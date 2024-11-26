The Final 25 Images of Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024

Animal lovers are being asked to vote for their favorite picture for this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award.

The amazing set of 25 photos includes a determined honey badger with a face full of spikey quills from a porcupine, a beluga whale exfoliating its skin, and a scientist dressed as a whooping crane in Louisiana.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. To vote for your favorite photo, head to the museum’s website where you can cast your vote. A selection of the images are below.

Vote for your favorite photo here.