This Startup Lets You Generate Entire AI Slop Videos

AI slop is a relatively new term that is being used to describe the large volume of low-effort, low-quality content that has proven popular on social media this year.

These videos often feature animals or babies and are sometimes called “pet dramas.” One video titled “Lovely baby met a plane crash, poor pug rescued him,” received over 500 million views before it was pulled.

Now, a startup founded by two former Google employees is aiming to capitalize on this nascent trend by being a one-stop shop to generate what Tech Crunch calls “brain rot” videos.

OpenArt has a “one-click story” mode in which an entire narrative, complete with a script, songs, and videos, appears from just a one-sentence-long text prompt. There are various modes, including “Character Vlog”, “Music Video,” and “Explainer Video.”

For Character Vlog, users can upload their own cartoon image or choose one from a preset and then bring it to life via a prompt or a song. OpenArt utilizes over 50 AI models, including ChatGPT’s image generator, Imagen, Flux, and Stable Diffusion.

Once the video is created, it is possible to edit it in the program’s storyboard mode, where users can tweak prompts to refine their results.

Why We Love "Impossible Challenges" They're gripping, awe-inducing, and addictive.

With a simple prompt using Veo 3 on OpenArt, you can create these viral videos in just minutes. Prompt:

Description: A man in an Underwater cage. He speaks to the camera and says: 24 hours. No…

It is a pretty terrifying peek into the kind of media landscape that is getting closer and closer, one where seemingly anyone can create something half-decent using nothing but a short sentence.

But what can’t be argued is the popularity of such videos. Recently, PetaPixel covered one creator making AI-generated Stormtrooper vlog videos with Google Veo 3 that proved a hit.

OpenArt starts with a basic plan of 4,0000 credits for $14 per month. That covers four One-Click stories, 40 videos, 4000 images, and four characters. An advanced plan costs $30 per month, while an infinite plan costs $56 per month.