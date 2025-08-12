Sølve Sundsbø Shoots the 2026 Pirelli Calendar With Giant LED Screen to Imitate Nature

Pirelli has provided a behind-the-scenes look at its 2026 calendar which Norwegian photographer Sølve Sundsbø is currently shooting.

Sundsbø is a well-established fashion photographer who has worked for Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue. “It’s a bit like receiving a prize and then having to earn it afterwards,” Sundsbø says of the accolade. “Given the pantheon of photographers who have done it before, it’s intimidating. But it’s also a great honour and I’m so grateful.”

Sundsbø has been working with the likes of Irina Shayk, Venus Williams, and Eva Herzigova in an all-female lineup. The behind-the-scenes shots show elaborate setups, including Herzigova submerged in a giant fish tank.

Most of the models are of a mature age, with 37-year-old singer FKA Twigs the youngest. “These are not young models who you pay to come but who don’t know what they are doing here,” Sundsbø tells El Pais. “I did the casting with Pirelli thinking of experienced women… I didn’t want to be the man who takes advantage of the innocence of women younger than him: I wanted women my age who wanted to be here, who were told at all times what was going to be done.”

Although the photos are shot in studios in both New York and London, Sundsbø’s theme is outdoors and natural elements. To achieve this, he brought in a massive, curved LED screen to recreate the outside views that have inspired him.

“Whether it’s a reflection in water or a moving time-lapse in the sky, you can abstract nature in a way you can’t do outside,” Sundsbø tells Vogue Scandinavia. “I can’t get the clouds to move at a thousand times the speed they do in real time.”

British actress Tilda Swinton was placed in a “magical mini forest” that was built in the studio. Conversations with FKA Twigs led to the singer deciding she wanted to roll around in sand.

“There’s nothing better than a person who clearly sees what you want to do, but who can also articulate what they are comfortable doing,” says Sundsbø.

Since 2016, Pirelli has given photographers far more creative freedom with the project. The Cal™ has historically been known for its sensual images of women in various states of undress by renowned photographers. But more recently, it has focused on shooting portraits of notable women professionals rather than scantily clad models and celebrities.

Last year, The Cal™ bought back nudity after reining it in during the #MeToo era.

Image credits: Courtesy of Alessandro Scotti / Pirelli