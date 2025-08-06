Vacationers Skeptical About Picture-Perfect Travel Photos, Study Says

For photographers hired by travel companies, it’s all about getting epic shots to encourage potential tourists to visit — but do people still trust glossy pictures?

In the age of user-generated content — travel vloggers, Yelp reviews, and geotagged Instagram posts — people have more tools than ever before to check out potential destinations and this has made a lot of them wary of highly-curated travel photos, according to a study by Full Frame Insurance.

The photo and video insurance company surveyed 1,000 Americans on how travel photos impact trip planning, spending habits, and trust in what they see online. Three-quarters of them say they’ve been inspired to visit a destination based on a photo they saw on social media.

“A glossy feed with perfectly coiffed models and artfully arranged scenes might catch attention, but it also raises red flags,” the study reads. “Over three-quarters of Americans are skeptical of destinations and accommodations that only post polished, curated content.”

Full Frame says it found that almost two in three people will dig through user-generated photos from places like Google Maps, Airbnb, Tripadvisor, and social media platforms to “get a more honest look.”

“This suggests that ‘too perfect’ is now a trust issue, not a selling point,” adds the study.

The study found that 39 percent of respondents, two out of five, say they have previously been let down when their destination didn’t live up to the perfect pictures they saw beforehand.

“And for many, it wasn’t just a letdown, it was enough to consider leaving. 32% thought about ending the trip early, 10% actually did,” the study says.

“Gen Z takes this even further. 53% say they’ve been misled, and 18% followed through by leaving the destination entirely. That’s nearly triple the rate of boomers, just 6% of whom took similar action.”

More than one in five of those surveyed (22%) said that they booked a trip based on the photos only to feel unsafe upon arrival.

According to the study, AI is also fueling mistrust when viewing travel content online. 83% of respondents are anxious about the technology and a meagre 6% believe it will help to make travel photos more trustworthy.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.