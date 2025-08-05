Fiery Portrait of Glacier Climbers and Eclipse Wins Colorful Photo Contest

Kate Garibaldi

Two people stand on icy mountain peaks, watching a sequence of a solar eclipse unfold in the fiery, cloud-filled sky above them. The landscape is dramatic and otherworldly, with vivid contrasts of blue and orange.

The reFocus Awards announced the beautiful winners of its annual Color Photography Contest. A remarkable image of daredevil glacier climbers illuminated by a fiery eclipse took top honors.

U.K.-based photographer Liam Man, no stranger to winning awards, won the reFocus Color Photography Contest with his image, Ring of Fire, and Ice. Man’s winning photograph captures the rare convergence of an annular solar eclipse and a high-altitude ice summit and was named the Overall Winner of the competition.

Judges and viewers alike were struck by the photo’s rare combination of technical mastery, environmental urgency, and emotional resonance. It is more than a compelling visual, it is a moment in time that speaks to the fragility and grandeur of the natural world.

A Moment That Almost Didn’t Happen

Liam Man’s winning image was taken atop Glacier Leones, one of the fastest retreating glaciers on Earth. At the height of a grueling week-long expedition, two climbers stand silhouetted beneath a “Ring of Fire” eclipse as snow kicks up around them. The light in the photograph, however, is not from the sun. Man used a drone-mounted lighting rig to illuminate the ice from above, revealing textures and colors that would otherwise be lost in the shadow of the eclipse.

In an interview with reFocus Awards, Man explained the stakes and setup behind the image.

Two people in climbing gear stand on icy terrain, gazing at a glowing solar eclipse in a vivid red sky, surrounded by dramatic lighting and shadows on the ice.

“Every expense of this expedition was entirely self-funded, and everything rested on a single moment. We had scouted for months, chosen the site based on eclipse trajectory, and battled terrible weather. But on the day of the eclipse, the skies cleared. It was an unbelievable moment of alignment,” Man explains.

The combination of celestial mechanics and environmental storytelling defines Ring of Fire, and Ice as an image that exists at the intersection of science, adventure, and art.

The Icebreaker Project: Photography With a Purpose

This image forms part of Man’s larger Icebreaker Project, an ongoing photographic series dedicated to documenting glacial regions around the world. Created in support of the United Nations’ International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation 2025, the project aims to spotlight rapidly disappearing ice formations and provoke reflection on climate change.

“Glaciers are not just beautiful—they are data. They record time, temperature, and environmental memory. To me, photographing them is not just about capturing a landscape. It’s about participating in a conversation about the health of our planet,” Man said.

Man’s environmental advocacy is central to his work. By combining long-exposure techniques with drone lighting, he creates what he calls “environmental portraits” that both document and elevate natural forms.

A Style Born of Necessity and Experimentation

Man is best known for his pioneering technique of aerial light painting. By attaching custom lighting rigs to drones and flying them over landscapes during long-exposure photography, he effectively sculpts light around geological forms. This allows him to emphasize textures and contours that go unnoticed in natural lighting conditions.

The technique emerged from a technical challenge. While photographing the night sky, Man discovered that the landscapes he traveled to were often too dark to feature meaningfully in frame. Mounting a light to a drone offered complete freedom of movement and control.

“It transformed how I thought about photography,” he explained. “Rather than waiting for the perfect light, I could create it. That fundamentally changed my relationship with the landscape.”

Why Color Matters

Though some fine art landscape photographers favor black-and-white imagery, Man remains committed to color photography. He sees color not only as a descriptive tool, but as an expressive one.

“We experience the world in color. Ice alone can range from deep glacial blues to rusty reds caused by sediment. These colors tell stories about the glacier’s origin and condition. Monochrome risks flattening those details.”

His commitment to color also serves to distinguish his work from traditional landscape photography and places it more squarely in the realm of constructed visual storytelling.

Professional Category Winners from the 2025 reFocus Awards

In addition to Man’s winning photograph, the reFocus Awards 2025 honored top submissions across over twenty genres in color photography. This year’s first-place winners showcase an impressive range of styles, cultures, and subject matter from around the globe. Together, these images form a compelling snapshot of contemporary photography’s ability to document, imagine, and provoke through color.

