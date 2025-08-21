The Breathtaking Size of Hurricane Erin Captured From Space in 4K

Matt Growcoot

A camera attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has captured a frightening view of Hurricane Erin, which meteorologists fear will bring life-threatening storm surges to the United States this week.

Hurricane Erin is currently raging in the Atlantic Ocean and has been labeled “unusually large” by the National Hurricane Center. The New York Times reports that Erin is 530 miles wide, about 230 miles wider than a typical hurricane. Tropical storm-force winds have been felt 320 miles from its center.

The Sen Space TV-1 camera system — a trio of ultra-high-definition (4K) cameras installed externally on the ISS’s Bartolomeo platform — captured the epic view of Erin yesterday (August 20) at roughly 4.30 P.M. UTC. The same system that has captured mysterious symbols in a Tunisian desert and a Starship rocket launch from Texas

Erin is the only major hurricane of the year, so far. It has menaced the Outer Banks of North Carolina, causing storm surges that closed vital highways. Erin is projected to avoid hitting the eastern United States but it remains perilously close to North Carolina’s coast. Forecasters have also warned that potentially life-threatening floods could still hit the mid-Atlantic coast. The Category 2 storm has forced cruise ships to reroute.

“Significant impacts could linger into Friday due to lingering powerful swell energy and elevated tides/water levels,” the National Weather Service warns.

Satellite image of a large hurricane with a clearly defined eye swirling over the Atlantic Ocean, approaching the southeastern coast of the United States, with clouds and land visible.
The National and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released this view of Erin on Wednesday showing it in the Atlantic.

On Monday, PetaPixel reported how the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” flew into Hurricane Erin’s eye, capturing mind-bending images of the “stadium effect.” The effect is named this because the encircling towering walls of clouds look like a sports stadium’s seating.

,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A circular opening in thick clouds reveals a bright sun shining in a deep blue sky, creating a dramatic contrast between the white clouds and the dark sky above. Breathtaking Shots From Inside the Colossal Hurricane Erin
Storm Ian Gargantuan Hurricane Ian Captured from the International Space Station
Hurricane Ian Images from Space and Earth Show the Terrifying Power of Hurricane Ian
florida Astronaut’s Photo Shows Florida Draining After Hurricane Ian
Discussion