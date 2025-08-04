US Senate Is Hiring a Photographer for up to $126K Annually

The United States Senate is hiring a photographer, and applications are open now until this Friday, August 8th.

The position, officially called Photographer #508, has been listed by the Senate Sergeant at Arms (SAA), the highest-ranking federal law enforcement officer of the Senate of the United States. The office of the Sergeant at Arms has a staff of approximately 1,000 full-time employees.

The position is open to all United States citizens, nationals, and “those who owe allegiance to the U.S.” The photographer will have numerous duties, including planning, shooting, and editing images for various projects. They will also be tasked with retouching photos and creating “intricate composites in Photoshop, suitable for official portraits of government officials.”

The hired photographer will be charged with conceptualizing and developing “visual assets that align with SAA, and should have a strong grasp of artistic and technical aspects of photography, including color theory “to enhance [a photo’s] visual appeal.”

Alongside photo capture and editing duties, the hired person will be expected to record and edit short-form video content, maintain strong working relationships with their peers, and be able to work well with a diverse group of people.

Applicants are expected to have at least five to seven years of experience working as a professional photographer, work well with Adobe and Microsoft Office software suites, and have strong knowledge of photographic principles and post-processing. The SAA adds that a strong candidate will also have a proven ability to work well under extreme pressure and should be prepared to work during holidays and extended hours, including overnight.

The position comes with a salary ranging from $72,032 to $126,056 per year and, of course, requires the photographer to work in person in Washington, D.C. The position includes benefits and is considered essential to U.S. Senate services and is therefore exempt from government furloughs and government shutdowns.

A complete list of all requirements, responsibilities, and how to apply for the position is detailed in the job listing. It looks like a solid, albeit high-stakes, job opening for experienced photographers who want to work for the U.S. federal government and thrive in an unpredictable environment.

