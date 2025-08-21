Photographer Captures the Hidden Light of Animals

A chance encounter with a family of adorable quolls has led one photographer to explore a hidden world of light that some animals emit when ultraviolet light is shone on them, known as biofluorescence.

Ben Alldridge discovered that the quolls — marsupials roughly the size of a housecat — were biofluorescent while on a camping trip that he happened to have brought his specialized camera equipment on.

From his home in Tasmania, Australia, Alldridge tells PetaPixel that his interest in biofluorescence began years ago when he was growing coral, experimenting with blue and UV light to optimize growth rates. “It sort of grew from there,” he says.











After his encounter with the quolls, Alldridge has discovered that Tasmanian devils are also biofluorescent, albeit under a different spectrum, as well as kangaroos, wombats, cockatoos, and echidnas. Until he uses UV light, he has no idea which species are biofluorescent and which aren’t.

“At this stage, there is a very small canon on it. We know of several hundred species in the ocean that do it. We know of plants and fungi that do it. We know quite a lot about invertebrates that are doing it; scorpions and spiders. But mammals? Essentially nothing. It’s totally new ground.”

What the Heck is Biofluorescence?

Many will be familiar with bioluminescence found in fireflies, glowworms, and the ocean. Bioluminescence effectively conjures its own light, whereas biofluorescence only comes out underneath certain lights — UV and blue — and a biofluorescent animal will respond with a specific corresponding color that glows.

To bring out this biofluorescence, Alldridge has a specialist type of UV flash which looks like a normal speedlight except when it fires, humans can’t see the light since ultraviolet is outside of the visible light spectrum.

“They’re harvesting that little bit of energy, whether it be as protection, encouraging other animals to come and interact with them, or attracting prey — we’re not actually sure why they’re doing it. But they are taking that little portion of light and then putting out totally different colors.”

Alldridge is in a very small club of photographers capturing animals in this way. He says a “few high-end Nat Geo” photographers have done it but he has the largest collection of biofluorescent photos of mammals in the world.

“It’s been very much the domain of people that have had access to really sensitive cameras just simply because they’re such a small amount of light that you’re dealing with,” he adds.

Alldridge has shot most of his photos on the island of Tasmania, but he hopes to travel more as he continues his “voyage of discovery.”

“It’s different for each individual species,” Alldridge says of his ongoing research. “There are some things where it seems like it’s a relatively logical leap. In birds we know that they’re using it for signaling, for mating cues, and those sorts of stuff. Certain plants and fungi are using it for pollination purposes. But for these guys [mammals], your guess is as good as anybody’s. For all we know, they’re not even actually aware that they’re doing it.”

More of Alldridge’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Ben Alldridge