head and legs. The background is out of focus.

A close-up of a small, camouflaged insect with an elongated, stick-like head and body, perched on a leaf. The insect's body is mottled with brown, black, and orange markings, blending into its surroundings.

Close-up of a yellow caterpillar with four prominent orange horn-like structures on its head, small black spots resembling eyes, and fine hairs, resting on a green leaf.

Close-up of a furry moth with large, feathery antennae and dark eyes, perched on a textured surface against a bright green background.

Close-up of a spider with hairy legs and multiple eyes, holding and feeding on another insect against a bright orange background.

Ojo has to study the behavior, habitat, and life cycles of insects before he sets out to shoot. “Sometimes it’s as simple as visiting a local garden, but I also travel to specific locations for unique species or ecosystems,” he adds.

His photography has proven a hit on Instagram where his page is followed by over 120,000 people. UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed even shared one of his photos to mark the 2025 World Biodiversity Day.

“Insects can look expressive because of their features, and that can make for really engaging photos,” explains Ojo. “While I don’t try to overly anthropomorphize them, those human-like qualities often draw viewers in — and if that helps them appreciate biodiversity, I’m all for it.”

More of Ojo’s work can be seen on his Instagram and website.

Image credits: Photographs by Dara Ojo

