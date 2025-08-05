Fiery Portrait of Glacier Climbers and Eclipse Wins Colorful Photo Contest

The reFocus Awards announced the beautiful winners of its annual Color Photography Contest. A remarkable image of daredevil glacier climbers illuminated by a fiery eclipse took top honors.

U.K.-based photographer Liam Man, no stranger to winning awards, won the reFocus Color Photography Contest with his image, Ring of Fire, and Ice. Man’s winning photograph captures the rare convergence of an annular solar eclipse and a high-altitude ice summit and was named the Overall Winner of the competition.

Judges and viewers alike were struck by the photo’s rare combination of technical mastery, environmental urgency, and emotional resonance. It is more than a compelling visual, it is a moment in time that speaks to the fragility and grandeur of the natural world.

A Moment That Almost Didn’t Happen

Liam Man’s winning image was taken atop Glacier Leones, one of the fastest retreating glaciers on Earth. At the height of a grueling week-long expedition, two climbers stand silhouetted beneath a “Ring of Fire” eclipse as snow kicks up around them. The light in the photograph, however, is not from the sun. Man used a drone-mounted lighting rig to illuminate the ice from above, revealing textures and colors that would otherwise be lost in the shadow of the eclipse.

In an interview with reFocus Awards, Man explained the stakes and setup behind the image.

“Every expense of this expedition was entirely self-funded, and everything rested on a single moment. We had scouted for months, chosen the site based on eclipse trajectory, and battled terrible weather. But on the day of the eclipse, the skies cleared. It was an unbelievable moment of alignment,” Man explains.

The combination of celestial mechanics and environmental storytelling defines Ring of Fire, and Ice as an image that exists at the intersection of science, adventure, and art.

The Icebreaker Project: Photography With a Purpose

This image forms part of Man’s larger Icebreaker Project, an ongoing photographic series dedicated to documenting glacial regions around the world. Created in support of the United Nations’ International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation 2025, the project aims to spotlight rapidly disappearing ice formations and provoke reflection on climate change.

“Glaciers are not just beautiful—they are data. They record time, temperature, and environmental memory. To me, photographing them is not just about capturing a landscape. It’s about participating in a conversation about the health of our planet,” Man said.

Man’s environmental advocacy is central to his work. By combining long-exposure techniques with drone lighting, he creates what he calls “environmental portraits” that both document and elevate natural forms.

A Style Born of Necessity and Experimentation

Man is best known for his pioneering technique of aerial light painting. By attaching custom lighting rigs to drones and flying them over landscapes during long-exposure photography, he effectively sculpts light around geological forms. This allows him to emphasize textures and contours that go unnoticed in natural lighting conditions.

The technique emerged from a technical challenge. While photographing the night sky, Man discovered that the landscapes he traveled to were often too dark to feature meaningfully in frame. Mounting a light to a drone offered complete freedom of movement and control.

“It transformed how I thought about photography,” he explained. “Rather than waiting for the perfect light, I could create it. That fundamentally changed my relationship with the landscape.”

Why Color Matters

Though some fine art landscape photographers favor black-and-white imagery, Man remains committed to color photography. He sees color not only as a descriptive tool, but as an expressive one.

“We experience the world in color. Ice alone can range from deep glacial blues to rusty reds caused by sediment. These colors tell stories about the glacier’s origin and condition. Monochrome risks flattening those details.”

His commitment to color also serves to distinguish his work from traditional landscape photography and places it more squarely in the realm of constructed visual storytelling.

Professional Category Winners from the 2025 reFocus Awards

In addition to Man’s winning photograph, the reFocus Awards 2025 honored top submissions across over twenty genres in color photography. This year’s first-place winners showcase an impressive range of styles, cultures, and subject matter from around the globe. Together, these images form a compelling snapshot of contemporary photography’s ability to document, imagine, and provoke through color.

To view the full gallery of winning and shortlisted works, visit the official Refocus Awards website.

Image credits: reFocus Awards, Liam Man, Individual winners as credited