Swirls of colorful ink blend underwater, creating abstract clouds in shades of orange, white, pink, and purple against a dark background.
Abstract Category Winner: “Liquid Soul n°7712 Extinctions” by Gaëtan Changeur
Aerial view of numerous crocodiles grouped closely together on a muddy, light-brown riverbank, with water swirling around their bodies creating contrasting dark and light patterns.
Aerial Category Winner: “Where Water Once Was” by Octavio Campos Salles
An empty airport baggage claim area with a single conveyor belt in the center, surrounded by tall columns, large windows, and a high ceiling with bright rectangular lights.
Architecture Category Winner: “Tempelhof” by Jonathan Ducrest
A woman wrapped in a vibrant, floral-patterned fabric stands in an intricately decorated room with colorful, geometric and floral Persian designs covering the walls, ceiling, and floor, blending into the surroundings.
Conceptual Category Winner: “Iranian girl” by Kristina Makeeva
A person dressed in a black outfit stands alone on a grassy hillside under a bright, overcast sky, with rolling hills in the background.
Fashion & Beauty Category Winner: “Luceatanima” by Daniil Slomakin
A vintage neon sign reading "Blue Swallow Motel" glows at dusk, with an old-fashioned car parked beneath it. The motel office is lit with pink and blue lights, evoking a retro vibe along a quiet roadside.
Film/Analog Category Winner: “Blue Swallow” by William Mark Sommer
A person in a long black cloak stands on a shallow, reflective lake, facing a group of people in the distance, with mountains faintly visible on the hazy horizon.
Fine Art Category Winner: “The Lake” by Masoud Mirzaei
Two small figures stand atop a rugged, misty ridge surrounded by dramatic, barren mountains under a cloudy sky. Steam or fog rises from the ground, creating an atmospheric, otherworldly landscape.
Landscapes Category Winner: “A quiet moment” by Manuela Palmberger
A solitary house stands on a small, tree-lined island surrounded by calm, reflective water under an overcast sky, creating a serene and minimalist landscape.
Minimalism Category Winner: “Nowhere” by Alessandro Tagliapietra
A person stands inside a dark cave illuminated by countless glowing blue lights on the cave ceiling, creating a magical, starry effect overhead.
Nature Category Winner: “Earth’s Galaxy” by Navaneeth Unnikrishnan
Aerial view of eight people sitting in a circle, sorting red chili peppers into bowls, surrounded by a large spread of red chilies covering the ground.
People Category Winner: “Chile pepper workers” by Serkan Dogus
A group of women wearing blue burqas sit closely together in a dimly lit room, illuminated by a soft blue light. One woman holds a mobile phone, and several children are present among them.
Photojournalism Category Winner: “NOWHERE IS SAFE FOR THEM” by Veronique De Viguerie
A woman in vintage attire stands beside a classic green and white car parked on a sunny street, with trees and houses in the background.
Portrait Category Winners: “Crestline Queen” by Elijah Barnes
Four people wearing pink niqabs and cloaks pose together against a painted backdrop that features floral and architectural elements. The group is seated and standing, facing the camera.
Portrait Category Winners: “Pink Niqab, 2020 De Tweede Sekse” by Jaimy Gail
A close-up of a dried, wilted pink rose with curled and faded petals, set against a solid black background.
Still Life Category Winner: “Rose Couture” by Patti Gary
A steam train at a misty, sunlit train station platform with silhouetted people walking and waiting, long shadows stretching across the ground.
Street Category Winner: “Two time” by Nikolay Schegolev
A small boat with people in blue jackets floats on calm water surrounded by large, towering white icebergs, with their reflections visible on the water’s surface under a cloudy sky.
Travel Category Winner: “This Icecap is to Go” by Jacquie Matechuk
A surfer rides inside a translucent, curling wave, with sunlight streaming through the water. Another person is visible in the background, and the ocean floor is illuminated beneath them.
Underwater Category Winner: “Underneath the surface” by Kirvan Baldassari
A sea lion swims underwater with its mouth open, creating bubbles. Its head is close to the camera, and the background shows dark, blurry rocks and water.
Wildlife Category Winner: “Incoming” by Maddison Woollard
A dark brown dog sits on a brick floor, looking up, surrounded by tall brick walls and a ceiling with a square opening letting in light from above.
Domestic Animals Category Winner: “In the Light” by Daniela Schnabel-Sahm

To view the full gallery of winning and shortlisted works, visit the official Refocus Awards website.

Image credits: reFocus Awards, Liam Man, Individual winners as credited

