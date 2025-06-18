Earth Photo 2025 Award Reveals Human Impact on the Planet

The winners of the Earth Photo 2025 Award have been announced and a photographer whose work focuses on a huge open-pit copper mine in Chile has taken home the top prize and £1,000 ($1,350),

Lorenzo Poli visited the alien landscape of the Chuquicamata mine which plunges nearly 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) into the Earth. “Taken from above, the photograph shows the vastness of Chuquicamata and the marks we make on the natural world,” the competition writes.

The Royal Geographical Society – Climate of Change Award, worth £500 ($673), went to Liam Man for his project “Carcass of the Ice Beast” which looks at thermally reflective blankets placed on the Rhone Glacier in 2009 to slow its melting that are now in tatters.

“Today, these coverings hang in tatters, like the torn skin of a dying giant”, Man explains. By anthropomorphizing the glacier, the photographer invites us to “bear witness to the cryosphere’s beauty and its vulnerability”.

Created in 2018 by Forestry England, the Royal Geographical Society, and Parker Harris, Earth Photo is a world-leading program in its eighth year, engaging with still and moving image makers to showcase the issues affecting the climate and life on our planet.

Out of over 1,582 entries, a judging panel made up of experts from the fields of photography, film, geography, and environment selected the Earth Photo 2025 shortlist: 195 images and eight videos by 40 photographers and filmmakers from around the world. A selection of outstanding photography and film projects were chosen as the Earth Photo 2025 award winners.